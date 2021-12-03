QQQ
-8.58
398.49
-2.2%
BTC/USD
-1115.10
55365.24
-1.97%
DIA
-2.30
348.91
-0.66%
SPY
-6.11
463.51
-1.34%
TLT
+ 0.59
151.94
+ 0.38%
GLD
+ 0.69
164.55
+ 0.42%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 3, 2021 10:17 am
Upgrades

  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Marvell Technology showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.12 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. Marvell Technology closed at $71.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was changed from Hold to Buy. Sportsman's Warehouse earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sportsman's Warehouse shows a 52-week-high of $18.08 and a 52-week-low of $11.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.94.
  • For Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL), Macquarie upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Accel Entertainment earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. At the end of the last trading period, Accel Entertainment closed at $12.59.
  • For Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Morgan Stanley had an EPS of $2.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.95 and a 52-week-low of $61.86. At the end of the last trading period, Morgan Stanley closed at $98.86.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Maxeon Solar Technologies had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. At the end of the last trading period, Maxeon Solar Technologies closed at $17.16.
  • For UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. UiPath earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.54. At the end of the last trading period, UiPath closed at $43.27.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Appian showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $260.00 and a 52-week-low of $66.68. Appian closed at $68.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Fastly showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.75 and a 52-week-low of $33.87. At the end of the last trading period, Fastly closed at $36.45.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Stitch Fix had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.38. Stitch Fix closed at $22.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. PNM Resources earned $1.37 in the third quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.11 and a 52-week-low of $44.82. PNM Resources closed at $45.16 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SWBI) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Smith & Wesson Brands showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. Smith & Wesson Brands closed at $22.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.52 and a 52-week-low of $57.86. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $62.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG downgraded the previous rating for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, TopBuild had an EPS of $2.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $284.01 and a 52-week-low of $161.35. TopBuild closed at $276.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, DocuSign had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of DocuSign shows a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $179.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $233.82.
  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) was changed from Buy to Hold. Eagle Materials earned $2.73 in the second quarter, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.42 and a 52-week-low of $93.20. Eagle Materials closed at $158.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Bryan Garnier downgraded the previous rating for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) from Buy to Neutral. Novartis earned $1.71 in the third quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Novartis shows a 52-week-high of $98.52 and a 52-week-low of $79.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.95.
  • For JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of JOANN shows a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.37.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:NMTC). The price target seems to have been set at $5.75 for NeuroOne Medical Tech. The current stock performance of NeuroOne Medical Tech shows a 52-week-high of $7.97 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.09.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Shake Shack. Shake Shack earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shake Shack shows a 52-week-high of $138.38 and a 52-week-low of $68.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.31.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Riot Blockchain is set to $55.00. In the third quarter, Riot Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Riot Blockchain closed at $32.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cardiol Therapeutics is set to $8.00.
  • Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ares Capital is set to $22.00. Ares Capital earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.17. At the end of the last trading period, Ares Capital closed at $20.38.
  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON). The price target seems to have been set at $76.00 for Peloton Interactive. In the first quarter, Peloton Interactive showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $41.13. Peloton Interactive closed at $44.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Heico. In the third quarter, Heico showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.60 and a 52-week-low of $115.57. At the end of the last trading period, Heico closed at $138.85.
  • With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Hexcel. In the third quarter, Hexcel showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.99 and a 52-week-low of $42.91. At the end of the last trading period, Hexcel closed at $51.46.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL). The price target seems to have been set at $263.00 for RBC Bearings. For the second quarter, RBC Bearings had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $250.52 and a 52-week-low of $160.51. RBC Bearings closed at $198.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Howmet Aerospace. For the third quarter, Howmet Aerospace had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.03 and a 52-week-low of $22.91. At the end of the last trading period, Howmet Aerospace closed at $28.80.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Curtiss-Wright. Curtiss-Wright earned $1.88 in the third quarter, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Curtiss-Wright shows a 52-week-high of $136.97 and a 52-week-low of $103.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.23.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Teledyne Technologies is set to $450.00. For the third quarter, Teledyne Technologies had an EPS of $4.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $465.40 and a 52-week-low of $350.01. At the end of the last trading period, Teledyne Technologies closed at $421.64.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane Co (NYSE:CR). The price target seems to have been set at $111.00 for Crane. For the third quarter, Crane had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.67 and a 52-week-low of $69.38. Crane closed at $98.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CAE is set to $37.00. In the second quarter, CAE showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.19 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, CAE closed at $24.29.
  • For Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Old Dominion Freight Line earned $2.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Old Dominion Freight Line shows a 52-week-high of $364.82 and a 52-week-low of $189.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $357.05.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN). The price target seems to have been set at $108.00 for LivaNova. For the third quarter, LivaNova had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.89 and a 52-week-low of $51.59. LivaNova closed at $82.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC). The price target seems to have been set at $12.50 for Alphatec Holdings. Alphatec Holdings earned $0.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alphatec Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $19.36 and a 52-week-low of $10.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.05.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ESS Tech is set to $28.00.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Vor Biopharma. In the third quarter, Vor Biopharma showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $61.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vor Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $63.62 and a 52-week-low of $10.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.97.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Docebo Inc (NASDAQ:DCBO). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Docebo. In the third quarter, Docebo showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.75 and a 52-week-low of $37.21. Docebo closed at $66.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Xos is set to $4.25. Xos earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET). The price target seems to have been set at $77.00 for MetLife. In the third quarter, MetLife showed an EPS of $2.39, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MetLife shows a 52-week-high of $67.68 and a 52-week-low of $44.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.33.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) with a Sell rating. The price target for Aflac is set to $52.00. In the third quarter, Aflac showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aflac shows a 52-week-high of $57.95 and a 52-week-low of $42.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.25.
  • With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Principal Financial Gr. Principal Financial Gr earned $1.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.30 and a 52-week-low of $46.81. At the end of the last trading period, Principal Financial Gr closed at $70.07.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Jackson Financial is set to $40.00.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lincoln National is set to $88.00. Lincoln National earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lincoln National shows a 52-week-high of $77.57 and a 52-week-low of $44.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.31.

