Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2023

Upgrades

For Coeur Mining Inc CDE, Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. In the third quarter, Coeur Mining showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coeur Mining shows a 52-week-high of $5.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.67.

For International Business Machines Corp IBM, MoffettNathanson upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, IBM had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.21 and a 52-week-low of $115.55. At the end of the last trading period, IBM closed at $140.41.

Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Universal Display Corp OLED from Negative to Neutral. For the third quarter, Universal Display had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current stock performance of Universal Display shows a 52-week-high of $176.41 and a 52-week-low of $89.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.69.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Philip Morris International Inc PM from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Philip Morris Intl showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.48 and a 52-week-low of $82.85. Philip Morris Intl closed at $99.26 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for CureVac NV CVAC was changed from Neutral to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.63. CureVac closed at $9.48 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for iQIYI Inc IQ was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. iQIYI earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iQIYI shows a 52-week-high of $7.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.45.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Chegg Inc CHGG was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. Chegg earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.64 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. Chegg closed at $20.38 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For VF Corp VFC, Williams Trading downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, VF had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.31 and a 52-week-low of $25.05. VF closed at $30.06 at the end of the last trading period.

MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating for DXC Technology Co DXC from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, DXC Technology showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DXC Technology shows a 52-week-high of $39.65 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.96.

MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH from Market Perform to Underperform. Cognizant Tech Solns earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.47 and a 52-week-low of $51.33. Cognizant Tech Solns closed at $60.99 at the end of the last trading period.

For United Community Banks Inc UCBI, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. United Community Banks earned $0.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.50 and a 52-week-low of $27.85. United Community Banks closed at $32.02 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Alamos Gold Inc AGI was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Alamos Gold showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Alamos Gold closed at $10.75 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Charles Schwab Corp SCHW from Buy to Underperform. Charles Schwab earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.38.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for Newmont Corp NEM from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Newmont showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.37 and a 52-week-low of $37.45. At the end of the last trading period, Newmont closed at $51.53.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA from Buy to Hold. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus shows a 52-week-high of $11.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.84.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for HireRight Holdings Corp HRT was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of HireRight Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $18.95 and a 52-week-low of $6.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.63.

For Inotiv Inc NOTV, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Inotiv had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.63 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. Inotiv closed at $7.57 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for TE Connectivity Ltd TEL was changed from Outperform to In-Line. TE Connectivity earned $1.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.85 and a 52-week-low of $104.76. At the end of the last trading period, TE Connectivity closed at $123.29.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Roblox Corp RBLX from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Roblox had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.45 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $35.76.

JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $32.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.08.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on HCI Group Inc HCI. The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for HCI Group. In the third quarter, HCI Group showed an EPS of $5.62, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.92 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. HCI Group closed at $46.50 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Transocean Ltd RIG. The price target seems to have been set at $7.50 for Transocean. In the third quarter, Transocean showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Transocean shows a 52-week-high of $6.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.73.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne Inc HP with a Hold rating. In the fourth quarter, Helmerich & Payne showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Helmerich & Payne shows a 52-week-high of $54.59 and a 52-week-low of $25.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.57.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN with a Hold rating. For the third quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.53 and a 52-week-low of $8.77. Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $16.11 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus Inc WHD. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Cactus. In the third quarter, Cactus showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cactus shows a 52-week-high of $64.18 and a 52-week-low of $34.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.77.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Valaris Ltd VAL. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Valaris. Valaris earned $0.98 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.14 and a 52-week-low of $36.55. At the end of the last trading period, Valaris closed at $72.03.

BTIG initiated coverage on The Shyft Group Inc SHYF with a Buy rating. The price target for Shyft Group is set to $40.00. For the third quarter, Shyft Group had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.81 and a 52-week-low of $17.66. Shyft Group closed at $29.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC PLC FTI with a Buy rating. The price target for TechnipFMC is set to $15.00. TechnipFMC earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TechnipFMC shows a 52-week-high of $13.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.42.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Oceaneering International Inc OII with a Buy rating. The price target for Oceaneering International is set to $25.00. In the third quarter, Oceaneering International showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.21 and a 52-week-low of $7.25. At the end of the last trading period, Oceaneering International closed at $18.35.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV Inc NOV. The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for NOV. In the third quarter, NOV showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NOV shows a 52-week-high of $24.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.80.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tempo Automation Holdings Inc TMPO with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tempo Automation Holdings is set to $3.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.15 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. At the end of the last trading period, Tempo Automation Holdings closed at $1.76.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes Co BKR. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.78 and a 52-week-low of $20.41. Baker Hughes closed at $30.69 at the end of the last trading period.

For GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC, Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.52 and a 52-week-low of $53.50. GE HealthCare Techs closed at $62.08 at the end of the last trading period.

For ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP, Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the third quarter, ProPetro Holding had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.25. ProPetro Holding closed at $9.49 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton Co HAL. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Halliburton. In the third quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.99 and a 52-week-low of $23.30. At the end of the last trading period, Halliburton closed at $40.60.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Noble Corp PLC NE. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Noble Corp. Noble Corp earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.08 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. Noble Corp closed at $39.72 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on SLB SLB with a Buy rating. The price target for SLB is set to $65.00. In the third quarter, SLB showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.45 and a 52-week-low of $30.65. SLB closed at $57.13 at the end of the last trading period.

For Nabors Industries Ltd NBR, Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the third quarter, Nabors Industries showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $14.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $207.67 and a 52-week-low of $91.58. Nabors Industries closed at $170.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Inflection Point Acquisition Corp IPAX with a Buy rating. The price target for Inflection Point Acq is set to $14.00.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN. The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alpine Immune Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $10.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.11.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI with an Overweight rating. The price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is set to $8.00. For the third quarter, Karyopharm Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current stock performance of Karyopharm Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.07.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings Inc CF. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for CF Industries Holdings. CF Industries Holdings earned $2.29 in the third quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $119.60 and a 52-week-low of $63.10. CF Industries Holdings closed at $84.63 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Corteva Inc CTVA with an Overweight rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $78.00. For the third quarter, Corteva had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.43 and a 52-week-low of $43.74. At the end of the last trading period, Corteva closed at $61.51.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Mosaic Co MOS with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Mosaic is set to $47.00. Mosaic earned $3.22 in the third quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.28 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $47.06.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd NTR. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Nutrien. For the third quarter, Nutrien had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.25 and a 52-week-low of $67.41. At the end of the last trading period, Nutrien closed at $77.35.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Toll Brothers Inc TOL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Toll Brothers is set to $71.00. For the fourth quarter, Toll Brothers had an EPS of $4.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.61 and a 52-week-low of $39.53. Toll Brothers closed at $56.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Tri Pointe Homes Inc TPH, Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. In the third quarter, Tri Pointe Homes showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tri Pointe Homes shows a 52-week-high of $25.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.46.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc DHI with a Perform rating. For the fourth quarter, D.R. Horton had an EPS of $4.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.70. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $97.47 and a 52-week-low of $59.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.71.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc PHM. The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for PulteGroup. PulteGroup earned $2.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.32 and a 52-week-low of $35.03. At the end of the last trading period, PulteGroup closed at $50.97.

