Why American Eagle Outfitters Shares Climbed Over 18%; Here Are 78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 23, 2022 5:25 AM | 9 min read
Gainers

  • Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM jumped 86.9% to close at $0.3275 on Tuesday after jumping 21% on Monday. Cosmos Health agreed to sell its Sky Premium Life Luxury food supplement brand on Iberian Airlines' in-flight magazine, Ronda.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI shares climbed 81.1% to close at $4.02 on Tuesday after the company announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation to LB1148 for the acceleration of time to return of bowel function following surgery.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 51.1% to settle at $6.80. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO surged 47.6% to close at $0.72. Foxo Technologies, said effective November 14, 2022, Jon Sabes has been terminated as CEO and Chairman of board of company.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN jumped 34.3% to close at $0.7524. Cyclerion said it concluded the unsolicited proposal received on November 20 was “not in the best interest of the company.”
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. BCLI gained 30% to close at $1.95. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI gained 28.5% to close at $4.28. Digital Brands Group recently posted Q3 sales of $3.40 million.
  • Draganfly Inc. DPRO jumped 27.2% to close at $1.17. Draganfly has been selected by PromoDrone to provide its Public Safety technology to the PromoDrone platform for Emergency Management.
  • GH Research PLC GHRS gained 25.9% to settle at $12.51. GH Research recently posted a Q3 net loss of $0.008 per share.
  • Cingulate Inc. CING climbed 25.7% to close at $0.87. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF climbed 21.4% to close at $22.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL surged 20.5% to close at $189.96 after the company reported Q3 financial results and issued guidance.
  • Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 20.5% to settle at $7.82.
  • Sangoma Technologies Corporation SANG rose 19.2% to settle at $4.72.
  • Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX gained 18.6% to settle at $2.49.
  • Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares gained 18.5% to close at $3.68.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO gained 18.2% to close at $15.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 GAAP EPS and sales results.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited BON jumped 16.7% to close at $1.12.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS rose 16.6% to close at $0.0675.
  • WW International, Inc. WW climbed 16.5% to close at $4.23. Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer at WW International, reported a large insider buy on November 21, according to a new SEC filing.
  • ObsEva SA OBSV shares jumped 16.5% to close at $0.1931 after the company reported the sale of Ebopiprant license agreement to XOMA for up to $113 million.
  • Maximus, Inc. MMS gained 16.2% to close at $70.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA gained 16.2% to close at $1.02. Charah Solutions recently reported mixed Q3 results.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY jumped 16.2% to close at $1.79.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP climbed 16.1% to close at $1.44. TFF Pharmaceuticals recently priced a $10.675 million offering of common stock and warrants.
  • NextNav Inc. NN gained 15.8% to close at $3.6250.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX surged 15.5% to close at $86.11. Mirati Therapeutics is said to draw fresh takeover interest.
  • Warner Music Group Corp. WMG gained 15.2% to close at $31.09. Warner Music Group reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $1.497 billion, beating the consensus of $1.42 billion.
  • Manchester United plc MANU gained 14.7% to close at $14.94. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB gained 14.4% to close at $8.89. The FDA recently approved Provention Bio’s Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) injection to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and pediatric patients eight years and older who currently have stage 2 type 1 diabetes.
  • Biodesix, Inc. BDSX gained 13.9% to close at $1.48. Biodesix 10% owner Jack Schuler acquired a total of 8,695,652 shares at an average price of $1.15.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY rose 12.8% to close at $79.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT gained 12.6% to close at $23.50.
  • Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN gained 9.9% to close at $10.30.
  • Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL climbed 9.3% to close at $2.24 after surging around 14% on Monday.
  • Harsco Corporation HSC gained 8.9% to settle at $7.19.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN rose 8.9% to close at $27.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. A climbed 8.1% to close at $156.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Big Lots, Inc. BIG gained 7.7% to close at $19.20.
  • Angel Pond Holdings Corporation POND gained 5.6% to close at $10.30.

 


Losers

  • Perfect Corp. PERF dropped 39.2% to close at $5.27 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.
  • Grindr Inc. GRND fell 37.9% to close at $12.25.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited FENG fell 36.6% to close at $2.81.
  • Eqonex Limited EQOS dipped 32.8% to close at $0.1411 on Tuesday after dipping around 24% on Monday.
  • WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA fell 23.9% to close at $0.1965.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT dropped 22.5% to settle at $0.86.
  • AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA fell 21.4% to close at $4.9650. AGBA Acquisition Limited recently completed its business combination with TAG Holdings Limited.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. GRAY dropped 21.2% to close at $0.7450. Graybug Vision and CalciMedica have announced a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction.
  • WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD fell 21.1% to close at $0.5715. WaveDancer posted Q3 sales of $2.30 million.
  • Atento S.A. ATTO dipped 21% to settle at $5.53.
  • Brooge Energy Limited BROG fell 20.2% to close at $5.65.
  • VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS fell 20% to close at $0.2480.
  • Agora, Inc. API fell 20% to close at $2.68 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ dipped 20% to settle at $0.1342.
  • Conformis, Inc. CFMS dropped 19.9% to settle at $1.93.
  • Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX dropped 19.6% to close at $25.04.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS fell 18.2% to close at $0.2001.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS dropped 18.1% to close at $2.35.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO fell 17.8% to close at $2.03.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. DY fell 17.7% to close at $90.20 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Noah Holdings Limited NOAH dropped 17.1% to settle at $12.41 following Q3 results.
  • Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD fell 16.1% to close at $27.29 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. JACK fell 16.1% to close at $71.24 after the company issued soft FY23 guidance.
  • EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA fell 15.9% to close at $3.18 after dipping 15% on Monday.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ fell 14.4% to close at $2.43 following Q3 results.
  • FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE dipped 13.9% to close at $5.14
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 13.7% to close at $11.93.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM declined 13.1% to close at $10.24.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 12.9% to close at $1.55 after the company issued a regulatory update on Omidubicel. The company said it received extension of Omidubicel PDUFA Date from Jan. 30, 2023 to May 1, 2023 as the FDA issued information request.
  • Movado Group, Inc. MOV fell 10.1% to close at $30.11 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and lowered FY23 sales forecast.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS dipped 10% to settle at $6.40 after the company issued weak Q4 forecast.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 9.1% to close at $1.0550. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 9.1% to settle at $2.30
  • Central Garden & Pet Company CENTA fell 8.8% to close at $38.24 following weak quarterly results.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR fell 7.8% to close at $152.37 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB declined 7.7% to close at $169.90 after the company announced its Clinical Genomics Division customer, Sema4, will exit the reproductive health screening business. Sema4 informed the company it will reduce the quantity of orders in Q3.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM slipped 3.9% to close at $77.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued weak guidance.

