71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK shares surged 100% to close at $1.18 on Tuesday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearwater Compliance for roughly $17.7 million.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares gained 6.4% to close at $5.86. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million. 

Losers

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares dipped 72.7% to close at $0.0609 on Tuesday after the company announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.

fell 11% to close at $4.94. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR shares fell 6.8% to close at $1.23 after gaining 12% on Monday.

