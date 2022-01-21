Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022
Upgrades
- According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $37.76. KB Home closed at $41.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Coty had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Coty shows a 52-week-high of $11.12 and a 52-week-low of $6.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.64.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Webster Financial earned $1.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Webster Financial shows a 52-week-high of $65.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.31.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Peloton Interactive showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.57 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Peloton Interactive closed at $24.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current stock performance of Intuitive Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $291.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $292.73.
- For Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Commercial Metals earned $1.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.72 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $35.55.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Inovio Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.10.
- For Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Moderna had an EPS of $7.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $497.49 and a 52-week-low of $117.34. Moderna closed at $167.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Louisiana-Pacific earned $3.87 in the third quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Louisiana-Pacific shows a 52-week-high of $79.77 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.93.
- According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) was changed from Hold to Buy. Eli Lilly earned $1.94 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eli Lilly shows a 52-week-high of $283.90 and a 52-week-low of $178.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $243.13.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.03 and a 52-week-low of $66.19. At the end of the last trading period, Cognizant Tech Solns closed at $85.69.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) from Neutral to Buy. Antero Resources earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.29. Antero Resources closed at $17.47 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Spire Inc (NYSE:SR), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Spire had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Spire shows a 52-week-high of $77.95 and a 52-week-low of $59.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.48.
- According to Monness, Crespi, Hardt, the prior rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $478.54. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $508.25.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Activision Blizzard earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.76.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $478.54. Netflix closed at $508.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- For The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Travelers Companies showed an EPS of $5.20, compared to $4.91 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $169.49 and a 52-week-low of $135.87. Travelers Companies closed at $165.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Macquarie downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $478.54. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $508.25.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for CureVac NV (NASDAQ:CVAC) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. The current stock performance of CureVac shows a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $21.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.85.
- HSBC downgraded the previous rating for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) from Reduce to Hold. Beyond Meat earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $58.00. Beyond Meat closed at $61.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Ecolab showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $201.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $213.17.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $478.54. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $508.25.
- For H.B. Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, H.B. Fuller showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.73 and a 52-week-low of $49.80. H.B. Fuller closed at $75.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $478.54. Netflix closed at $508.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $478.54. Netflix closed at $508.25 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- BTIG initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $260.00. Twilio earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twilio shows a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $201.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $201.49.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mercury Systems is set to $76.00. Mercury Systems earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.55 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. At the end of the last trading period, Mercury Systems closed at $57.79.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kratos Defense & Security is set to $23.00. In the third quarter, Kratos Defense & Security showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.11 and a 52-week-low of $16.55. At the end of the last trading period, Kratos Defense & Security closed at $17.09.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Curtiss-Wright. For the third quarter, Curtiss-Wright had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.85. The current stock performance of Curtiss-Wright shows a 52-week-high of $142.46 and a 52-week-low of $103.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.40.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Voya Financial is set to $80.00. Voya Financial earned $1.36 in the third quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.97 and a 52-week-low of $54.46. At the end of the last trading period, Voya Financial closed at $71.46.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) with a Hold rating. The price target for AeroVironment is set to $66.00. In the second quarter, AeroVironment showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.72 and a 52-week-low of $53.50. AeroVironment closed at $58.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Unum is set to $26.00. In the third quarter, Unum showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Unum shows a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $22.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.67.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU). The price target seems to have been set at $131.00 for Prudential Financial. In the third quarter, Prudential Financial showed an EPS of $3.78, compared to $3.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.96 and a 52-week-low of $77.27. At the end of the last trading period, Prudential Financial closed at $112.43.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for MetLife is set to $70.00. In the third quarter, MetLife showed an EPS of $2.39, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MetLife shows a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $47.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.46.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA). The price target seems to have been set at $221.00 for Moderna. For the third quarter, Moderna had an EPS of $7.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $497.49 and a 52-week-low of $117.34. Moderna closed at $167.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Novavax. For the third quarter, Novavax had an EPS of $4.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $331.68 and a 52-week-low of $89.12. Novavax closed at $90.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $335.00. In the first quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $376.11 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. Zscaler closed at $250.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cloudflare is set to $113.00. Cloudflare earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.64 and a 52-week-low of $60.96. At the end of the last trading period, Cloudflare closed at $93.41.
