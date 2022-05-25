ñol

71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 4:33 AM | 9 min read
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK shares surged 100% to close at $1.18 on Tuesday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearwater Compliance for roughly $17.7 million.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX jumped 69.8% to settle at $2.19 after dropping 12% on Monday. Better Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.41 per share.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT shares surged 30.8% to close at $99.98 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT gained 26.3% to close at $1.97. Quantum Computing’s 8-K showed that the company and Project Alpha Merger entered deal to buy QPhoton.
  • Platinum Group Metals Ltd. PLG jumped 23.5% to settle at $1.68.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC rose 22.8% to close at $2.80. SciSparc disclosed positive safety profile results from its joint pre-clinical trial with Clearmind Medicine Inc. for its psychedelic combination treatment.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX gained 20.4% to close at $0.9033.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU shares jumped 17.9% to close at $2.50.
  • Zentek Ltd. ZTEK jumped 17.8% to close at $1.79.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI shares gained 16.2% to close at $0.7251 after jumping around 14% on Monday.
  • Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE surged 13.3% to close at $3.66. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Charge Enterprises with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • NextPlat Corp NXPL jumped 12.3% to settle at $2.1899. NextPlat recently reported a first-quarter net sales increase of 144% year-over-year to $3.58 million.
  • Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK rose 11.1% to close at $6.69. Sono-Tek posted FY22 sales of $17.1 million.
  • Euroseas Ltd. ESEA climbed 8.2% to settle at $30.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and announced a stock buyback up to $20 million.
  • Neonode Inc. NEON jumped 7.3% to close at $6.00. Neonode recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.
  • Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares gained 6.4% to close at $5.86. DecisionPoint Systems recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.7% year-on-year to $19.7 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares dipped 72.7% to close at $0.0609 on Tuesday after the company announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.
  • MSP Recovery Inc. MSPR shares fell 53.1% to close at $5.06. MSP Recovery’s Class A Common Stock and warrants started trading today.
  • Snap Inc. SNAP dipped 43.1% to close at $12.79. The parent company of Snapchat filed a form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to lower its previously-issued guidance for the second quarter. When Snap originally issued its guidance for the quarter on April 21, the company forecast second-quarter revenues to come in 20% to 25% above the same period the year prior.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI fell 39.6% to close at $6.11. BigBear.ai Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.
  • WalkMe Ltd. WKME declined 34.4% to close at $8.00 following Q1 results.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP dropped 34.2% to settle at $0.7770. TC BioPharm recently reported formation of scientific advisory board with renowned cell therapy experts.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF shares fell 28.6% to settle at $19.09 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Liquidia Corporation LQDA dropped 28.3% to settle at $3.37. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • Atento S.A. ATTO declined 28.2% to close at $9.58. Atento recently reported Q1 results.
  • Standard BioTools Inc. LAB fell 25% to close at $1.95.
  • INmune Bio, Inc. INMB dropped 24.6% to settle at $5.48 after the company reported the FDA requested additional information around Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls of XPro1595 and placed the IND application to initiate its Phase 2 clinical trial on clinical hold.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS dipped 23.6% to close at $17.25 after Snap filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing the company expects to miss its previously-issued guidance.
  • Chimerix, Inc. CMRX dropped 23% to close at $1.81.
  • Apollo Strategic Growth Capital APSG fell 22.4% to close at $7.61.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA dipped 21.7% to close at $3.22.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA tumbled 21.6% to close at $0.4751 as HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Buy on the stock and lowered price target to $4. Kala Pharmaceuticals said it would sell its EYSUVIS and INVELTYS treatments for $60 million.
  • Aclarion, Inc. ACON dropped 21.1% to close at $1.38.
  • Cricut, Inc. CRCT fell 20.2% to close at $6.71. Cricut recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Agora, Inc. API dropped 19.7% to close at $5.38 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Cutera, Inc. CUTR declined 19.4% to close at $41.31. Cutera recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.84 per share.
  • Express, Inc. EXPR fell 19.3% to settle at $2.38. Express is expected to release quarterly results on May 25, 2022.
  • Nautilus, Inc. NLS fell 19.1% to close at $2.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • TELA Bio, Inc. TELA dipped 19.1% to settle at $6.71. TELA Bio recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.75 per share.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR dropped 19% to settle at $4.51. Carrie Eglinton Manner has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of OraSure.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD fell 18.5% to close at $42.78.
  • Youdao, Inc. DAO dropped 18.1% to close at $4.52 following Q1 results.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL declined 18% to close at $0.3586. Esports Entertainment Group reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 190.8% year-on-year, to $15.7 million, missing the consensus of $16.86 million.
  • Cango Inc. CANG fell 17.9% to close at $2.99 after gaining around 10% on Monday.
  • Porch Group, Inc. PRCH declined 17.9% to close at $3.85. JP Morgan recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced an $8 price target.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC fell 17.8% to settle at $0.1352.
  • Femasys Inc. FEMY declined 17.6% to close at $1.45. Femasys recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.24 per share.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT dipped 17.3% to close at $16.72. Bernstein assumed Lyft with a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target to $22.
  • The RealReal, Inc. REAL fell 16.6% to settle at $2.66.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR dipped 16.6% to settle at $4.74. Oscar Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • Sprout Social, Inc. SPT dipped 16.2% to close at $40.02.
  • OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO fell 16.2% to settle at $2.22.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI dipped 16.1% to close at $1.72. iMedia Brands reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 37% year-on-year to $154.5 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD fell 16% to close at $2.15. TherapeuticsMD recently announced that it has received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for ANNOVERA.
  • Skyline Champion Corporation SKY dropped 15.9% to settle at $45.10. Skyline Champion recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • PubMatic, Inc. PUBM dipped 15.8% to settle at $18.37. PubMatic recently reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR dipped 15.7% to settle at $2.95.
  • Rite Aid Corporation RAD fell 15.7% to close at $4.77.
  • Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU declined 15.6% to settle at $1.57.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX fell 15.6% to close at $7.08.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR dipped 15.4% to close at $1.10.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 14.1% to close at $25.01. GDS Holdings recently posted a Q1 net loss of $58.9 million.
  • Roku, Inc. ROKU fell 13.7% to close at $79.16.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL declined 13.4% to close at $4.71.
  • Fisker Inc. FSR dropped 12.8% to close at $9.61. Fisker announced the launch of its $350 million at the market offering program.
  • Dada Nexus Limited DADA fell 12.5% to close at $5.73.
  • Global Internet of People, Inc. SDH fell 12.1% to settle at $1.46.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC dropped 11.6% to close at $2.05.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 11.4% to close at $11.77 after jumping 18% on Monday.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM fell 11% to close at $4.94.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR shares fell 6.8% to close at $1.23 after gaining 12% on Monday.

