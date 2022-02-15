 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Tuesday's session saw 95 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO).
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) saw the largest move of the companies, as shares plummetted 59.98% to hit a new 52-week low.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) shares moved down 7.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $100.84, drifting down 7.94%.
  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares fell to $42.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) shares made a new 52-week low of $81.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.
  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares made a new 52-week low of $128.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.87% for the day.
  • TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT) shares hit a yearly low of $25.63. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.88 on Tuesday, moving down 0.94%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares moved down 12.8% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $145.72, drifting down 12.8%.
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares made a new 52-week low of $119.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 16.04% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.44 and moving down 0.59%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.78 and moving down 0.43%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.98 on Tuesday, moving down 0.73%.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares moved up 0.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.24, drifting up 0.66%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.41 and moving down 0.81%.
  • Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) shares hit a yearly low of $34.69. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.05 and moving down 3.66%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) shares moved down 0.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.57, drifting down 0.15%.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) stock drifted down 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.03.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO) stock drifted down 0.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.43.
  • COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (NYSE:PTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.68 on Tuesday, moving down 0.3%.
  • MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) stock hit a yearly low of $13.77. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) shares set a new yearly low of $14.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.08%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares set a new yearly low of $11.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.68. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.01 on Tuesday, moving down 0.15%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE:NBB) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Tuesday, moving down 0.15%.
  • Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) stock drifted down 4.97% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01.
  • MainStay MacKay (NYSE:MMD) shares set a new yearly low of $19.66 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares set a new yearly low of $17.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.73. The stock traded down 0.22%.
  • Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.40. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.43. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE:RFMZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.96 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.12%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares hit a yearly low of $12.99. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock hit a yearly low of $13.33. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Tuesday, moving up 0.4%.
  • MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.23. The stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.55. The stock traded up 0.15%.
  • American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock hit $16.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.62%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) stock hit a yearly low of $12.90. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.91%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVT) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.53. The stock traded down 0.88%.
  • Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) shares set a new yearly low of $12.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) shares moved down 0.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.45, drifting down 0.39%.
  • Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) shares moved up 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.85, drifting up 0.17%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.10 on Tuesday, moving down 0.33%.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) shares set a new yearly low of $14.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST) shares hit a yearly low of $9.93. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares set a new yearly low of $10.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares hit a yearly low of $8.00. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock hit a yearly low of $4.30. The stock was up 3.96% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) stock drifted down 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.73.
  • AxonPrime Infra Acq (NASDAQ:APMI) stock hit a yearly low of $9.61. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35. The stock traded up 1.48%.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares fell to $3.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.33%.
  • Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) stock hit $4.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
  • MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.88 and moving down 0.76%.
  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.95. Shares traded down 5.34%.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.
  • iBio (AMEX:IBIO) stock hit $0.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.25%.
  • Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) stock hit $3.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares moved up 1.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.06, drifting up 1.07%.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares were down 59.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.71.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.86 this morning. The stock was down 6.16% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.53. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
  • Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.15. Shares traded up 1.69%.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was up 3.58% for the day.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded down 4.03%.
  • Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares moved down 3.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 3.37%.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftw

