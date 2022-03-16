 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:42pm   Comments
On Wednesday, 90 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA).
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 40.35% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares set a new yearly low of $13.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) stock drifted down 4.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.38.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.01. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.38. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.72. Shares traded down 20.43%.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares hit a yearly low of $8.11. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.
  • Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.68%.
  • Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares were down 9.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.51.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock hit $11.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock drifted up 0.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.31.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.27. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.89. The stock was up 4.45% on the session.
  • Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.62. Shares traded down 8.28%.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.55 and moving up 0.67%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares were down 40.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.07.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock drifted down 6.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.94.
  • Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Wednesday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
  • Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares moved down 0.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.79, drifting down 0.6%.
  • Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.58%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares hit a yearly low of $12.42. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) stock hit a yearly low of $13.21. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.53.
  • Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) stock hit a yearly low of $19.00. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) stock hit a yearly low of $6.12. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.42. Shares traded down 0.61%.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock hit $10.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.07%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.87. Shares traded down 0.4%.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.37. The stock traded down 2.8%.
  • Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) stock hit a yearly low of $2.46. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.11. The stock traded down 0.08%.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.57.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.88%.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving up 5.69%.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
  • Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.
  • Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was up 7.6% on the session.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.09 and moving up 0.88%.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) stock hit $4.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) stock hit $8.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%.
  • MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) shares moved up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.77, drifting up 0.26%.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.16%.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) stock drifted down 4.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25.
  • Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.9%.
  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.69%.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock hit $1.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.48%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.99.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) shares hit a yearly low of $18.26. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.84 and moving down 1.83%.
  • Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) shares moved down 6.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.75, drifting down 6.95%.
  • Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NYSE:NMS) shares hit a yearly low of $14.38. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.88%.
  • S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares were down 10.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.
  • Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock hit $2.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.85 and moving down 4.53%.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) stock drifted up 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.72.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.73%.
  • Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.50. Shares traded down 0.39%.
  • QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.40 and moving up 1.84%.
  • Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.17%.
  • Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving up 1.5%.
  • Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock was down 22.87% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) shares hit a yearly low of $11.18. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.81%.
  • Winc (AMEX:WBEV) shares were down 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.02.
  • Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
  • Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.8%.
  • SIFCO Industries (AMEX:SIF) shares moved down 21.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.24, drifting down 21.23%.
  • Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Wednesday, moving down 27.81%.
  • Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.24%.
  • Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 18.62% for the day.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.91.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

