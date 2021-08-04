75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares climbed 68.1% to close at $58.25 on Tuesday after the company announced that the it has received approval for a Clinical Trial Application from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to enable the advancement of two STARR mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) climbed 62.5% to close at $12.71. Flora Growth recently announced it entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Evergreen Pharmacare to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares surged 40.5% to close at $6.11 on Tuesday after a Form 4 filing from the company showed 10% shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures purchased 237,500 shares of Wilhelmina.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares gained 29.2% to settle at $37.67. Sanofi announced plans to acquire Translate Bio for $38 per share in cash.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares gained 28.2% to settle at $19.87. Hollysys Automation Technologies’ board is evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Mr. Changli Wang, the founder of the company. Hollysys received the offer on Jul. 20 to acquire the shares for $23.00 per share in cash.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 27.7% to close at $18.22 after climbing over 13% on Monday.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 25.4% to close at $6.81 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences’ subsidiary Applied DNA Clinical Labs LLC has received a COVID-19 testing contract by the City University of New York (CUNY) to facilitate the University's reopening in the fall.
- Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) gained 24.2% to settle at $46.80 on Tuesday amid post-IPO volatility. Robinhood made its debut on the Nasdaq on July 29.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) jumped 23% to close at $10.63 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 21.4% to close at $35.80.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) gained 20.8% to settle at $3.25.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU) gained 20.1% to settle at $3.71 on Tuesday.
- ATI Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE: ATIP) gained 20% to close at $4.50.
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 19.7% to settle at $3.52. The FDA granted emergency use authorization to Chembio Diagnostics’ COVID-19 antibody test.
- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 19.4% to close at $12.72.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) surged 18.8% to close at $58.23. Victoria's Secret & Co. completed separation from Bath & Body Works. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Victorias Secret & Co. with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $76.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) jumped 18.7% to $35.01 after the company reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares climbed 18.5% to close at $6.91 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) gained 18.3% to close at $7.88 following strong quarterly results.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) jumped 16.8% to settle at $7.11 after reporting Q3 results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) climbed 16.3% to close at $299.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- Miromatrix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MIRO) gained 15.4% to settle at $12.75.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) jumped 14.2% to close at $35.23 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 13.4% to settle at $3.22 after the company reported strong SMB user growth last week.
- Dover Motorsports, Inc (NYSE: DVD) surged 13.3% to settle at $2.65.
- Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) gained 13.2% to close at $83.93 following Q3 results.
- Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) surged 12.8% to settle at $19.17. The company recently priced its IPO at $15 a share.
- Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) gained 11.9% to close at $7.97. Daseke on Tuesday reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents, compared to 10 cents per share in the same year-ago quarter.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 11.5% to settle at $386.51 after the company announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, its investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares rose 10.9% to close at $3.46 after the company reported the purchase of CarZeus for $400K in cash.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) gained 10.8% to close at $293.67 after the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $1.17 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.12 billion. Gartner also raised the FY21 revenue guidance from $4.50 billion to $4.57 billion.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) gained 9% to close at $4.12
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) rose 7.4% to settle at $3.49 after the company reported pricing of $3.5 million underwritten public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 6.7% to settle at $25.69 as the company reported strong quarterly earnings.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares gained 6.6% to settle at $2.41 as the company announced positive clinical and highly statistically significant topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy trial evaluating ONS-5010/Lytenava for treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) gained 6.5% to close at $7.00 after the company announced the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation status to the VenoValve, which is currently set to begin its U.S. pivotal trial.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 6.1% to close at $84.86 after climbing 15% on Monday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares fell 61.1% to close at $7.92 on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume after dropping over 28% on Monday.
- ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) dipped 52.2% to close at $2.99 after the company reported the pricing of $6.875 million firm commitment offering.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) declined 42% to settle at $7.56 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak sales forecast for the third quarter.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares declined 38.3% to close at $0.82. ECMOHO priced 10 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $0.90 per ADS to raise $9 million in a secondary offering. Each ADS represents four shares.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) declined 27.4% to close at $25.13. Newtek Business Services signed an agreement to acquire National Bank of New York City for $20 million in cash.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 24.7% to close at $15.04.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) declined 24% to close at $3.86. Ever-Glory International shares jumped 125% on Monday after the company announced a $5 million stock repurchase program.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) dropped 22.4% to close at $8.49 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Bright Health said it sees FY21 sales of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) dropped 22.3% to close at $1.92 after jumping over 18% on Monday.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 21.1% to settle at $3.52.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE) dipped 20.7% to close at $15.75 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) dropped 18.6% to settle at $5.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) fell 18.3% to close at $177.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 17.7% to settle at $3.35. Ra Medical Systems gained around 19% on Monday after the company received FDA 510(k) premarket notification showing update as of Aug. 2.
- Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: DLPN) dropped 17.3% to close at $10.11 Dolphin Entertainment and West Realm Shire Services, recently announced a partnership to create large-scale, consumer-facing NFT marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands.
- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) dropped 16.5% to close at $57.61 after reporting Q2 results.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) fell 16.1% to close at $5.44 following Q2 results.
- EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) dropped 16.1% to settle at $25.13 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) dipped 16% to close at $52.14. JP Morgan downgraded Clear Secure from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $52 price target.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) fell 15.7% to close at $13.69 following Q2 results.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dropped 15.4% to settle at $6.22.
- SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) fell 14.8% to close at $25.77. SI-BONE reported Q2 sales of $22.2 million, beating the consensus of $21.96 million, representing a 58% Y/Y increase over the COVID-19 impacted 2020 period. The company posted an operating loss of $(13) million compared to an operating loss of $(10.1) million a year ago.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 14.2% to close at $46.43 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) dipped 14.1% to close at $6.66.
- DZS Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI) fell 13.7% to settle at $16.29 after the company reported inline Q2 EPS and issued FY21 sales guidance with a midpoint below consensus estimates.
- Takung Art Co Ltd (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 13.4% to close at $6.98.
- Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 12.8% to settle at $9.43.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) dipped 12.5% to close at $9.63.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) fell 11.4% to close at $93.06 following a WSJ article titled "Tencent Plummets as China Calls Online Gaming 'Opium for the Mind'.".
- Field Trip Health Ltd (NASDAQ: FTRP) dipped 11.1% to settle at $5.78. Field Trip Health made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, becoming the fifth company in the psychedelics space to receive a welcome by Wall Street this year.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) dropped 10.9% to close at $26.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and cut FY21 sales guidance.
- Scienjoy Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 10.3% to close at $4.86.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) declined 9.5% to settle at $164.06 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY22 EPS forecast.
- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) fell 9.4% to close at $9.59 following Q2 earnings.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) declined 7.8% to close at $19.03 after the company announced a proposed public offering of $100 million of common stock.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) dipped 7.2% to settle at $113.08 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) fell 6.3% to close at $130.40 following quarterly results.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) fell 5.6% to close at $31.05. MediaAlpha is expected to release Q2 results on August 12.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas