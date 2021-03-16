Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2021
Upgrades
- Sidoti & Co. upgraded the previous rating for PAR Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, PAR Technology had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.63. PAR Technology closed at $73.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Hexcel had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of $61.71 and a 52-week-low of $24.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.05.
- For Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Allegheny Technologies had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.58 and a 52-week-low of $4.95. Allegheny Technologies closed at $21.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE), Longbow Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Allegion earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.33 and a 52-week-low of $77.37. Allegion closed at $117.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, HSBC Holdings had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.59 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. HSBC Holdings closed at $29.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Cellectis had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current stock performance of Cellectis shows a 52-week-high of $34.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.76.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) from Hold to Buy. AnaptysBio earned $1.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.85 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. At the end of the last trading period, AnaptysBio closed at $19.81.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Barclays earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Barclays shows a 52-week-high of $10.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.09.
- For Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB), SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Solid Biosciences earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Solid Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.51.
- For Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Portland General Electric had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.42 and a 52-week-low of $31.96. At the end of the last trading period, Portland General Electric closed at $48.41.
- For ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. ResMed earned $1.41 in the second quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ResMed shows a 52-week-high of $224.43 and a 52-week-low of $108.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $186.86.
- According to Pareto Securities, the prior rating for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Diana Shipping had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. At the end of the last trading period, Diana Shipping closed at $3.31.
- For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Starbucks earned $0.61 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.47 and a 52-week-low of $50.02. Starbucks closed at $108.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- For iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, iHeartMedia showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. iHeartMedia closed at $16.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- For New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. New Fortress Energy earned $0.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. New Fortress Energy closed at $42.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, AstraZeneca showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AstraZeneca shows a 52-week-high of $64.94 and a 52-week-low of $36.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.77.
- For Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Despegar.com had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.44. Despegar.com closed at $15.50 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating for Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Vuzix had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Vuzix shows a 52-week-high of $26.08 and a 52-week-low of $0.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.22.
- For Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL), Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Cracker Barrel Old showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.59 and a 52-week-low of $53.61. At the end of the last trading period, Cracker Barrel Old closed at $172.32.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) was changed from Buy to Hold. American Woodmark earned $1.50 in the third quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.81 and a 52-week-low of $35.30. At the end of the last trading period, American Woodmark closed at $105.62.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Ulta Beauty showed an EPS of $3.41, compared to $3.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ulta Beauty shows a 52-week-high of $351.00 and a 52-week-low of $124.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $322.49.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Pinnacle West Capital had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Pinnacle West Capital shows a 52-week-high of $91.88 and a 52-week-low of $60.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.34.
- For Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI), MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Darden Restaurants had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.93 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. At the end of the last trading period, Darden Restaurants closed at $146.10.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Altria Group had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.95 and a 52-week-low of $30.95. Altria Group closed at $49.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Avis Budget Gr earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. At the end of the last trading period, Avis Budget Gr closed at $72.04.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ:STAY) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Extended Stay America had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. At the end of the last trading period, Extended Stay America closed at $19.21.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Sabre showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. At the end of the last trading period, Sabre closed at $16.75.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ:ONCR). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Oncorus. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.05. Oncorus closed at $16.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI). The price target seems to have been set at $94.00 for D.R. Horton. In the first quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.58.
- For Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Forestar Group earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.09 and a 52-week-low of $9.43. Forestar Group closed at $23.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) with an Outperform rating. For the fourth quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.59 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. KB Home closed at $45.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- For M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. M.D.C. Holdings earned $2.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.58 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. At the end of the last trading period, M.D.C. Holdings closed at $58.53.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) with a Peer Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Meritage Homes showed an EPS of $3.97, compared to $2.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meritage Homes shows a 52-week-high of $117.06 and a 52-week-low of $25.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.41.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR) with a Peer Perform rating. For the fourth quarter, NVR had an EPS of $76.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $64.41. The current stock performance of NVR shows a 52-week-high of $4832.80 and a 52-week-low of $2043.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4675.96.
- For PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, PulteGroup showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.23 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. At the end of the last trading period, PulteGroup closed at $49.58.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) with a Peer Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Taylor Morrison Home showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.11 and a 52-week-low of $6.39. Taylor Morrison Home closed at $30.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Toll Brothers earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.28 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Toll Brothers closed at $56.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE:TPH), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Tri Pointe Homes showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tri Pointe Homes shows a 52-week-high of $22.17 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.65.
- With a Neutral rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Bill.com Holdings. In the second quarter, Bill.com Holdings showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $195.95 and a 52-week-low of $23.61. Bill.com Holdings closed at $158.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT). The price target seems to have been set at $86.00 for TechTarget. In the fourth quarter, TechTarget showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $16.82. TechTarget closed at $80.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Churchill Capital. In the fourth quarter, Churchill Capital showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. Churchill Capital closed at $10.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Merus. Merus earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.27 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. At the end of the last trading period, Merus closed at $22.04.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Roblox. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.78 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Roblox closed at $72.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC). The price target seems to have been set at $89.00 for East West Bancorp. East West Bancorp earned $1.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.53 and a 52-week-low of $22.55. At the end of the last trading period, East West Bancorp closed at $76.96.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Savara is set to $7.00. Savara earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.17 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Savara closed at $1.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Otis Worldwide is set to $85.00. For the fourth quarter, Otis Worldwide had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Otis Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $68.21 and a 52-week-low of $41.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.64.
