Why American Eagle Outfitters Shares Climbed Over 18%; Here Are 78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM jumped 86.9% to close at $0.3275 on Tuesday after jumping 21% on Monday. Cosmos Health agreed to sell its Sky Premium Life Luxury food supplement brand on Iberian Airlines' in-flight magazine, Ronda.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI shares climbed 81.1% to close at $4.02 on Tuesday after the company announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation to LB1148 for the acceleration of time to return of bowel function following surgery.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 51.1% to settle at $6.80. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO surged 47.6% to close at $0.72. Foxo Technologies, said effective November 14, 2022, Jon Sabes has been terminated as CEO and Chairman of board of company.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN jumped 34.3% to close at $0.7524. Cyclerion said it concluded the unsolicited proposal received on November 20 was “not in the best interest of the company.”
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. BCLI gained 30% to close at $1.95. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI gained 28.5% to close at $4.28. Digital Brands Group recently posted Q3 sales of $3.40 million.
- Draganfly Inc. DPRO jumped 27.2% to close at $1.17. Draganfly has been selected by PromoDrone to provide its Public Safety technology to the PromoDrone platform for Emergency Management.
- GH Research PLC GHRS gained 25.9% to settle at $12.51. GH Research recently posted a Q3 net loss of $0.008 per share.
- Cingulate Inc. CING climbed 25.7% to close at $0.87. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF climbed 21.4% to close at $22.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL surged 20.5% to close at $189.96 after the company reported Q3 financial results and issued guidance.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 20.5% to settle at $7.82.
- Sangoma Technologies Corporation SANG rose 19.2% to settle at $4.72.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX gained 18.6% to settle at $2.49.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares gained 18.5% to close at $3.68.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO gained 18.2% to close at $15.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 GAAP EPS and sales results.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON jumped 16.7% to close at $1.12.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS rose 16.6% to close at $0.0675.
- WW International, Inc. WW climbed 16.5% to close at $4.23. Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer at WW International, reported a large insider buy on November 21, according to a new SEC filing.
- ObsEva SA OBSV shares jumped 16.5% to close at $0.1931 after the company reported the sale of Ebopiprant license agreement to XOMA for up to $113 million.
- Maximus, Inc. MMS gained 16.2% to close at $70.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA gained 16.2% to close at $1.02. Charah Solutions recently reported mixed Q3 results.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY jumped 16.2% to close at $1.79.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP climbed 16.1% to close at $1.44. TFF Pharmaceuticals recently priced a $10.675 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- NextNav Inc. NN gained 15.8% to close at $3.6250.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX surged 15.5% to close at $86.11. Mirati Therapeutics is said to draw fresh takeover interest.
- Warner Music Group Corp. WMG gained 15.2% to close at $31.09. Warner Music Group reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $1.497 billion, beating the consensus of $1.42 billion.
- Manchester United plc MANU gained 14.7% to close at $14.94. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB gained 14.4% to close at $8.89. The FDA recently approved Provention Bio’s Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) injection to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and pediatric patients eight years and older who currently have stage 2 type 1 diabetes.
- Biodesix, Inc. BDSX gained 13.9% to close at $1.48. Biodesix 10% owner Jack Schuler acquired a total of 8,695,652 shares at an average price of $1.15.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY rose 12.8% to close at $79.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT gained 12.6% to close at $23.50.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN gained 9.9% to close at $10.30.
- Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL climbed 9.3% to close at $2.24 after surging around 14% on Monday.
- Harsco Corporation HSC gained 8.9% to settle at $7.19.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN rose 8.9% to close at $27.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A climbed 8.1% to close at $156.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG gained 7.7% to close at $19.20.
- Angel Pond Holdings Corporation POND gained 5.6% to close at $10.30.
Losers
- Perfect Corp. PERF dropped 39.2% to close at $5.27 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.
- Phoenix New Media Limited FENG fell 36.6% to close at $2.81.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS dipped 32.8% to close at $0.1411 on Tuesday after dipping around 24% on Monday.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA fell 23.9% to close at $0.1965.
- Quotient Limited QTNT dropped 22.5% to settle at $0.86.
- AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA fell 21.4% to close at $4.9650. AGBA Acquisition Limited recently completed its business combination with TAG Holdings Limited.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. GRAY dropped 21.2% to close at $0.7450. Graybug Vision and CalciMedica have announced a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction.
- WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD fell 21.1% to close at $0.5715. WaveDancer posted Q3 sales of $2.30 million.
- Atento S.A. ATTO dipped 21% to settle at $5.53.
- Brooge Energy Limited BROG fell 20.2% to close at $5.65.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS fell 20% to close at $0.2480.
- Agora, Inc. API fell 20% to close at $2.68 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ dipped 20% to settle at $0.1342.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS dropped 19.9% to settle at $1.93.
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX dropped 19.6% to close at $25.04.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS fell 18.2% to close at $0.2001.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS dropped 18.1% to close at $2.35.
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO fell 17.8% to close at $2.03.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. DY fell 17.7% to close at $90.20 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Noah Holdings Limited NOAH dropped 17.1% to settle at $12.41 following Q3 results.
- Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD fell 16.1% to close at $27.29 after reporting Q4 results.
- Jack in the Box Inc. JACK fell 16.1% to close at $71.24 after the company issued soft FY23 guidance.
- EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA fell 15.9% to close at $3.18 after dipping 15% on Monday.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ fell 14.4% to close at $2.43 following Q3 results.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dipped 13.9% to close at $5.14
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 13.7% to close at $11.93.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM declined 13.1% to close at $10.24.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 12.9% to close at $1.55 after the company issued a regulatory update on Omidubicel. The company said it received extension of Omidubicel PDUFA Date from Jan. 30, 2023 to May 1, 2023 as the FDA issued information request.
- Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 10.1% to close at $30.11 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY23 sales forecast.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS dipped 10% to settle at $6.40 after the company issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 9.1% to close at $1.0550. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 9.1% to settle at $2.30
- Central Garden & Pet Company CENTA fell 8.8% to close at $38.24 following weak quarterly results.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR fell 7.8% to close at $152.37 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB declined 7.7% to close at $169.90 after the company announced its Clinical Genomics Division customer, Sema4, will exit the reproductive health screening business. Sema4 informed the company it will reduce the quantity of orders in Q3.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM slipped 3.9% to close at $77.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued weak guidance.
