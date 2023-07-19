Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ally Financial ALLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Carvana CVNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• First Horizon FHN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $921.53 million.

• Elevance Health ELV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.80 per share on revenue of $41.50 billion.

• ASML Holding ASML is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $7.51 billion.

• Nasdaq NDAQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $914.85 million.

• U.S. Bancorp USB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Gr GS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $10.84 billion.

• Baker Hughes BKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.26 billion.

• M&T Bank MTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares CBSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $391.11 million.

• Northern Trust NTRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Halliburton HAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• Citizens Financial Group CFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Crown Castle CCI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zions Bancorp ZION is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $758.54 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IBM IBM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $15.57 billion.

• Karooooo KARO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $52.67 million.

• Kinder Morgan KMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• Tesla TSLA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $24.53 billion.

• Netflix NFLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• Synovus Finl SNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $571.01 million.

• Wintrust Finl WTFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $557.78 million.

• Liberty Energy LBRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• F N B FNB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $406.70 million.

• Discover Finl DFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Cohen & Steers CNS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alcoa AA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands LVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• United Airlines Holdings UAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $13.91 billion.

• Marten Transport MRTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $308.53 million.

• Columbia Banking System COLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $585.75 million.

• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $123.87 million.

• Richardson Electronics RELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $61.50 million.

• NVE NVEC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Equifax EFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Preferred Bank PFBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $71.89 million.

• Edgio EGIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $103.17 million.

• Banner BANR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $151.69 million.

• National Bank Holdings NBHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $110.87 million.

• Steel Dynamics STLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• First Industrial Realty FR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Calix CALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $257.11 million.

• SL Green Realty SLG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Great Southern Bancorp GSBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $51.23 million.

