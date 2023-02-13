Super Bowl Commercials 2023: The Complete List Of Super Bowl LVII Ads And The Companies Behind Them

Super Bowl LVII aired Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 and featured dozens of commercials advertising products and showcasing new movies and television shows. The commercials also featured many celebrity cameos and several reunions. Here’s a look at the complete list.

What Happened: Super Bowl commercials were priced at between $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second slot. The game aired on Fox, a unit of Fox Corporation FOXFOXA, a company that could see a windfall from the big game in advertising dollars.

Super Bowl LVII saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the third Super Bowl championship for the Chiefs, and their second in four years.

Here’s a look at all the Super Bowl commercials that aired starting at 6 p.m. ET during the YouTube pre-kick show and through the first commercial break after the game was completed, as tracked by this Twitter thread. Several of the commercials may have been region-specific and this report covers the Michigan market.

Uber One, from Uber Technologies UBER, with Diddy.

CarFax, a unit of S&P Global SPGI

Several Fox Corporation ads for the show “Accused,” the show “Next Level Chef,” "Farmer Wants a Wife" and coverage of the USFL with NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL. Promoting a deal won by the video company.

Pizza Hut, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc YUM

“Cocaine Bear” trailer from Comcast, a movie based on the true story of a bear ingesting cocaine in the woods

Dodge Ram with Chris Stapleton, who performed the National Anthem. Dodge is part of Stellantis STLA.

Fox ad for “The Masked Singer”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” trailer from Paramount Global PARAPARAA

FanDuel ad with Rob Gronkowski. FanDuel is owned by Flutter Entertainment PDYPY.

Prime drink from Logan Paul and KSI

McDonald’s MCD

Fox ads for “Animal Control” and the Daytona 500 race coverage.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” trailer from The Walt Disney Company DIS

VMS awareness ad from Astellas Pharmaceuticals ALPMY.

TurboTax, a unit of Intuit Inc INTU

YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL commercial centering on players

Dunkin’ Donuts with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The ad features the tagline “Grab me a glazed” by Lopez, which Dunkin’ Donuts recently trademarked, according to attorney Josh Gerben.

“Fast X” trailer, a movie from Universal Pictures

Limit Break ad with QR code for free NFTs

Avocados from Mexico

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” trailer from Disney

eTrade babies, likely a favorite as in past years. eTrade is owned by Morgan Stanley MS

DraftKings DKNG ad with Kevin Hart featuring cameos by athletes Emmitt Smith, Tony Hawk, David Ortiz, The Undertaker, Lisa

Leslie, Julius Erving and rapper Ludacris

Remy Martin with Serena Williams

T-Mobile TMUS ad with Bradley Cooper and his mom.

Clueless reunion for Rakuten with Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan.

Bass Pro Shops

Pepsi Zero Sugar from PepsiCo PEP featuring Ben Stiller.

First commercial from TEMU that aired multiple times. TEMU is an online marketplace for the U.S. market, owned by Chinese ecommerce company Pinduoduo PDD.

Paramount+ streaming featuring several shows from the network including Sylvester Stallone

Michelob Ultra with Serena Williams, Tony Romo and others. First of many ads from Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD.

“The Flash” trailer from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

He Gets Us, the first of several ads from a religious organization

SquareSpace SQSP ad with Adam Driver.

Fox ads for “Animal Control” and “Next Level Chef.”

Trinity Health

Pepsi Zero Sugar with Steve Martin.

DexCom DXCM with Nick Jonas.

Michelob Ultra combo ad with Netflix Inc NFLX about golf and highlighting the new documentary “Full Swing” coming to the streaming platform.

General Motors Company GM and Netflix joint ad, with Will Ferrell highlighting the need to put electric vehicles in shows and movies.

Uber One with Diddy and several one-hit wonders creating a new jingle.

WeatherTech

TurboTax

Google Pixel phone

M&Ms with Maya Rudolph

Downy, a unit of Procter & Gamble PG with Danny McBride, now known as Downy McBride.

Jeep EV ad with dancing animals, Stellantis again.

Hellmann’s mayo, a unit of Unilever UL, with Jon Hamm and Alyson Brie, for a play on a ham and brie sandwich. Pete Davidson also featured in the ad.

Pringles ad showing people getting their hand stuck in the famous chip tube cans. Pringles is owned by Kellogg Company K.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” joint ad with Heineken 0% alcoholic beverages from Disney and Heineken HEINY.

Doritos with Jack Harlow and Elton John, unit of PepsiCo.

Miller Lite and Coors Light battling it out in the ad, which in turn becomes a promotion for beer brand Blue Moon, all owned by Molson Coors Beverage TAP.

The Farmer’s Dog

Fox ads for “Farmer Wants a Wife,” “Animal Control,” “Daytona 500” and Fox News.

Several local advertisements during this Halftime key advertising window.

National Football League ad

Tubi, a streaming platform owned by Fox, ad about going down the rabbit hole with picking out content to watch.

“Air” movie trailer for upcoming movie starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who also directed). The movie is about Nike Inc NKE landing Michael Jordan to an endorsement deal out of college. The movie is from Amazon Studios, a unit of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

Related Link: The Complete List Of Super Bowl LVI Commercials (2022)

DoorDash DASH

Fox ads for “Next Level Chef” and Fox News

FanDuel live field goal kick by Rob Gronkowski and telling bettors they are splitting $10 million in promotional money.

PopCorners ad featuring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in a reunion of their “Breaking Bad” characters. Chip brand is owned by PepsiCo.

Bud Light ad with Miles Teller

TEMU ad (same one as before)

Kia commercial called Binky Dad

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters band saying thanks to Canada for different items they created including Crown Royal, a unit of Diageo DEO, the sponsor of the ad.

Roast of Mr. Peanut ad featuring comedians like Jeff Ross. Planter’s owned by Hormel Foods HRL.

YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket ad.

Fox ad for "The Masked Singer."

Nissan Motor NSANY

Amazon commercial about a family with a dog that took a surprising turn.

Workday WDAY in first-ever Super Bowl ad saying office people shouldn’t call each other rock stars. The ad features musicians Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol and Gary Clark Jr.

Disney ad celebrating 100 years and telling viewers “You made this dream come true.”

Ram Rev 1500 ad from Stellantis about electric vehicle “premature electrification.”

Busch Guide from AB InBev featuring Sarah McLachlan

Ad for “Poker Face,” show on Peacock, a unit of Comcast

Related Link: Benzinga's Favorite Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Booking Holdings BKNG ad for Booking.com featuring Melissa McCarthy.

Fox ads for “Accused” and “WWE Smackdown.”

He Gets Us religious advertisement

Tubi streaming ad.

Fox ads for “Fox Nation,” “Animal Control” and the Daytona 500 race.

T-Mobile ad with former “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison and former “Grease” star John Travolta in a Grease-themed song and dance.

Skechers Inc SKX ad with Snoop Dogg featuring cameos from Martha Stewart and other Skechers spokespersons.

U2 Live Concert ad promoting upcoming shows at Las Vegas Sphere, owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment MSGE. The ad went semi-viral on social media due to the resemblance of balloons in the sky during the ad, with the unfortunate timing of the current events.

Tubi ad for streaming platform from Fox.

“Strays” trailer, R-rated comedy about animals from Universal Pictures.

Verizon Inc VZ

VRBO, vacation rental company owned by Expedia Group EXPE.

TEMU ad again

M&Ms

That’s the complete list of Super Bowl LVII commercials from 30 minutes before kickoff through the last ad break after the game.

Let me know if I missed any commercials that aired in your region and what your favorites were.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When It Aired Its 1984 Super Bowl Ad, Here's How Much You'd Have Now