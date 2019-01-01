Rakuten is a leading e-commerce and fintech service provider in Japan. It has built up a comprehensive Rakuten ecosystem in Japan, including Rakuten Ichiba for e-commerce, Rakuten Travel, Rakuten Card, Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Securities, and decided to become the fourth mobile network operator in Japan, started its full service in April 2020. Mergers and acquisitions in Internet and e-finance businesses have driven growth. The loyalty programme, Rakuten Super Points, has encouraged cross-use of services in its ecosystem. About 80% of revenue is generated from the Japanese market and the firm has been scaling back its unprofitable overseas business.