Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $34.39 billion.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.39 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.71 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $7.87 billion.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $12.10 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.
- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.
- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $967.48 million.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $779.94 million.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $820.15 million.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $482.77 million.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $822.49 million.
- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $735.90 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $84.04 billion.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $697.24 million.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $712.27 million.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $390.05 million.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $441.44 million.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $972.41 million.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $862.42 million.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $385.84 million.
- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $592.88 million.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $513.39 million.
- Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $653.00 million.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $592.12 million.
- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $618.82 million.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $582.54 million.
- Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
