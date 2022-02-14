How Coinbase's Super Bowl Ad Went Viral — Unwittingly

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) featured a QR code in its Super Bowl ad and it quickly went viral — but not for the reasons the company may have intended.

What Happened: The advertisement featured a bouncing QR code placed in front of a black background.

Coinbase spent $14 million on the QR code commercial.pic.twitter.com/7ANk3nmC47 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 14, 2022

The QR was linked with the company’s “Less talk, more Bitcoin” campaign, but it crashed the company’s application.

@coinbase just saw more traffic than we've ever encountered, but our teams pulled together and only had to throttle traffic for a few minutes. We are now back and ready for you at https://t.co/ZUJqRlnZPH. Humbled to have been witness to this. #WAGMI — Surojit (@surojit) February 14, 2022

ICYMI Now that we have your attention we'd like to announce that we're giving away $15 in BTC to anyone who joins Coinbase by 2/15. Click below for more info and RT to tell your friends! Sign up and see terms here → https://t.co/fKHisXZJJc pic.twitter.com/SDWUup2Ql5 — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

Coinbase is giving new users $15 in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a signup bonus and is giving its existing user base a chance to win $3 million in prizes under the "Less talk, more Bitcoin" campaign. The promotion ends in approximately 42 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Coinbase (COIN) Shares

Why It Matters: This year’s 30-second Super Bowl commercials cost an average of $6.5 million, according to a prior Benzinga report.

Cryptocurrency advertisements and giveaways are all the buzz as the annual playoff championship of the National Football League takes place. Coinbase rival FTX roped in comedian Larry David for its promo.

The next ₿ig thing is here, even if Larry can’t see it. We’re giving away 7.54 #bitcoin right now to celebrate! How to enter:

1) Watch our ad!

2) Follow us

3) Retweet this by 11:59 pm EST Four lucky winners! #FTXContest No Purch Nec. Subject to T&C: https://t.co/7oCC4YUk0M pic.twitter.com/RosZS0HZAS — FTX (@FTX_Official) February 14, 2022

The Coinbase ad didn’t just garner attention from humans, it seems to have also gathered a canine audience.

My pup Noble enjoyed it! pic.twitter.com/TaBoI1OSol — Johnny Major (@jmajorj) February 14, 2022

Zonk was extremely interested in the tv for the @coinbase #SuperBowl commercial pic.twitter.com/ZDZGfmAHWq — Haley Spracale (@haleymspracale) February 14, 2022

Coinbase enables users to trade in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) among other offerings.

Price Action: On Friday, Coinbase shares closed 5% lower at $194.53. At press time, BTC traded 0.8% lower over 24 hours at $42,101.02.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump Amid Ukraine Crisis But There Are Bullish Signals Ahead Of Valentine's Day