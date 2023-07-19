Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Ally Financial ALLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
• Carvana CVNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
• First Horizon FHN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $921.53 million.
• Elevance Health ELV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.80 per share on revenue of $41.50 billion.
• ASML Holding ASML is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $7.51 billion.
• Nasdaq NDAQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $914.85 million.
• U.S. Bancorp USB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.
• Goldman Sachs Gr GS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $10.84 billion.
• Baker Hughes BKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.26 billion.
• M&T Bank MTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
• Commerce Bancshares CBSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $391.11 million.
• Northern Trust NTRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Halliburton HAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
• Citizens Financial Group CFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Crown Castle CCI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Zions Bancorp ZION is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $758.54 million.
• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• IBM IBM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $15.57 billion.
• Karooooo KARO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $52.67 million.
• Kinder Morgan KMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
• Tesla TSLA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $24.53 billion.
• Netflix NFLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.
• Synovus Finl SNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $571.01 million.
• Wintrust Finl WTFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $557.78 million.
• Liberty Energy LBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• F N B FNB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $406.70 million.
• Discover Finl DFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.
• Cohen & Steers CNS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Alcoa AA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
• Las Vegas Sands LVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
• United Airlines Holdings UAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $13.91 billion.
• Marten Transport MRTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $308.53 million.
• Columbia Banking System COLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $585.75 million.
• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $123.87 million.
• Richardson Electronics RELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $61.50 million.
• NVE NVEC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Equifax EFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• Preferred Bank PFBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $71.89 million.
• Edgio EGIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $103.17 million.
• Banner BANR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $151.69 million.
• National Bank Holdings NBHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $110.87 million.
• Steel Dynamics STLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.
• First Industrial Realty FR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Calix CALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $257.11 million.
• SL Green Realty SLG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Great Southern Bancorp GSBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $51.23 million.
