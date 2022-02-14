Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Super Bowl LVI aired Sunday on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Los Angeles Rams were the winners of the game and ended the NFL season as champions.

Other winners for Super Bowl LVI could be the companies that shelled out an average of $6.5 million per 30-second ad to get their message and products in front of a massive television and streaming audience that may have topped 100 million people.

Here is the complete list of companies that were featured in Super Bowl LVI commercials, as tracked on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) live throughout the big game.

Trailer for “Jurassic World Dominion,” which hits theaters on June 10, 2022 – Comcast

YouTube TV – Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toyota – Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Zendaya and Andre 3000 promoting Sally selling seashells by the seashore moving to an online presence – SquareSpace (NYSE:SQSP)

Dolly Parton and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus promoting T-Mobile – T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

“Moon Knight” trailer from Marvel, to air on Disney+ – The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rakuten (OTC:RKUNY)

Talking baby from eTrade – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ewan McGregor saying people want to travel – Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

One of several ads promoting “Law and Order” on NBC – Comcast

Bud Light NEXT, zero carb beer, featuring Nouns DAO – Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD)

Sports betting with DraftKings – DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Greek Gods – BMW (OTC:BMWYY)

Peacock streaming – Comcast

A look at several upcoming Netflix shows with heavy focus on the upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie “The Adam Project” – Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polestar ad poking fun at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and others – Polestar merging with Gores Guggenheim Inc (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Avocados From Mexico

NBC News – Comcast

Oversharing mother on selling cars – Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Super Bowl halftime performer Mary J. Blige for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX)

A bouncing QR code for Coinbase, one of the most talked about ads of the night – Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)

Telemundo – Comcast

Frito-Lay – PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

A look at the future metaverse – Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

“Nope” movie trailer – Comcast

“Law and Order” – Comcast

Several all-time sports legends in a spot from Michelob Ultra – Anheuser-Busch InBev

“Sopranos” reunion for Meadow and A.J. from Chevy – General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)

Rocket Mortgage with Barbie starring Anna Kendrick – Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) and Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Disney+ streaming platform – The Walt Disney Co

Weathertec

WrestleMania – World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE:WWE) and Comcast

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for 5G – T-Mobile

Uber Eats promoting their delivery of non-food items – Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Caesars Sportsbook first ever Super Bowl ad – Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gillette – Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

“Ambulance” movie trailer – Comcast

TurboTax – Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Man struck by lightning afraid of electricity except EV charging – Wallbox NV (NYSE:WBX)

Turkish Airlines

Michelob Ultra – Anheuser-Busch InBev

NBC Shows -Comcast

Matthew McConaughey for Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)

Larry David for FTX, which is giving away Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) – FTX

Thursday Night Football coming to Amazon – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peacock streaming – Comcast

Sports betting with FanDuel – Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPY)

Joel McHale and Ken Jeong for Planters – Hormel Foods Corp (NSYE:HRL)

Toyota

Peacock, “American Song Contest” – Comcast

National Football League ad

Crypto.com

Verizon Inc (NYSE:VZ)

NBC, Peacock – Comcast

Chobani

Google Pixel phones – Alphabet

Covid-19 at-home test – Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Lindsay Lohan and other celebrities – Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

“Lord of the Rings” trailer for Amazon Prime Video – Amazon

Lay’s Chips with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogan – PepsiCo

Pringles – Kellogg Co (NYSE:K)

Bud Light Seltzer featuring Guy Fieri and the fictional “Flavortown” – Anheuser-Busch InBev

Kia

“Law and Order” – Comcast

“Austin Powers” reunion for General Motors

eToro ad that featured a Shiba Inu dog and a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT – eToro merging with Fintech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

T-Mobile

Peacock – Comcast

National Football League ad

NBC Winter Olympics coverage – Comcast

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost with the all too honest Alexa – Amazon

Quickbooks – Intuit

Idris Elba for Booking.com – Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cutwater can cocktails – Anheuser-Busch InBev

Hassle of selling used cars – Vroom Inc (NASDAQ:VRM)

AMC Networks upcoming shows – AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Irish Spring – Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL)

NBC – Comcast

Nissan

Taco Bell with Doja Cat – Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Hellmann’s mayo tackling food waste – Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Peacock – Comcast

Budweiser – Anheuser-Busch InBev

Sam’s Club with Kevin Hart – Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Greenlight

HBO Max – AT&T Inc (NYSE:T)

NBC, Peacock – Comcast

FanDuel

