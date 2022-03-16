Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 90 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA).

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 18.62% for the day. Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.91.

