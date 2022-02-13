Los Angeles Rams Are Super Bowl LVI Champions In Come-From-Behind Victory

Super Bowl LVI was a battle between a pair of star quarterbacks, as Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams' faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. With Stafford leading his team to a Super Bowl victory with a touchdown in the final minutes of the game.

First Half: The first half of Super Bowl LVI ended with the Rams holding onto a field goal lead over the Bengals. Over the first two quarters, the Rams scored first with a touchdown pass thrown by Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr.

L.A. would then take a double-digit lead when Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for the Rams' second touchdown. Beckham was forced to leave the game in the second quarter after suffering a non-contact knee injury.

Cincinnati started slow, with a field goal in the first quarter, followed by a touchdown in the second quarter when running back Joe Mixon threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

Second Half: Following a star-studded half-time show featuring a variety of iconic hip hop stars, Cincinnati came out swinging. Burrow came out of the locker room and on the first play of the second half found Higgins for a 75-yard TD to give the Bengals their first lead of the game.

On the very next possession the Rams' offense gave the ball right back to the Bengals as Stafford's pass was tipped and intercepted resulting in a Cincinnati 38-yard field goal.

The Rams responded with a field goal of their own, closing the Bengals' lead to 20-16.

The score remained unchanged until less than two minutes left in the game, when Stafford hit Kupp for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 left in the game. The final score: Rams 23, Bengals 20.

This is the Rams' second Super Bowl victory, their previous win was in Super Bowl XXXIV when the team was based in St. Louis as they beat the Tennessee Titans.

Photo: Courtesy of Eric Garcetti on Flickr