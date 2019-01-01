QQQ
Range
4.49 - 4.49
Vol / Avg.
0K/16K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.83 - 14.21
Mkt Cap
23.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.49
P/E
4.76
EPS
0.22
Shares
5.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Wilhelmina International Inc is engaged in the business of fashion model management. The company provides traditional, full-service fashion model and talent management services, specializing in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes and another talent to various clients which include retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. In addition, the company is also engaged in providing fashion modeling and talent product endorsement services to clients such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs and Internet sites.

Wilhelmina International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wilhelmina International (WHLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wilhelmina International's (WHLM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Wilhelmina International’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).

Q

What is the target price for Wilhelmina International (WHLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wilhelmina International

Q

Current Stock Price for Wilhelmina International (WHLM)?

A

The stock price for Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) is $4.49 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Wilhelmina International (WHLM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 11, 2006 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2006.

Q

When is Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) reporting earnings?

A

Wilhelmina International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Wilhelmina International (WHLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wilhelmina International.

Q

What sector and industry does Wilhelmina International (WHLM) operate in?

A

Wilhelmina International is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.