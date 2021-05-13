 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was changed from Underperform to Buy. For the first quarter, Funko had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Funko shows a 52-week-high of $25.52 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.20.
  • For Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Q2 Holdings had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.56 and a 52-week-low of $75.67. At the end of the last trading period, Q2 Holdings closed at $90.78.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE:CNR) from Neutral to Buy. Cornerstone Building earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.64 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. At the end of the last trading period, Cornerstone Building closed at $13.50.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Genesis Energy earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.08 and a 52-week-low of $3.78. At the end of the last trading period, Genesis Energy closed at $9.54.
  • For Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Energy Transfer showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. At the end of the last trading period, Energy Transfer closed at $9.57.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Points International Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Points International had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Points International shows a 52-week-high of $16.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.83.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) from Neutral to Overweight. Atara Biotherapeutics earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. At the end of the last trading period, Atara Biotherapeutics closed at $13.83.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.18 and a 52-week-low of $28.02. At the end of the last trading period, BJ's Wholesale Club closed at $43.55.
  • For Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. Albemarle earned $1.10 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $188.35 and a 52-week-low of $56.17. Albemarle closed at $154.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. GrafTech International earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.56. At the end of the last trading period, GrafTech International closed at $12.62.
  • For Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Ventas had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.10 and a 52-week-low of $25.38. At the end of the last trading period, Ventas closed at $52.22.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) from Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Lowe's Companies showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $215.22 and a 52-week-low of $106.20. At the end of the last trading period, Lowe's Companies closed at $195.34.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) from In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Pure Storage had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. At the end of the last trading period, Pure Storage closed at $17.02.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) from Underperform to Peer Perform. Infinera earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.51 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Infinera closed at $8.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Coupang's EPS was $0.68. The current stock performance of Coupang shows a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.29.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Array Technologies earned $0.19 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $13.22. Array Technologies closed at $13.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was changed from Underweight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ventas shows a 52-week-high of $58.10 and a 52-week-low of $25.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.22.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pioneer Natural Resources shows a 52-week-high of $175.37 and a 52-week-low of $76.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $156.28.

Downgrades

  • For Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Kinder Morgan had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Kinder Morgan shows a 52-week-high of $18.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.10.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Athene Holding showed an EPS of $3.80, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Athene Holding shows a 52-week-high of $63.36 and a 52-week-low of $21.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.35.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE:ETRN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Equitrans Midstream had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.66 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. Equitrans Midstream closed at $8.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Soliton showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.69. At the end of the last trading period, Soliton closed at $22.39.
  • For Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Holly Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.48. Holly Energy Partners closed at $20.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. DCP Midstream earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DCP Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.85.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ:GRAY) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Graybug Vision earned $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. At the end of the last trading period, Graybug Vision closed at $4.11.
  • For Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Lumentum Holdings had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The current stock performance of Lumentum Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $112.08 and a 52-week-low of $66.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.24.
  • For Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $3.87, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deere shows a 52-week-high of $400.34 and a 52-week-low of $117.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $374.12.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, ITT showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ITT shows a 52-week-high of $101.32 and a 52-week-low of $44.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.61.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ:GRAY) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Graybug Vision earned $0.54. The current stock performance of Graybug Vision shows a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.11.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GTEC). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Greenland Technologies. In the first quarter, Greenland Technologies earned $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.42 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. At the end of the last trading period, Greenland Technologies closed at $6.96.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Science Applications Intl is set to $95.00. In the fourth quarter, Science Applications Intl showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Science Applications Intl shows a 52-week-high of $103.95 and a 52-week-low of $68.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.44.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on 4d pharma PLC (NASDAQ:LBPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for 4d pharma is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.20. At the end of the last trading period, 4d pharma closed at $10.55.
  • With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for UiPath. UiPath earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. UiPath closed at $71.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). The price target seems to have been set at $301.00 for Microsoft. For the third quarter, Microsoft had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $263.19 and a 52-week-low of $175.68. At the end of the last trading period, Microsoft closed at $239.00.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH). The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Booz Allen Hamilton. In the third quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.26 and a 52-week-low of $68.34. Booz Allen Hamilton closed at $80.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The price target seems to have been set at $311.00 for CACI International. In the third quarter, CACI International showed an EPS of $4.78, compared to $3.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.31 and a 52-week-low of $190.16. At the end of the last trading period, CACI International closed at $254.24.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for General Dynamics is set to $216.00. In the first quarter, General Dynamics showed an EPS of $2.48, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $197.51 and a 52-week-low of $129.11. General Dynamics closed at $186.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Howmet Aerospace. In the first quarter, Howmet Aerospace showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Howmet Aerospace shows a 52-week-high of $33.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.92.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX). The price target seems to have been set at $225.00 for L3Harris Technologies. L3Harris Technologies earned $3.18 in the first quarter, compared to $2.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of L3Harris Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $221.49 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $210.92.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Leidos Holdings is set to $120.00. Leidos Holdings earned $1.73 in the first quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.75 and a 52-week-low of $79.15. At the end of the last trading period, Leidos Holdings closed at $101.61.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Lockheed Martin is set to $384.00. In the first quarter, Lockheed Martin showed an EPS of $6.56, compared to $6.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $417.62 and a 52-week-low of $319.81. At the end of the last trading period, Lockheed Martin closed at $380.28.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT). The price target seems to have been set at $83.00 for Mantech Intl. Mantech Intl earned $0.88 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.35 and a 52-week-low of $61.91. At the end of the last trading period, Mantech Intl closed at $83.02.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Northrop Grumman is set to $330.00. In the first quarter, Northrop Grumman showed an EPS of $6.57, compared to $5.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $378.61 and a 52-week-low of $282.88. At the end of the last trading period, Northrop Grumman closed at $363.08.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX). The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Raytheon Technologies. For the first quarter, Raytheon Technologies had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.04 and a 52-week-low of $51.13. At the end of the last trading period, Raytheon Technologies closed at $82.22.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Boeing Co (NYSE:BA). The price target seems to have been set at $244.00 for Boeing. Boeing earned $1.53 in the first quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boeing shows a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $113.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $220.63.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG). The price target seems to have been set at $718.00 for TransDigm Gr. TransDigm Gr earned $2.58 in the second quarter, compared to $5.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $633.04 and a 52-week-low of $303.51. At the end of the last trading period, TransDigm Gr closed at $580.25.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Schlumberger is set to $38.00. Schlumberger earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. At the end of the last trading period, Schlumberger closed at $32.08.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Baker Hughes Co (NYSE:BKR). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Baker Hughes. For the first quarter, Baker Hughes had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.64 and a 52-week-low of $12.13. Baker Hughes closed at $23.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cisco Systems is set to $61.00. For the second quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.14 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $51.60.
  • With an Outperform rating, Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Lufax Holding. Lufax Holding earned $0.30 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $9.85. At the end of the last trading period, Lufax Holding closed at $10.83.
  • With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Chicken Soup for the Soul. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. At the end of the last trading period, Chicken Soup for the Soul closed at $33.99.
  • With a Neutral rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). The price target seems to have been set at $325.00 for Coinbase Global. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $250.51. At the end of the last trading period, Coinbase Global closed at $283.61.

