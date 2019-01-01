Wilhelmina International Inc is engaged in the business of fashion model management. The company provides traditional, full-service fashion model and talent management services, specializing in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes and another talent to various clients which include retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. In addition, the company is also engaged in providing fashion modeling and talent product endorsement services to clients such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs and Internet sites.