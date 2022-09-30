Why Senti Biosciences Shares Jumped Over 50%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI shares climbed 50.7% to close at $2.11 on Thursday after B of A Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI climbed 30.3% to close at $1.55 after the company announced it was awarded a $14.8 million U.S. Army Global Force Information Management system contract.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL gained 27.2% to close at $9.64.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO gained 25.8% to close at $0.7049. Avalon GloboCare received allowance for joint U.S. Patent.
- TuanChe Limited TC gained 25.3% to close at $3.07. TuanChe posted a H1 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL surged 24.2% to close at $5.13 following the company's presentation at the AAO 2022 Annual Meeting.
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT climbed 23.6% to close at $2.62.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT surged 21.5% to settle at $4.18 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced a patent grant.
- Sientra, Inc. SIEN gained 21% to close at $0.6096. Sientra recently received regulatory approval to market breast implants in Saudi Arabia.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW climbed 20.5% to close at $0.7334. Jupiter Wellness announced application for dual listing on upstream.
- Akouos, Inc. AKUS climbed 16.8% to close at $6.30. William Blair initiated coverage on Akouos with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $12.
- Harrow Health, Inc. HROW rose 16.3% to close at $11.52. The FDA approved Harrow Health and Sintetica S.A's Iheezo (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel) 3% for ocular surface anesthesia.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX gained 14.6% to close at $0.52.
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX gained 13.8% to close at $1.98 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $12 price target.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN rose 13.7% to close at $32.40.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA surged 13.3% to close at $8.78.
- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 12.3% to close at $5.38. Chardan Capital maintained Immunovant with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14 to $12.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT rose 11.3% to close at $2.76 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Rhodium Enterprises.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 10.5% to close at $3.38. Aditxt said it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS shares rose 9% to close at $2.55 after the company was recognized as a sole source provider by the Veterans Health Administration.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG climbed 8.8% to close at $0.2394.
- BK Technologies Corporation BKTI rose 8.8% to close at $2.34. BK Technologies received a $1 million purchase order for BKR 5000 from Virginia Department of Forestry.
- Ero Copper Corp. ERO gained 7.3% to close at $11.18.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO rose 7.1% to close at $2.58. Hempacco recently announced the release of Hemp Hop Smokables on www.HempHop.shop.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR gained 7% to close at $0.3734.
- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC gained 7% to close at $17.97 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD gained 6.2% to close at $3.44. Mind Medicine recently priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc WINT rose 6.2% to close at $0.34 after the company said Istaroxime Phase 2 study in early cardiogenic shock was published in the European Journal of Heart Failure.
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX gained 5.3% to close at $2.98. Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $6 price target.
Losers
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL shares dipped 57.1% to close at $1.08 on Thursday after the company announced it is withdrawing its previously-provided full-year 2022 outlook metrics. Citigroup downgraded Sunlight Finl from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $4 to $2.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV shares dipped 54.8% to close at $33.95. The company recently posted a loss of $2.06 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL fell 49.3% to close at $1.01.
- MoneyLion Inc. ML dropped 29.5% to settle at $0.8038.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE fell 29% to close at $2.52 after the company priced a 2.5 million share public offering at $2.75 per share.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD dipped 28% to settle at $5.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and lowered its FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also said it expects continued pressure on consumer spending and supply chain challenges.
- Isoray, Inc. ISR fell 27.4% to close at $0.2199 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Viewpoint Molecular Targeting.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS fell 26.1% to close at $0.19 after the company on Wednesday announced it received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI fell 26.1% to close at $2.26.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI dropped 25.5% to close at $3.09.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE dropped 24.9% to close at $9.26.
- Altus Power, Inc. AMPS fell 23.7% to close at $10.86. Altus Power priced its 7 million share secondary underwritten public offering of class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
- PepGen Inc. PEPG shares fell 23.5% to close at $8.36 after jumping 110% on Wednesday. PepGen reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities.
- CarMax, Inc. KMX fell 23.5% to $66.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Galecto, Inc. GLTO dropped 22.1% to close at $1.87. Galecto announced results from a planned intermediate assessment of its ongoing MYLOX-1 Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for myelofibrosis.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR fell 21.9% to close at $1.93 after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 21.3% to close at $0.3172.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. BVXV dropped 20.5% to close at $0.6599 after the company filed for an ADS offering.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 19.7% to close at $21.57 in sympathy with CarMax after the stock plunged following the company's weak second-quarter results.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE dropped 18.7% to close at $0.6179.
- Kaleyra, Inc. KLR fell 18.6% to close at $1.05.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 18.6% to close at $0.9036 after dipping around 23% on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy recently named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
- Missfresh Limited MF fell 18.1% to close at $0.0950 after surging around 35% on Wednesday.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 17.6% to close at $1.73.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. MLSS dropped 17.6% to close at $0.71.
- Qutoutiao Inc. QTT dropped 17.1% to close at $0.5659.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT fell 16.6% to close at $2.67.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH fell 16.1% to close at $0.2423.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ declined 16.1% to settle at $5.75.
- NexImmune, Inc. NEXI dropped 15.7% to close at $0.5580. NexImmune and Selexis recently signed a service agreement to develop cell lines targeting rare cancers and autoimmune diseases.
- View, Inc. VIEW fell 15% to settle at $1.30.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO dropped 14.8% to close at $0.7404.
- MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN fell 14.7% to close at $16.96 after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates. Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $50 to $20.
- ContextLogic Inc. WISH fell 14.5% to close at $0.8121.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 14.4% to close at $5.26 as economic concerns pressurized discretionary stocks.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE dropped 14% to close at $2.90.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU fell 12.8% to close at $2.52.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR dipped 12.4% to close at $42.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- ACV Auctions Inc. ACVA dipped 12% to close at $7.82.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH fell 11.7% to close at $42.71.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC dropped 11.5% to close at $8.22.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN dropped 11.4% to close at $27.52. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector traded lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday.
- AutoNation, Inc. AN declined 10.4% to close at $100.77. AutoNation 10% owner Edward S. Lampert sold a total of 290,735 shares at an average price of $108.39.
- Chimera Investment Corporation CIM fell 10.2% to close at $5.26.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM fell 10.1% to close at $14.03 after the company reported FY22 EPS results were lower year over year.
- NIO Inc. NIO dropped 10.1% to close at $15.58. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower as global equities fall amid US economic concerns and currency uncertainty.
- Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP fell 9.3% to close at $2.15.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 9.2% to close at $12.11. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower as global equities fell amid US economic concerns and currency uncertainty.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 7.7% to close at $0.5956 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Toast, Inc. TOST fell 7.3% to close at $17.47 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
