90 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) climbed 124.4% to close at $4.51 on Friday after Verdeca received USDA approval of HB4 drought tolerant soybeans.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares rose 58.5% to close at $4.50 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) rose 50.8% to close at $20.40. Two River Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial reported a merger agreement.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) gained 40.9% to close at $3.17 as the company announced its independent auditor, KPMG, has informed the company that its withdrawing its report dated March 27, 2019.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 33.9% to close at $33.61 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 28.1% to close at $6.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) gained 25.2% to close at $5.67 after reporting Q2 results.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 24.1% to close at $12.93.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 24.1% to close at $11.50.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 21.2% to close at $11.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) surged 20.9% to close at $2.60.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) gained 20.7% to close at $5.37.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 20.7% to close at $4.32.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) gained 20.5% to close at $9.70.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) rose 19% to close at $51.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 18.3% to close at $25.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) rose 18.1% to close at $22.08.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) gained 17.6% to close at $74.46 as the company reported narrower than expected loss on Thursday.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares rose 17.4% to close at $3.10 after surging 16.81% on Thursday.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) gained 16.5% to close at $21.78.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) climbed 16.3% to close at $2.78.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) climbed 14.9% to close at $23.19 following Q2 results.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) rose 13.5% to close at $40.66 following Q2 results.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 13.1% to close at $37.57.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) shares climbed 12.4% to close at $2.35 after reporting Q2 results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 11.9% to close at $18.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 11.6% to close at $3.38.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) climbed 11.5% to close at $10.36.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) gained 10.8% to close at $12.88.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) rose 10.4% to close at $9.17 after dropping 51.97% on Thursday.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 9.7% to close at $35.17. Eidos Therapeutics received acquisition offer from BridgeBio Pharma.
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 9.3% to close at $5.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares rose 9.1% to close at $5.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its NDA for KPI-121, 0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The FDA said an additional clinical trial will be needed to support a resubmission.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 8.7% to close at $3.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) rose 7.4% to close at $11.08 after the company announced to be purchased by Affiliate Of Platinum Equity at $11.05 per share in cash, for $1.9 billion deal. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) rose 7.1% to close at $45.91 after climbing 5.96% on Thursday.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 5.2% to close at $36.77 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also announced CFO Charles Baker will step down on Sept. 2 in order to accept an executive position at another company. Yelp has initiated an executive search for a new CFO.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 5.2% to close at $59.20 after the company reported H1'19 sales results up from last year.
Losers
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares dipped 54% to close at $3.10 on Friday after the company reported Q2 results.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 49.7% to close at $1.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and lowered FY19 revenue guidance.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) tumbled 47.8% to close at $1.28 as the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY2019 sales guidance.
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) dropped 45.9% to close at $1.52. Assertio Therapeutics reported exchange offer of $200 million of its currently outstanding 2.50% convertible notes due 2021.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) fell 44.5% to close at $10.13 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) dropped 32.2% to close at $6.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) dipped 37.8% to close at $3.06 following Q2 results.
- Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) dropped 32.5% to close at $6.65 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 30.5% to close at $35.91 after the company reported Q1 results and several firms downgraded the company's stock.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 29.3% to close at $20.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. JP Morgan also downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) fell 27.9% to close at $11.81 after reporting Q4 results.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 27% to close at $3.52 after reporting Q2 results.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) fell 26.7% to close at $6.05 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) fell 26.5% to close at $12.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) tumbled 26.3% to close at $6.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) fell 25% to close at $4.42.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) dipped 24.9% to close at $2.65 following downbeat Q2 results.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 23.3% to close at $17.74 in sympathy with Farfetch after the company reported Q2 results.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) dipped 21% to close at $34.42 following Q1 results.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) dropped 20% to close at $1.84 following Q2 results.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) fell 19.1% to close at $7.52 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) tumbled 19% to close at $2.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 18.1% to close at $17.29 after reporting Q2 results.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 17.1% to close at $14.77. Amarin received a communication from the FDA that it plans an Adcom meeting, tentatively scheduled for November for reviewing the sNDA for Vascepa labeling. The regulatory agency also indicated that the earliest date on which an Adcom could be scheduled is Nov. 14 due to scheduling constraints for such meeting. The company also said it does not expect the FDA to rule by the originally scheduled PDUFA date of Sept. 28, although the agency did not comment on any delay.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) fell 17.2% to close at $23.77 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) fell 17% to close at $3.09 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) tumbled 16.5% to close at $35.06 after reporting weak Q2 results.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 16.3% to close at $9.19.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) dropped 15.8% to close at $11.31 after it was announced the company is being investigated for securities fraud after a whistleblower letter caused the cancellation of a bond offering.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares fell 15.6% to close at $26.12 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) fell 15% to close at $58.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 15% to close at $1.98.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 14.7% to close at $2.43.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 14.5% to close at $8.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dipped 14.1% to close at $2.07.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) dropped 13.7% to close at $2.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dipped 13.7% to close at $5.31.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) dropped 13.5% to close at $5.62.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) dipped 13.1% to close at $11.33.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 12.8% to close at $18.71. Dropbox reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) dropped 12.8% to close at $7.85.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) fell 12.8% to close at $3.47 following Q2 results.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) tumbled 12.7% to close at $16.36.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) dropped 12.5% to close at $2.10.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) fell 12.1% to close at $30.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) dropped 12% to close at $4.18.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 11.8% to close at $2.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares dropped 11.4% to close at $1.95 following Q2 results.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 9.7% to close at $0.3115 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) fell 9.7% to close at $9.98 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) fell 9.4% to close at $12.50 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales are lower from the same quarter last year.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 6.8% to close at $40.05 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
