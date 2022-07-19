Why Qudian Shares Jumped Over 40%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD climbed 71.5% to close at $27.80 on Monday after gaining 108% on Friday. The company priced its IPO at $7 per share.
- SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX jumped 43.2% to close at $4.91.
- Qudian Inc. QD gained 40.3% to close at $1.67 after the company highlighted progress in its QD Food brand and said its 717 Foodies Festival fueled sales of approximately 9.56 million dishes.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares gained 37.8% to close at $3.10 on Monday after declining 11% on Friday. The company reported closing of $20.24 million initial public offering.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 34.3% to close at $0.1350.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA gained 31.5% to close at $0.8040.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH jumped 23.1% to close at $0.32 after the company posted a narrower FY loss.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares gained 22.7% to settle at $0.3220.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL surged 22.5% to settle at $0.79.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD rose 21.7% to close at $2.19.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 21.4% to close at $9.76 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. THM jumped 20.3% to close at $0.6255.
- Trio-Tech International TRT gained 19.2% to close at $5.18.
- North European Oil Royalty Trust NRT jumped 19.1% to settle at $14.55. Shares of energy companies traded higher amid a gain in oil prices due to supply concerns after President Biden was unable to secure a commitment from Saudi Arabia for increased output.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL shares gained 18% to settle at $6.03. Dingdong, last month, said Q1 sales results were up 43.2% year over year.
- Calyxt, Inc. CLXT rose 17.6% to close at $0.2410.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX jumped 17.1% to close at $3.01.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT gained 16.4% to settle at $8.94.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO rose 16% to settle at $1.23.
- Inotiv, Inc. NOTV rose 15.9% to close at $12.38 as the company said Envigo has reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice and US Department of Agriculture to resolve civil and administrative complaints.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. PHCF gained 15.9% to close at $0.8768.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC rose 15.6% to close at $2.59 following last week's reports suggesting Senate Democrats will roll out a decriminalization bill this week.
- GAN Limited GAN gained 15.6% to close at $3.33.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN rose 15.4% to close at $1.84. Capstone Green Energy’s Alaska distributor Artic Energy has secured a new 12-month Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) rental contract with a local oil and gas company headquartered in Anchorage.
- Expion360 Inc. XPON gained 14.9% to close at $2.55.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ jumped 14.4% to close at $0.73.
- Startek, Inc. SRT gained 14.3% to close at $3.27.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK gained 13.3% to close at $7.95 after dropping 20% on Friday.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN rose 12.8% to close at $6.42.
- Expensify, Inc. EXFY gained 12.3% to close at $19.66 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $20 to $25.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN shares rose 12.2% to settle at $2.95 after the company's Green HiPo project received official ratification from the European Commission.
- The ODP Corporation ODP gained 12.1% to close at $35.32 after the company issued preliminary Q2 results and announced a $600 million buyback.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV climbed 11% to close at $26.31. BMO Capital maintained Verve Therapeutics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $48 to $62.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT climbed 10.8% to close at $1.75. Shares of cryptocurrency-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM gained 9.9% to close at $3.10 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 9.6% to close at $2.73 after analysts at JP Morgan upgraded their rating of the stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 9.1% to settle at $58.67. Coinbase Global has secured approval from Italian regulators to provide ongoing crypto services to its resident, the cryptocurrency exchange stated in a blog post.
- TAL Education Group TAL gained 9% to close at $4.36.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON climbed 8.6% to settle at $3.03. The FDA has approved Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Zonisade (zonisamide oral suspension) for partial seizures in patients with epilepsy.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 8.3% to close at $1.69.
- KE Holdings Inc. BEKE shares climbed 6.9% to settle at $14.94.
- Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 6.8% to close at $1.25 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin.
- Phoenix New Media Limited FENG gained 6.6% to settle at $5.33. Phoenix New Media, last month, announced it has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard for share prices.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX rose 5.5% to close at $2.48 after dropping around 10% on Friday. LumiraDx, last month, announced it achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete.
- Carnival Corporation CCL gained 5.1% to close at $9.65 amid overall market strength. Better-than-expected Q2 earnings from Goldman Sachs have lifted market sentiment following recent macro concerns, which have pressured the travel sector this year.
Losers
- United Maritime Corporation USEA shares dipped 58.7% to close at $2.51 on Monday after the company reported pricing of $26 million offering.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG fell 57.1% to settle at $0.2349 after the company announced a $5.95 million registered direct offering priced at $0.35 per share.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR dropped 46% to settle at $19.55.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD fell 45.1% to close at $0.5106.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN declined 31.6% to close at $0.6157. Based on a thorough reassessment, Sesen Bio has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- ITHAX Acquisition Corp. ITHX fell 27.6% to settle at $10.13. ITHAX Acquisition’s shareholders recently approved business combination with Mondee.
- GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK declined 25.2% to close at $2.02.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL dipped 23.7% to close at $1.13.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM fell 20.1% to close at $1.51.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dipped 18.4% to close at $4.07.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited EDTK fell 17.6% to close at $0.8410.
- MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX fell 16.9% to close at $3.50.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL dipped 16.5% to close at $10.60.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS fell 16.3% to settle at $1.03.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI fell 15.7% to close at $1.18.
- Datasea Inc. DTSS fell 15.7% to close at $1.83. Datasea subsidiary Guohao Century (Beijing) Technology Ltd inked a purchase agreement with Hangzhou Runsheng Network Technology Ltd, a leading marketing service provider, for a consideration of $22.3 million (RMB 150 million).
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 15.1% to close at $0.8202. Lottery.com said in connection with appointment of Interim CFO, the company initiated review of cash balances and related disclosures, leading the company to preliminarily conclude it has overstated available unrestricted cash balance by about $30 million.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 13.9% to close at $0.3334.
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN dropped 13.8% to close at $5.67.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI fell 13.6% to close at $0.8728 after the company announced a $6.4 million registered direct offering.
- Cemtrex, Inc. CETX fell 12.8% to close at $0.3550 after jumping over 30% on Friday.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE fell 12.4% to close at $15.76.
- Achilles Therapeutics plc ACHL fell 11.7% to close at $2.34. Achilles Therapeutics recently reported the appointment of James Taylor as Chief Business Officer and Cassian Yee, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board.
- NexImmune, Inc. NEXI fell 11.5% to close at $1.62.
- BlackLine, Inc. BL fell 10.4% to settle at $15.76 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $75 to $64.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN dropped 5.7% to close at $168.47. Weakness was possibly due to a Friday WSJ report suggesting Merck's deal for the company will likely not be finalized by Merck's earnings release.
- The Progressive Corporation PGR shares declined 5% to settle at $110.29. Progressive, on Friday, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX fell 5% to close at $0.2850 after surging around 39% on Friday.
