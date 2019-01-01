|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.230
|REV
|4.234B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rakuten Group (OTCPK: RKUNY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Rakuten Group.
There is no analysis for Rakuten Group
The stock price for Rakuten Group (OTCPK: RKUNY) is $8.011 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rakuten Group.
Rakuten Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rakuten Group.
Rakuten Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.