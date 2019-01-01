QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
iFresh Inc is an Asian/Chinese grocery supermarket chain in the North-Eastern U.S. providing food and other merchandise hard to find in mainstream grocery stores. The company has two reportable and operating segments: Retail segment and Wholesale segment. It offers seafood, vegetables, meat, fruit, frozen goods, groceries, and bakery products through its retail stores. The company generates a majority of its revenue from its retail segment.

iFresh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iFresh (IFMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iFresh (OTCEM: IFMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iFresh's (IFMK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iFresh.

Q

What is the target price for iFresh (IFMK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iFresh

Q

Current Stock Price for iFresh (IFMK)?

A

The stock price for iFresh (OTCEM: IFMK) is $0.0252 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:55:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iFresh (IFMK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iFresh.

Q

When is iFresh (OTCEM:IFMK) reporting earnings?

A

iFresh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iFresh (IFMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iFresh.

Q

What sector and industry does iFresh (IFMK) operate in?

A

iFresh is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.