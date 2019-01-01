QQQ
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Belpointe PREP LLC is a qualified opportunity fund. Its investments consist of properties located in qualified opportunity zones for the development or redevelopment of multifamily, student housing, senior living, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, hospitality, office, mixed-use, data centers, and solar projects located throughout the United States and its territories.

Belpointe PREP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Belpointe PREP (OZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Belpointe PREP (AMEX: OZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Belpointe PREP's (OZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Belpointe PREP.

Q

What is the target price for Belpointe PREP (OZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Belpointe PREP

Q

Current Stock Price for Belpointe PREP (OZ)?

A

The stock price for Belpointe PREP (AMEX: OZ) is $85.24 last updated Today at 8:56:41 PM.

Q

Does Belpointe PREP (OZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Belpointe PREP.

Q

When is Belpointe PREP (AMEX:OZ) reporting earnings?

A

Belpointe PREP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Belpointe PREP (OZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Belpointe PREP.

Q

What sector and industry does Belpointe PREP (OZ) operate in?

A

Belpointe PREP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.