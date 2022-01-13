Could A New Netflix Series Boost PGA Tour Golf Ratings And The Sport?

With popular golfer Tiger Woods' latest injuries, the world of golf and broadcast partners have been affected, as well. Could there be a major catalyst coming to the PGA Tour?

What Happened: The team behind the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” show on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) are launching a docuseries about the PGA Tour. The show will highlight the sport, events and provide a behind-the-scenes look at PGA golf and some of the biggest names in the sport.

The unnamed series will be filmed in 2022 and follow several events, including all four major championships, The Players Championship and the FedEx Cup, according to The Athletic.

“This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win — and lose — during a season on the PGA Tour,” PGA Tour Chief Media Officer Rick Anderson said.

Golfers who will be featured in the docuseries include Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Related Link: Could Netflix Help Shares Of Formula One?

Why It’s Important: The list of golfers in the docuseries includes five of the current top seven players in the world. Some have criticized the lack of top names — such as Woods and Phil Mickelson — who have not been mentioned. Bryson DeChambeau, who has a very public feud with Koepka, is also missing in what could make for must-see TV.

“Drive to Survive” has been credited with helping boost viewership for Formula One, a racing league owned by publicly traded Liberty Media Formula One Series (NASDAQ: FWONA). The show helped bring new audiences to the league and also built up a rivalry between top drivers Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who were tied in points heading into the final 2021 race of the season. FWONA shares are up 62% in the last year on the success of the sport.

A boost to brand awareness of the PGA could help out broadcast partners. A new nine-year domestic rights deal was signed with ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) for the PGA Tour that kicks off in 2022. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will also air several golf events on its ESPN+ streaming platform.