Why NVIDIA, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Traded Lower; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY climbed 61.4% to close at $2.63 on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation yesterday.
- Inventiva S.A. IVA climbed 69.5% to settle at $7.05 after gaining around 10% on Thursday.
- Minim, Inc. MINM rose 50.9% to close at $0.32 on Friday. Minim, during August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR gained 30% to close at $1.56.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO climbed 25.3% to close at $4.41. Abeona Therapeutics recently announced completion of patient follow-up in pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study of EB-101.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR climbed 23.9% to close at $17.19 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD gained 20% to close at $4.81. Brookdale Senior Living is said to explore a sale, Bloomberg reported.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc AMBC climbed 15.6% to close at $14.80 after the company announced it settled its RMBS litigations against Bank of America for $1.84 billion.
- eMagin Corporation EMAN rose 15.6% to close at $0.7170. eMagin, in August, reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $7.2 million.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY gained 14.7% to close at $1.33. Femasys announced enrollment completion for Stage 2 study of FemBloc for permanent birth control.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS rose 13.1% to close at $4.85 after reports said the company was planning to buy back $3 billion of its debt as part of its plans to streamline following questions about its financial health.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP gained 12% to settle at $20.05.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF climbed 11.7% to close at $0.30. Dunxin Financial Holdings recently posted 1H EPS of $0.35.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS gained 11.4% to close at $0.98. SAB Biotherapeutics recently released new data at the Options for Control of Influenza (OPTIONS XI) conference.
- Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB shares climbed 11.3% to close at $6.92. Provention Bio announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab. Jefferies maintained Provention Bio with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $15.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 10.2% to close at $5.85.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 10% to close at $3.64 after the company announced AditxtScore is featured by FedEx in a video presentation.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS gained 9.4% to close at $7.00. TOP Ships announced termination of at the market equity offering program of $19.7 million.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE gained 9.1% to close at $4.08.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO gained 9.1% to close at $9.64 following a report suggesting CVS is in talks to acquire the company.
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. MSGS climbed 8.2% to settle at $151.88 after the company announced a $75 million accelerated share repurchase program and declared a special cash dividend of $7 per share.
- IDT Corporation IDT climbed 7.5% to close at $30.00 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year.
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM gained 7.3% to close at $102.14 after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $110 to $120.
- Atlas Corp. ATCO rose 6.1% to close at $14.91 after Poseidon Acquisition reported it believes it has made meaningful progress in its discussions with Atlas to acquire all common shares of Atlas not controlled by consortium members.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG rose 3.3% to close at $16.57 on the buzz surrounding a large partnership with Walt Disney’s ESPN.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares tumbled 57.7% to close at $2.66 on Friday after the company priced a roughly 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 49.3% to close at $4.05 after the company announced $9 million registered direct and private placement offerings priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares dropped 35.5% to close at $0.5802 after the company priced a 3,777,778 unit offering at $1.35 per unit.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB dipped 32.3% to close at $0.1545. Statera Biopharma said it has completed Fiscal 2021 audit and filed Form 10-K.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 31.3% to close at $4.48. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $7.5.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX dropped 27.8% to close at $0.65.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI fell 27.4% to settle at $7.11.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR tumbled 26.7% to close at $0.6011.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 26.1% to close at $0.7211.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dropped 25.6% to close at $2.79 possibly on profit-taking after the sector rallied on Thursday following President Biden's statement on marijuana reform. Tilray also reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results, which has also possibly weighed on the sector.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 25.6% to close at $0.3081.
- WM Technology, Inc. MAPS declined 25% to settle at $2.07.
- Inpixon INPX dropped 25% to settle at $6.13. Inpixon announced 1-for-75 reverse stock split, effective Oct. 7.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC fell 24.2% to close at $23.50. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF fell 23.6% to close at $1.36.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 23.3% to close at $3.20 after the company announced strategic actions to strengthen its balance sheet..
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV fell 22.5% to close at $18.97 on post-IPO volatility.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS dropped 22.3% to close at $2.02. Motus GI Holdings was recently granted a US patent titled 'Cleaning Method for Prepless Colonoscopy.'
- SNDL Inc. SNDL fell 21.9% to close at $2.18. Shares of several cannabis stocks traded lower, possibly on profit-taking after the sector rallied on Thursday following President Biden's statement on marijuana reform. Tilray also reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results, which has also possibly weighed on the sector.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG fell 21.8% to close at $0.9301.
- Value Line, Inc. VALU dropped 21.3% to settle at $50.70.
- QualTek Services Inc. QTEK dropped 20% to settle at $1.84.
- INNOVATE Corp. VATE dipped 19.8% to close at $0.73.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dropped 19.4% to close at $0.1218.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY fell 18.7% to close at $3.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY shares declined 18.1% to settle at $ 0.4424. Agrify issued statement refuting lawsuit from defaulted customer Bud & Mary's Cultivation.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE fell 18.1% to settle at $4.70.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 16.5% to close at $3.80 after jumping around 65% on Thursday.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST fell 16.5% to settle at $ 32.66 after SVB Leerink maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $50 to $45.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC dropped 16% to close at $0.2070.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV fell 15.6% to close at $5.44.
- Cronos Group Inc. CRON dropped 15.5% to settle at $2.84. Shares of several cannabis stocks traded lower, possibly on profit-taking after the sector rallied on Thursday following President Biden's statement on marijuana reform. Tilray also reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results, which has also possibly weighed on the sector.
- Precigen, Inc. PGEN fell 14.6% to close at $1.76.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX fell 14.5% to close at $16.10.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA dipped 14.4% to settle at $11.21. B. Riley Securities maintained Marathon Digital with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $8.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD fell 13.9% to close at $58.44 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Skillsoft Corp. SKIL fell 13.7% to close at $1.63.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dropped 13.3% to close at $0.34. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced it received feedback from the FDA pursuant to its Type B Pre-IND meeting request regarding its Deltacel development strategy.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE shares fell 13.3% to close at $1.63 after jumping 161% on Thursday.
- Lithium Americas Corp. LAC fell 12.8% to close at $23.67. Lithium Americas confirmed oral hearing schedule for Thacker Pass record of decision appeal.
- Levi Strauss & Co LEVI fell 11.7% to settle at $14.07. Levi Strauss reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday, but lowered its full-year profit view.
- CVS Health Corporation CVS fell 10.5% to close at $88.25 after the company announced CMS downgraded Aetna National PPO. The decrease in the Star Rating for the Aetna National PPO will mean that it will no longer be eligible for CMS' quality bonus payments related to 2024.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 8.4% to close at $0.2702.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA dropped 8% to close at $120.76 in sympathy with AMD after the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 7.9% to close at $0.8107. BioSig executed purchase agreement with Methodist Hospital, San Antonio and expanded customer base.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT dipped 5.1% to settle at $234.24. Shares of software companies at large traded higher amid a rise in Treasury yields. Better-than-expected US unemployment data has added to concerns over a tight labor market, which has dimmed the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN dropped 4.7% to close at $114.56 amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot.
- Apple Inc. AAPL declined 3.7% to settle at $140.09 amid overall market weakness due to rising yields as well as broader tech sector uncertainty following soft guidance from AMD.
