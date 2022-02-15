ZoomInfo And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Crude oil futures dropped around 3.5% on Tuesday, after reaching a new 7-year high level in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

CME Group

(NASDAQ: CME) Director Charles P Carey disposed a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $244.36. The insider received around $733.07 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: CME Group recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

CME Group recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. What CME Group Does: Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

(NYSE: RCL) Chief Executive Officer and President of Royal Caribbean International Ltd, Michael W Bayley sold a total of 16,904 shares at an average price of $88.11. The insider received around $1.49 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Royal Caribbean Cruises recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $982.25 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.04 billion.

Royal Caribbean Cruises recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $982.25 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.04 billion. What Royal Caribbean Cruises Does: Royal Caribbean is the world's second- largest cruise company, operating 61 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry.

Jabil

(NYSE: JBL) Chairman and CEO Mark Mondello sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price of $62.16. The insider received $745.89 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 12% over the past month.

The company’s stock dropped around 12% over the past month. What Jabil Does: Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions.

