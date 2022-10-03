ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why F45 Training Shares Climbed 41%; Here Are 84 Biggest Movers From Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 3:24 AM | 11 min read
Why F45 Training Shares Climbed 41%; Here Are 84 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 82.2% to close at $3.37.
  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI gained 43.4% to close at $3.24 after dipping 26% on Thursday. SAI.TECH recently announced the launch of new liquid cooling Bitcoin mining infrastructure products.
  • F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV shares gained 41.1% to close at $3.09 after a 13D filing showed the company received a non-binding proposal offer by one or more funds for a value of $4 per share.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares climbed 39% to close at $10.08. The stock has been volatile after the company last week announced a 1-for-15 reverse split and received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR gained 38.9% to close at $2.68 after the company announced it signed three reseller agreements with national distributors.
  • Ainos, Inc. AIMD shares jumped 37% to close at $1.89 on Friday after the company reported results from the additional preclinical study of its low-dose oral interferon formulation against Omicron. The company reported VELDONA formulation showed significant stabilization of physical condition and complete recovery from lung inflammation throughout the course of treatment period.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. AEI climbed 30.9% to close at $0.2562.
  • O2Micro International Limited OIIM gained 30.2% to close at $4.23 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement for a "going private" transaction.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. PTE surged 27.9% to close at $0.87.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE gained 27.8% to close at $2.30. The FDA granted 510(k) clearance to the company’s CellFX System, expanding the indication for use to include the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I-III.
  • VectivBio Holding AG VECT jumped 26.1% to close at $6.00.
  • Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC surged 25.5% to close at $1.38.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL gained 23.9% to settle at $3.22.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP surged 23.7% to close at $0.65.
  • Waldencast plc WALD rose 19.9% to close at $10.00.
  • Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG gained 19.3% to settle at $7.74.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD surged 18.9% to close at $2.08. Nemaura and EVERSANA recently signed a preliminary agreement for large-scale launch of Nemaura's diabetes management program in the US.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS climbed 17% to close at $22.74.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF gained 16.6% to settle at $FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF).
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM climbed 14.9% to close at $6.59. InMed recently reported a FY22 net loss of $33.17 per share.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR gained 14.8% to close at $1.71. X4 Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenia.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO rose 14.3% to close at $34.05. Akero Therapeutics recently released topline data from HARMONY Phase 2b study of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3).
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT gained 13.7% to close at $15.96 after the company reported clinical updates from its Phase 1 Danon Disease Trial for RP-A501m which showed initial improvements across clinical, functional and biomarker endpoints. Evercore ISI raised its price target from $65 to $75.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP gained 13.5% to settle at $0.97.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 13.5% to close at $1.85. Athersys recently announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM surged 12.8% to close at $1.76. Snow Lake Resources issued filing showing the company has requested for withdrawal of registration statement in regards to its previously announced public offering.
  • Innovid Corp. CTV gained 12% to settle at $2.71.
  • Quanterix Corporation QTRX jumped 11.8% to close at $11.02.
  • MoneyLion Inc. ML rose 11.1% to close at $0.8926. MoneyLion responded to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s meritless complaint.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE rose 11.1% to close at $6.33. bluebird bio recently named Katherine Breedis as interim CFO.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL gained 10.9% to close at $2.74 after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
  • Daseke, Inc. DSKE climbed 10.6% to close at $5.41 after the company announced a $40 million stock repurchase program.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO surged 10.2% to close at $5.49. MINISO Group’s board of directors recently authorized and approved a new share repurchase program.
  • Poshmark, Inc. POSH jumped 9.9% to close at $15.67.
  • Immuneering Corporation IMRX gained 9.2% to close at $14.32. Immuneering announced FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 to treat advanced solid tumors with RAS mutations.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 6.6% to close at $0.65 after declining over 6% on Thursday. Iveda Solutions, last month, announced a $5 million private placement.
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 6.1% to close at $5.07 after the company announced it secured a contract to provide quantum solutions to the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL gained 3.6% to close at $196.80 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $240 price target.

 

Losers

  • Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV dipped 39.9% to settle at $20.40 on Friday.
  • Aterian, Inc. ATER fell 37.1% to close at $1.24 after the company priced a 10,526,368 share registered direct offering at $1.90 per share.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA declined 34.7% to close at $0.9213. Edesa Biotech reported statistically significant mortality reductions in Phase 2 ARDS drug study.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT dropped 32.4% to close at $0.2016. AVCT announced intent to effect reverse stock split.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL shares fell 30.5% to close at $0.6256 on Friday after the company announced pricing of a $1 million registered direct offering.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC dipped 27.6% to close at $0.1150.
  • 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM fell 27.6% to close at $10.16.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA dropped 24.7% to close at $0.2703 after the company priced a common stock offering of 20.1 million shares at $0.30 per share.
  • OpGen, Inc. OPGN dipped 24% to close at $0.2862 after the company announced a $3.38 million registered direct offering.
  • Carnival Corporation CCL fell 23.3% to close at $7.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE dropped 22.3% to close at $0.4710. Kuke Music Holding filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
  • Rent-A-Center Inc RCII fell 21.6% to close at $17.51 as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer.
  • SHF Holdings Inc SHFS fell 20% to close at $6.99 after declining 15% on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition completed business combination of SHF, Safe Harbor Financial, which offers compliance services to financial institutions that serve the regulated cannabis industry.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS dropped 19.9% to close at $0.0768.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 19.4% to close at $0.4799.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL dropped 19.1% to close at $4.15. Ocular Therapeutix 10%+ owner Summer Road LLC reported purchase of 150,000 at an average price of $4.59 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.
  • Century Aluminum Company CENX dipped 18.3% to close at $5.28 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform.
  • TH International Ltd THCH declined 18% to close at $5.98.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH dropped 18% to close at $11.36 in sympathy with Carnival, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
  • Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP fell 17.7% to settle at $1.77.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dipped 17.3% to close at $2.24.
  • Reading International, Inc. RDIB fell 15.8% to close at $18.70.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dropped 15.3% to close at $27.45.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT shares fell 15% to close at $13.95 after the company announced its REVERSE Phase 3 study of obeticholic acid did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dropped 14.8% to close at $1.61.
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND fell 14.5% to close at $7.81.
  • Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO dropped 14% to close at $2.02.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI fell 14% to close at $0.3614.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 13.2% to close at $37.90 in sympathy with Carnival, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT dropped 13.1% to close at $1.72.
  • NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 12.8% to close at $83.12. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT dipped 11.8% to close at $10.11. GigaCloud Technology reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11% year-on-year to $124 million.
  • Karat Packaging Inc. KRT dropped 11.4% to close at $15.99.
  • Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR declined 11.3% to settle at $38.14. BMO Capital maintained Worthington Industries with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $58 to $52.
  • HilleVax, Inc. HLVX fell 11.2% to close at $17.09.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 11% to close at $0.27.
  • Under Armour, Inc. UAA dipped 9.8% to settle at $6.65.
  • ContextLogic Inc. WISH fell 9.6% to close at $0.7339.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY dropped 9.5% to close at $5.32. Morgan Stanley maintained Li-Cycle Holdings with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $8 to $7.
  • Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND dropped 9.1% to close at $6.76.
  • Belpointe PREP, LLC OZ dipped 9.1% to settle at $84.45.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 8.2% to close at $46.80.
  • The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN dropped 7.5% to settle at $9.72.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS fell 7.4% to close at $104.64. Shares of retail and apparel companies at large traded lower in sympathy with Nike, which fell after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU dipped 6.9% to close at $279.56 in sympathy with Nike, which fell after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX fell 6.8% to close at $28.15 as the stock pulled back after gaining following FDA approval of RELYVRIO for ALS..

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Biggest Movers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas