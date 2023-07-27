Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2023

Upgrades

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc META was changed from Reduce to Hold. In the second quarter, Meta Platforms showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meta Platforms shows a 52-week-high of $318.68 and a 52-week-low of $88.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $298.57.

According to TD Cowen, the prior rating for North American Construction Group Ltd NOA was changed from Hold to Buy. North American earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.23 and a 52-week-low of $9.24. At the end of the last trading period, North American closed at $18.88.

According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for NorthWestern Corp NWE was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, NorthWestern showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NorthWestern shows a 52-week-high of $61.24 and a 52-week-low of $48.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.90.

According to Macquarie, the prior rating for iQIYI Inc IQ was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, iQIYI had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of iQIYI shows a 52-week-high of $7.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.35.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Boeing Co BA was changed from Neutral to Buy. Boeing earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boeing shows a 52-week-high of $233.09 and a 52-week-low of $120.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.80.

For Meta Platforms Inc META, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Meta Platforms showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meta Platforms shows a 52-week-high of $318.68 and a 52-week-low of $88.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $298.57.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Ingevity Corp NGVT was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Ingevity showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.81 and a 52-week-low of $46.52. Ingevity closed at $63.08 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Veris Residential Inc VRE was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, Veris Residential had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.69 and a 52-week-low of $10.21. At the end of the last trading period, Veris Residential closed at $16.43.

For Owens-Corning Inc OC, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Owens-Corning earned $4.22 in the second quarter, compared to $3.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.45 and a 52-week-low of $74.25. At the end of the last trading period, Owens-Corning closed at $138.51.

For Silgan Holdings Inc SLGN, Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Silgan Hldgs earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silgan Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $55.41 and a 52-week-low of $40.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.87.

For RPM International Inc RPM, Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, RPM International showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.26 and a 52-week-low of $78.52. At the end of the last trading period, RPM International closed at $104.05.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Iridium Communications Inc IRDM from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Iridium Comms showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iridium Comms shows a 52-week-high of $68.34 and a 52-week-low of $40.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.96.

For Eventbrite Inc EB, Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Eventbrite showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eventbrite shows a 52-week-high of $11.07 and a 52-week-low of $5.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.81.

Downgrades

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Willis Towers Watson PLC WTW from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Willis Towers Watson showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $2.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Willis Towers Watson shows a 52-week-high of $258.93 and a 52-week-low of $197.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.93.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Mersana Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.62 and a 52-week-low of $2.98. Mersana Therapeutics closed at $3.91 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Mersana Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.62 and a 52-week-low of $2.98. At the end of the last trading period, Mersana Therapeutics closed at $3.91.

For Baidu Inc BIDU, OTR Global downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Mixed. Baidu earned $2.34 in the first quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.88 and a 52-week-low of $73.59. At the end of the last trading period, Baidu closed at $149.57.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Southwest Airlines Co LUV from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.06 and a 52-week-low of $28.40. Southwest Airlines closed at $36.26 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Rimini Street Inc RMNI was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Rimini Street showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.69. Rimini Street closed at $2.79 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for National Vision Holdings Inc EYE from Buy to Neutral. National Vision Holdings earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National Vision Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $43.82 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.76.

Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for MaxLinear Inc MXL from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, MaxLinear had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.66 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. At the end of the last trading period, MaxLinear closed at $29.61.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for TPI Composites Inc TPIC was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, TPI Composites showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TPI Composites shows a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $8.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.66.

Summit Insights Group downgraded the previous rating for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX from Buy to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Seagate Tech Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.63 and a 52-week-low of $47.47. At the end of the last trading period, Seagate Tech Hldgs closed at $57.97.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Black Knight Inc BKI was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Black Knight showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.49 and a 52-week-low of $53.15. At the end of the last trading period, Black Knight closed at $70.17.

For Virtu Financial Inc VIRT, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Virtu Finl showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.26. At the end of the last trading period, Virtu Finl closed at $18.69.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Ladder Capital Corp LADR was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Ladder Cap showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.17 and a 52-week-low of $8.67. Ladder Cap closed at $11.47 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for RTX Corp RTX from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, RTX had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.84 and a 52-week-low of $80.28. RTX closed at $86.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For National Vision Holdings Inc EYE, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, National Vision Holdings had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of National Vision Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $43.82 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.76.

For TPI Composites Inc TPIC, Roth MKM downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, TPI Composites showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $8.48. At the end of the last trading period, TPI Composites closed at $10.66.

For Coty Inc COTY, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Coty showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coty shows a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.41.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Estee Lauder Cos showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Estee Lauder Cos shows a 52-week-high of $284.27 and a 52-week-low of $171.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $178.07.

For TPI Composites Inc TPIC, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. TPI Composites earned $0.88 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TPI Composites shows a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $8.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.66.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Kodiak Sciences showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kodiak Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $12.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.24.

For SunPower Corp SPWR, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, SunPower had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.33 and a 52-week-low of $8.99. SunPower closed at $9.45 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Union Pacific Corp UNP was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Union Pacific showed an EPS of $2.57, compared to $2.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $242.35 and a 52-week-low of $183.69. At the end of the last trading period, Union Pacific closed at $238.00.

Bradesco Corretora downgraded the previous rating for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras PBR from Outperform to Neutral. Petrobras Brasileiro earned $1.12 in the first quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.32 and a 52-week-low of $8.88. At the end of the last trading period, Petrobras Brasileiro closed at $14.54.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Bilibili Inc BILI from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bilibili earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bilibili shows a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $8.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.38.

For Carvana Co CVNA, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $2.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.01 and a 52-week-low of $3.56. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $43.75.

Initiations

With a Sector Perform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kura Oncology Inc KURA. The price target seems to have been set at $10.50 for Kura Oncology. Kura Oncology earned $0.50 in the first quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.42 and a 52-week-low of $9.49. At the end of the last trading period, Kura Oncology closed at $9.92.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Biomea Fusion is set to $41.00. In the first quarter, Biomea Fusion showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. At the end of the last trading period, Biomea Fusion closed at $19.31.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX. The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.86 and a 52-week-low of $19.27. Syndax Pharmaceuticals closed at $21.63 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen Inc BIIB. The price target seems to have been set at $327.00 for Biogen. In the second quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $4.02, compared to $5.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $334.58 and a 52-week-low of $193.73. Biogen closed at $265.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Perform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Biomarin Pharmaceutical. In the first quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.77 and a 52-week-low of $80.58. Biomarin Pharmaceutical closed at $87.27 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Underperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Mirati Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Mirati Therapeutics had an EPS of $3.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.20 and a 52-week-low of $28.20. At the end of the last trading period, Mirati Therapeutics closed at $29.98.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE. The price target seems to have been set at $61.00 for Sage Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Sage Therapeutics showed an EPS of $2.46, compared to $2.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.99 and a 52-week-low of $32.15. Sage Therapeutics closed at $36.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences Inc AURA. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Aura Biosciences. In the first quarter, Aura Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aura Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.47.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Pagaya Techs. In the first quarter, Pagaya Techs showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pagaya Techs shows a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $0.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.16.

William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric PLC NVT with an Outperform rating. In the first quarter, nVent Electric showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.61 and a 52-week-low of $30.50. At the end of the last trading period, nVent Electric closed at $52.23.

With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Sabra Health Care REIT. For the first quarter, Sabra Health Care REIT had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Sabra Health Care REIT shows a 52-week-high of $16.57 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.13.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT Inc CTRE. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for CareTrust REIT. For the first quarter, CareTrust REIT had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.22. CareTrust REIT closed at $21.05 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on MetaWorks Platforms Inc MWRK with a Neutral rating. The current stock performance of MetaWorks Platforms shows a 52-week-high of $0.18 and a 52-week-low of $0.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.07.

For Tokens.com Corp SMURF, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd FIHL with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs is set to $16.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.04 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Fidelis Insurance Hldgs closed at $13.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics Inc GPCR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Structure Therapeutics is set to $58.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.55 and a 52-week-low of $20.80. Structure Therapeutics closed at $35.47 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc OHI. The price target seems to have been set at $34.50 for Omega Healthcare Invts. Omega Healthcare Invts earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Omega Healthcare Invts shows a 52-week-high of $33.70 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.24.

With a Neutral rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc UPST. The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Upstart Hldgs. Upstart Hldgs earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Upstart Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $65.98 and a 52-week-low of $11.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.16.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd WIX. The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Wix.com. Wix.com earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.55 and a 52-week-low of $56.17. At the end of the last trading period, Wix.com closed at $87.44.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc SQSP. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Squarespace. For the first quarter, Squarespace had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.38 and a 52-week-low of $16.93. At the end of the last trading period, Squarespace closed at $31.30.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on MoneyLion Inc ML. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for MoneyLion. In the first quarter, MoneyLion showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $5.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. MoneyLion closed at $12.00 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.