Why Benefitfocus Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 48%? Here Are 64 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY gained 56% to $0.2808 after reporting Q3 results.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT shares jumped 47.8% to $10.33 after the company announced it will be acquired by Voya Financial for $10.50 per share.
- Akso Health Group AHG gained 44% to $0.7280.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM shares climbed 40.9% to $6.30 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA jumped 39% to $2.3495 after the company announced it received 50 electric boat reservations in the last 90 days, potentially resulting in over $8.5 million in revenue.
- Bandwidth Inc. BAND gained 36.9% to $16.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT shares rose 32.8% to $24.30 after the company announced collaboration with CSL to develop and commercialize self-amplifying mRNA vaccines. Arcturus to receive upfront payment of $200 million.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND jumped 31.1% to $10.91 following strong Q3 results.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNOA gained 29.3% to $3.22.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI surged 29.3% to $32.88.
- Chegg, Inc. CHGG rose 24.2% to $26.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- electroCore, Inc. ECOR jumped 21% to $0.3568.
- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. SNCY gained 19.5% to $19.56 following Q3 results.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP rose 17.3% to $2.83. Cocrystal Pharma was granted European patent covering oral antiviral candidate CC-42344 in combination with another antiviral agent for the treatment of influenza.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD gained 17.1% to $3.15 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results up from last year. The company also raised its FY22 sales growth expectations.
- trivago N.V. TRVG jumped 16.8% to $1.2150.
- 9F Inc. JFU gained 16.3% to $0.2620.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK jumped 16.2% to $0.8950.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 16% to $83.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- VEON Ltd. VEON jumped 15.7% to $0.4050. VEON said it is conducting a sale process for its Russian operations.
- OneSpan Inc. OSPN gained 14.8% to $11.94 following Q3 results.
- Li Auto Inc. LI jumped 13.5% to $16.53.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 13.3% to $1.5527 after climbing around 10% on Tuesday.
- Meta Materials Inc. MMAT jumped 12.2% to $1.2950.
- Mercury General Corporation MCY gained 11.1% to $32.18 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO surged 11% to $3.6950.
- Service Corporation International SCI rose 11% to $67.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- The Lion Electric Company LEV gained 10.7% to $3.3106. Lion Electric announced the production of its first Made In America school bus in its Joliet Illinois Factory.
- Li Auto Inc LI rose 10.4% to $16.08. Li Auto recently reported it delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, up 31.4% year over year.
- PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO gained 9.5% to $27.29 after posting upbeat quarterly results.
- United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR surged 9% to $249.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL jumped 8.8% to $225.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC rose 6.7% to $45.96 after reporting a rise in Q3 earnings.
- Match Group, Inc. MTCH shares rose 5.9% to $46.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Losers
- Rogers Corporation ROG shares dipped 44.2% to $128.18 after Dupont announced it is terminating its intended acquisition of the company.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP fell 43.2% to $4.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company said inability to maintain compliance with covenants in its credit agreement raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX fell 42.2% to $10.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TFFP fell 38.2% to $1.67 after the company announced program updates for Voriconazole Inhaled Powder and Tacrolimus Inhaled Powder clinical programs.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI dropped 30.2% to $16.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Omnicell, Inc. OMCL fell 24.6% to $57.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX dropped 23.8% to $8.31 after reporting Q3 results. G1 Therapeutics also described safety data from the first 18 patients enrolled in its ongoing Phase 2 study of trilaciclib administered before sacituzumab govitecan-hziy in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI fell 22.2% to $33.83 as the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings, but lowered its free-cash flow outlook.
- Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA dipped 21.9% to $7.76.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT shares fell 21% to $1.50. Vyant Bio announced a one-for-five reverse stock split.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. CPSI dropped 18.4% to $26.17 following downbeat earnings.
- Global Industrial Company GIC dipped 18.1% to $25.46 following weak quarterly earnings.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. TA fell 17.7% to $52.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN dropped 17.3% to $34.33 following downbeat earnings.
- Avient Corporation AVNT dipped 17% to $29.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and cut its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Regional Management Corp. RM dropped 16.3% to $28.88 following Q3 results.
- Materion Corporation MTRN fell 15.2% to $72.86 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Kaman Corporation KAMN fell 13.8% to $27.81 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Mirion Technologies, Inc. MIR declined 13.8% to $6.61 amid downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Skyline Champion Corporation SKY dropped 13.5% to $49.00 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS fell 12.6% to $0.0830. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported it received notice from Nasdaq stating it has determined that the company's securities will be delisted from Nasdaq.
- ATI Inc. ATI fell 12.6% to $27.17 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. XHR dropped 12.1% to $15.03 following Q3 results.
- RXO Inc RXO dipped 11.9% to $16.78.
- Entegris, Inc. ENTG fell 11.7% to $70.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Paramount Global PARA dipped 11.3% to $17.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Safe-T Group Ltd SFET fell 10.7% to $0.35. Safe-T Group shares gained over 30% on Tuesday as the company said its privacy application reached over 5,000,000 downloads.
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW dropped 10.4% to $22.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL dropped 10.4% to $144.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Airbnb, Inc. ABNB fell 9% to $99.25 following Q3 results. The company said it expects nights and experiences booked growth will moderate slightly relative to Q3 and Average Daily Rates will face pressures from forex headwinds and business mix.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: FinancialsMid-Day MoversProperty & Casualty InsuranceTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas