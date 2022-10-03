Why F45 Training Shares Climbed 41%; Here Are 84 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 82.2% to close at $3.37.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI gained 43.4% to close at $3.24 after dipping 26% on Thursday. SAI.TECH recently announced the launch of new liquid cooling Bitcoin mining infrastructure products.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV shares gained 41.1% to close at $3.09 after a 13D filing showed the company received a non-binding proposal offer by one or more funds for a value of $4 per share.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares climbed 39% to close at $10.08. The stock has been volatile after the company last week announced a 1-for-15 reverse split and received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR gained 38.9% to close at $2.68 after the company announced it signed three reseller agreements with national distributors.
- Ainos, Inc. AIMD shares jumped 37% to close at $1.89 on Friday after the company reported results from the additional preclinical study of its low-dose oral interferon formulation against Omicron. The company reported VELDONA formulation showed significant stabilization of physical condition and complete recovery from lung inflammation throughout the course of treatment period.
- Alset EHome International Inc. AEI climbed 30.9% to close at $0.2562.
- O2Micro International Limited OIIM gained 30.2% to close at $4.23 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement for a "going private" transaction.
- PolarityTE, Inc. PTE surged 27.9% to close at $0.87.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE gained 27.8% to close at $2.30. The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to the company’s CellFX System, expanding the indication for use to include the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I-III.
- VectivBio Holding AG VECT jumped 26.1% to close at $6.00.
- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC surged 25.5% to close at $1.38.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL gained 23.9% to settle at $3.22.
- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP surged 23.7% to close at $0.65.
- Waldencast plc WALD rose 19.9% to close at $10.00.
- Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG gained 19.3% to settle at $7.74.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD surged 18.9% to close at $2.08. Nemaura and EVERSANA recently signed a preliminary agreement for large-scale launch of Nemaura's diabetes management program in the US.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS climbed 17% to close at $22.74.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF gained 16.6% to settle at $FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF).
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM climbed 14.9% to close at $6.59. InMed recently reported a FY22 net loss of $33.17 per share.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR gained 14.8% to close at $1.71. X4 Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenia.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO rose 14.3% to close at $34.05. Akero Therapeutics recently released topline data from HARMONY Phase 2b study of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3).
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT gained 13.7% to close at $15.96 after the company reported clinical updates from its Phase 1 Danon Disease Trial for RP-A501m which showed initial improvements across clinical, functional and biomarker endpoints. Evercore ISI raised its price target from $65 to $75.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP gained 13.5% to settle at $0.97.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 13.5% to close at $1.85. Athersys recently announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM surged 12.8% to close at $1.76. Snow Lake Resources issued filing showing the company has requested for withdrawal of registration statement in regards to its previously announced public offering.
- Innovid Corp. CTV gained 12% to settle at $2.71.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX jumped 11.8% to close at $11.02.
- MoneyLion Inc. ML rose 11.1% to close at $0.8926. MoneyLion responded to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s meritless complaint.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose 11.1% to close at $6.33. bluebird bio recently named Katherine Breedis as interim CFO.
- Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL gained 10.9% to close at $2.74 after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE climbed 10.6% to close at $5.41 after the company announced a $40 million stock repurchase program.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO surged 10.2% to close at $5.49. MINISO Group’s board of directors recently authorized and approved a new share repurchase program.
- Poshmark, Inc. POSH jumped 9.9% to close at $15.67.
- Immuneering Corporation IMRX gained 9.2% to close at $14.32. Immuneering announced FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 to treat advanced solid tumors with RAS mutations.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 6.6% to close at $0.65 after declining over 6% on Thursday. Iveda Solutions, last month, announced a $5 million private placement.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 6.1% to close at $5.07 after the company announced it secured a contract to provide quantum solutions to the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL gained 3.6% to close at $196.80 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $240 price target.
Losers
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV dipped 39.9% to settle at $20.40 on Friday.
- Aterian, Inc. ATER fell 37.1% to close at $1.24 after the company priced a 10,526,368 share registered direct offering at $1.90 per share.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA declined 34.7% to close at $0.9213. Edesa Biotech reported statistically significant mortality reductions in Phase 2 ARDS drug study.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT dropped 32.4% to close at $0.2016. AVCT announced intent to effect reverse stock split.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL shares fell 30.5% to close at $0.6256 on Friday after the company announced pricing of a $1 million registered direct offering.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC dipped 27.6% to close at $0.1150.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM fell 27.6% to close at $10.16.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA dropped 24.7% to close at $0.2703 after the company priced a common stock offering of 20.1 million shares at $0.30 per share.
- OpGen, Inc. OPGN dipped 24% to close at $0.2862 after the company announced a $3.38 million registered direct offering.
- Carnival Corporation CCL fell 23.3% to close at $7.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE dropped 22.3% to close at $0.4710. Kuke Music Holding filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- Rent-A-Center Inc RCII fell 21.6% to close at $17.51 as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer.
- SHF Holdings Inc SHFS fell 20% to close at $6.99 after declining 15% on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition completed business combination of SHF, Safe Harbor Financial, which offers compliance services to financial institutions that serve the regulated cannabis industry.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS dropped 19.9% to close at $0.0768.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 19.4% to close at $0.4799.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL dropped 19.1% to close at $4.15. Ocular Therapeutix 10%+ owner Summer Road LLC reported purchase of 150,000 at an average price of $4.59 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.
- Century Aluminum Company CENX dipped 18.3% to close at $5.28 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform.
- TH International Ltd THCH declined 18% to close at $5.98.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH dropped 18% to close at $11.36 in sympathy with Carnival, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
- Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP fell 17.7% to settle at $1.77.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dipped 17.3% to close at $2.24.
- Reading International, Inc. RDIB fell 15.8% to close at $18.70.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dropped 15.3% to close at $27.45.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT shares fell 15% to close at $13.95 after the company announced its REVERSE Phase 3 study of obeticholic acid did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dropped 14.8% to close at $1.61.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND fell 14.5% to close at $7.81.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO dropped 14% to close at $2.02.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI fell 14% to close at $0.3614.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 13.2% to close at $37.90 in sympathy with Carnival, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT dropped 13.1% to close at $1.72.
- NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 12.8% to close at $83.12. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT dipped 11.8% to close at $10.11. GigaCloud Technology reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11% year-on-year to $124 million.
- Karat Packaging Inc. KRT dropped 11.4% to close at $15.99.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR declined 11.3% to settle at $38.14. BMO Capital maintained Worthington Industries with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $58 to $52.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX fell 11.2% to close at $17.09.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 11% to close at $0.27.
- Under Armour, Inc. UAA dipped 9.8% to settle at $6.65.
- ContextLogic Inc. WISH fell 9.6% to close at $0.7339.
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY dropped 9.5% to close at $5.32. Morgan Stanley maintained Li-Cycle Holdings with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $8 to $7.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND dropped 9.1% to close at $6.76.
- Belpointe PREP, LLC OZ dipped 9.1% to settle at $84.45.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 8.2% to close at $46.80.
- The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN dropped 7.5% to settle at $9.72.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS fell 7.4% to close at $104.64. Shares of retail and apparel companies at large traded lower in sympathy with Nike, which fell after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU dipped 6.9% to close at $279.56 in sympathy with Nike, which fell after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX fell 6.8% to close at $28.15 as the stock pulled back after gaining following FDA approval of RELYVRIO for ALS..
