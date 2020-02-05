68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares climbed 118% to $28.31. Myomo shares surged around 115% on Tuesday after the company's MyoPro was approved for reimbursement by German health insurer BARMER.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) gained 54.4% to $4.20. Predictive Oncology launched innovative specialty media for growing ovarian tumors in the lab.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares surged 47.2% to $3.3850 after the company received FDA approval for improved formulation of PANCREAZE with a 36-month shelf life.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares rose 29.2% to $13.67. Shares of several healthcare companies are trading higher as unconfirmed reported of progress towards a coronavirus treatment raise investor sentiment amid the virus outbreak. However, the WHO played down these reports and said there are no known treatments.
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares gained 26% to $8.40.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares climbed 25.7% to $20.92 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares rose 25.6% to $9.29 after the company reported upbeat Q4 sales and disclosed a deal with Elliott Mgmt.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares gained 21.6% to $1.07. WPD Pharmaceuticals’ Annamycin drug received FDA approval of Fast Track designation.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares rose 19% to $78.44 following strong Q4 results.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) climbed 18.9% to $3.21 after announcing a new $70,000,000 credit facility.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) gained 17.1% to $9.17 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares surged 15.9% to $5.36 as markets gain momentum amid optimism regarding a potential coronavirus treatment.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 14.9% to $19.93 after the company announced FDA clearance of IND application for BXCL501 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) surged 14.7% to $9.36.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 14.6% to $12.19 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 14.1% to $3.2050. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) gained 13.8% to $15.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) surged 13.1% to $5.26. Menlo Therapeutics reported publication of Phase 2 results for serlopitant for treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis in the 'Journal Of American Academy Of Dermatology.'
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 12.4% to $0.4215 after surging 19.02% on Tuesday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 12.2% to $3.2766.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) climbed 12% to $2.90.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 11.6% to $2.50.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares gained 11% to $3.72.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares rose 10.9% to $6.19.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) surged 10.7% to $2.27.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares rose 10.7% to $8.34.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) surged 10.7% to $9.09.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) surged 10.1% to $2.4450 as markets gain momentum amid optimism regarding a potential coronavirus treatment.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares gained 10% to $7.62.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares gained 9.8% to $2.80 following strong Q4 results.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) climbed 9.8% to $5.62 following strong Q3 sales.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) gained 8.9% to $3.19..
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.8% to $12.76 on a continued rebound amid coronavirus fears.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) gained 8.8% to $33.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 7.9% to $5.68.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) climbed 6.5% to $79.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, Baird maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $72 to $85.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) rose 6.5% to $35.33 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 6.5% to $2.46 on a rebound amid coronavirus fears.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) rose 6.4% to $29.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) rose 5.4% to $361.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) climbed 5.4% to $107.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) gained 4.9% to $161.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) surged 4.1% to $30.57 after the company reported that it added $200 million of equity investment by Nestle. The company also announced it will license its exclusive global rights to Xencor's XmAb 7195 for the development of Next-Gen food allergy treatment.
Losers
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares dipped 37.7% to $16.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Plantronics from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $37 to $21.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares fell 32.5% to $25.00. LMP Automotive expects preliminary Q4 sales of $3.03 million and EPS of $(0.08).
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dipped 22% to $1.4908. Nano Dimension priced 2.3 million ADS public offering at $1.50 per ADS.
- PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) fell 21.3% to $41.40 after reporting weak Q4 sales.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) dropped 18.6% to $16.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dipped 14.2% to $2.1115.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares fell 14% to $3.50 after the company priced 27.83 million share offering at $3.25 per share.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares tumbled 13.3% to $8.24. Phio Pharma reported a $1.74 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 13.1% to $770.50 after days of upward momentum. The company reportedly suggested it will delay February delivery of some China-made Model 3 vehicles. Additionally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to Hold.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) dropped 11.8% to $78.47 following Q4 results.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) declined 11.7% to $37.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) dropped 11.5% to $3.79.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 10.5% to $9.07 after declining 6.38% on Tuesday.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares declined 10.2% to $47.50.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) dropped 9.9% to $8.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) tumbled 9.8% to $17.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) dipped 9.6% to $32.35 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) dropped 9% to $27.43. Afya launched proposed public offering of 11.521 million shares of common by selling shareholders.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) shares declined 8.8% to $40.26 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) shares fell 8% to $65.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) shares declined 7.6% to $19.50 following weak quarterly sales.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) dropped 7.3% to $54.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Summit Insight Group also downgraded the company from Hold to Sell.
- Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) dipped 7% to $3.8250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 6.1% to $77.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 4.5% to $121.29 after the company announced Vice President Dan Houser will leave the company in March.
