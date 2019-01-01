QQQ
Range
14.47 - 14.58
Vol / Avg.
9K/8K
Div / Yield
0.63/4.25%
52 Wk
14.56 - 16.7
Mkt Cap
84.3M
Payout Ratio
94.03
Open
14.54
P/E
22.1
EPS
0
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NYSE: NMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Minnesota Quality's (NMS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Minnesota Quality.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NMS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Minnesota Quality

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NMS)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NYSE: NMS) is $14.5722 last updated Today at 3:09:42 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NMS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NYSE:NMS) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Minnesota Quality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Minnesota Quality.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Minnesota Quality (NMS) operate in?

A

Nuveen Minnesota Quality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.