Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Orgenesis ORGS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RumbleON RMBL is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Vyant Bio VYNT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IM Cannabis IMCC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Centogene CNTG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $31.21 million.

• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AerCap Holdings AER is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Axcella Health AXLA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Orchard Therapeutics ORTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.19 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• ProPhase Labs PRPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $28.61 million.

• Core & Main CNM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• LogicMark LGMK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ATAI Life Sciences ATAI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UpHealth UPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.66 million.

• Cognition Therapeutics CGTX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BiomX PHGE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Paychex PAYX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• UniFirst UNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $480.87 million.

• Sportradar Gr SRAD is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PolarityTE PTE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $790.00 thousand.

• Five Below FIVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Arhaus ARHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $211.32 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $855.96 million.

• China Automotive Systems CAAS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vicinity Motor VEV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.10 million.

• Simon Property Group SPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.18 million.

• FlexShopper FPAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.27 million.

• Orbital Energy Group OEG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $45.02 million.

• Edap TMS EDAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.59 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• KemPharm KMPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.

• Greenlane Hldgs GNLN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $57.49 million.

• Allied Esports AESE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kubient KBNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• Beam Global BEEM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.

• Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Marpai MRAI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.33 million.

• Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Skylight Health Group SLHG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VNET Group VNET is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $276.83 million.

• Phreesia PHR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $56.31 million.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Miromatrix Medical MIRO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Franklin Covey FC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $57.10 million.

• Eastside Distilling EAST is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• StoneMor STON is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Expensify EXFY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $38.79 million.

• Motorsport Games MSGM is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Braze BRZE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $65.34 million.

• iSun ISUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.80 million.

• U.S. Well Services USWS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $46.90 million.

• Sanara MedTech SMTI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.

• UiPath PATH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $283.57 million.

• Atento ATTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $368.55 million.

• Agile Therapeutics AGRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.51 million.

• Acutus Medical AFIB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.21 million.

• Guardforce AI Co GFAI is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Nanobiotix NBTX is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

