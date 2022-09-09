Upgrades

For 3M Co MMM, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, 3M had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.59. The current stock performance of 3M shows a 52-week-high of $181.78 and a 52-week-low of $115.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.27.

Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for Coinbase Global Inc COIN from Outperform to Buy. Coinbase Global earned $4.98 in the second quarter, compared to $6.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $258.81 and a 52-week-low of $40.83. Coinbase Global closed at $73.08 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS was changed from Underweight to Overweight. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $46.15 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.27.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Elevance Health Inc ELV was changed from Neutral to Buy. Elevance Health earned $8.04 in the second quarter, compared to $7.03 in the year-ago quarter. NoneThe current stock performance of Elevance Health shows a 52-week-high of $512.99 and a 52-week-low of $451.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $489.35.

For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $9.77, compared to $25.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $747.42 and a 52-week-low of $538.01. At the end of the last trading period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $708.85.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc HPP from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.73. At the end of the last trading period, Hudson Pacific Properties closed at $14.14.

Needham upgraded the previous rating for Penumbra Inc PEN from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Penumbra had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Penumbra shows a 52-week-high of $287.53 and a 52-week-low of $114.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.49.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN was changed from Underperform to Hold. For the second quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $9.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $25.80. The current stock performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $747.42 and a 52-week-low of $538.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $708.85.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Spire Inc SR was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Spire had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Spire shows a 52-week-high of $79.24 and a 52-week-low of $61.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.59.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for American Water Works Co Inc AWK from Underweight to Neutral. American Water Works earned $1.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. NoneThe current stock performance of American Water Works shows a 52-week-high of $189.25 and a 52-week-low of $129.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $154.52.

Downgrades

Cleveland Research downgraded the previous rating for Avantor Inc AVTR from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Avantor had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.98 and a 52-week-low of $24.32. Avantor closed at $25.87 at the end of the last trading period.

For Essential Utilities Inc WTRG, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Essential Utilities earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Essential Utilities shows a 52-week-high of $53.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.66.

For Zumiez Inc ZUMZ, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Zumiez showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.98 and a 52-week-low of $24.02. At the end of the last trading period, Zumiez closed at $26.54.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Enphase Energy Inc ENPH was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enphase Energy shows a 52-week-high of $324.84 and a 52-week-low of $113.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $317.41.

For Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS, Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Shoals Technologies Gr shows a 52-week-high of $28.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.60.

For Sonic Automotive Inc SAH, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. Sonic Automotive earned $2.45 in the second quarter, compared to $2.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.19 and a 52-week-low of $34.17. Sonic Automotive closed at $47.83 at the end of the last trading period.

For CarMax Inc KMX, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, CarMax had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.57 and a 52-week-low of $84.37. At the end of the last trading period, CarMax closed at $88.88.

For American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc AXL, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.36. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs closed at $9.87 at the end of the last trading period.

For Navient Corp NAVI, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Navient had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of Navient shows a 52-week-high of $22.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.01.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Galapagos NV GLPG was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Galapagos earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.11 and a 52-week-low of $47.88. Galapagos closed at $48.57 at the end of the last trading period.

For Prelude Therapeutics Inc PRLD, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Prelude Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of Prelude Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $13.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.94.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc CYT from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Cyteir Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.62 and a 52-week-low of $1.55. At the end of the last trading period, Cyteir Therapeutics closed at $2.15.

For Alector Inc ALEC, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Alector showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alector shows a 52-week-high of $21.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.99.

BTIG downgraded the previous rating for New Fortress Energy Inc NFE from Buy to Neutral. New Fortress Energy earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.06 and a 52-week-low of $19.17. At the end of the last trading period, New Fortress Energy closed at $58.79.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, ADC Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.67 and a 52-week-low of $5.52. ADC Therapeutics closed at $6.52 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Zumiez Inc ZUMZ from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Zumiez showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.98 and a 52-week-low of $24.02. Zumiez closed at $26.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE, Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.73 and a 52-week-low of $5.14. Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $6.28 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for New Jersey Resources Corp NJR from Neutral to Underweight. New Jersey Resources earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.79. New Jersey Resources closed at $45.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CF Acquisition Corp VI CFVI. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for CF Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.93. At the end of the last trading period, CF Acquisition closed at $12.27.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO with a Buy rating. The price target for Academy Sports is set to $60.00. Academy Sports earned $2.30 in the second quarter, compared to $2.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Academy Sports shows a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.28.

BTIG initiated coverage on Annexon Inc ANNX with a Buy rating. The price target for Annexon is set to $15.00. Annexon earned $0.96 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Annexon shows a 52-week-high of $11.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.02.

For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY, Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.36 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. At the end of the last trading period, Polestar Automotive closed at $6.72.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rubicon Technologies Inc RBT. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Rubicon Technologies. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. At the end of the last trading period, Rubicon Technologies closed at $3.91.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc FYBR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Frontier Communications is set to $25.00. The current stock performance of Frontier Communications shows a 52-week-high of $31.86 and a 52-week-low of $21.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.99.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR with an Underweight rating. The price target for Vir Biotechnology is set to $15.00. Vir Biotechnology earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.21. Vir Biotechnology closed at $22.26 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT. The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics earned $2.13 in the second quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.69 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. PTC Therapeutics closed at $53.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings PLC IMCR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Immunocore Hldgs is set to $77.00. Immunocore Hldgs earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.44 and a 52-week-low of $18.43. At the end of the last trading period, Immunocore Hldgs closed at $57.44.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc HALO with an Overweight rating. The price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is set to $50.00. Halozyme Therapeutics earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Halozyme Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $52.98 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.67.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR. The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.81. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals closed at $39.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on V2X Inc VVX with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for V2X is set to $50.00. The current stock performance of V2X shows a 52-week-high of $41.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.88.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Amicus Therapeutics is set to $14.00. For the second quarter, Amicus Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.91. At the end of the last trading period, Amicus Therapeutics closed at $11.70.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Immunogen Inc IMGN. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Immunogen. For the second quarter, Immunogen had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.63 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. At the end of the last trading period, Immunogen closed at $5.46.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Omnicell Inc OMCL with a Buy rating. The price target for Omnicell is set to $120.00. For the second quarter, Omnicell had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current stock performance of Omnicell shows a 52-week-high of $182.77 and a 52-week-low of $98.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.82.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI with a Neutral rating. In the second quarter, SoFi Technologies showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SoFi Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $16.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.19.

Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc ARVN with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arvinas is set to $90.00. For the second quarter, Arvinas had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.86 and a 52-week-low of $34.90. Arvinas closed at $48.42 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Horizon Tech Finance is set to $12.50. In the second quarter, Horizon Tech Finance showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Horizon Tech Finance shows a 52-week-high of $16.54 and a 52-week-low of $10.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.27.

Baird initiated coverage on Swvl Holdings Corp SWVL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Swvl Hldgs is set to $8.00. NoneThe current stock performance of Swvl Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $11.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.54.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Brightcove Inc BCOV. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Brightcove. In the second quarter, Brightcove showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.52 and a 52-week-low of $5.84. Brightcove closed at $6.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services Corp LINC. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Lincoln Educational Servs. In the second quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.94. At the end of the last trading period, Lincoln Educational Servs closed at $6.48.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Quotient Technology Inc QUOT with a Neutral rating. The price target for Quotient Technology is set to $3.50. In the second quarter, Quotient Technology showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.92 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Quotient Technology closed at $1.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inter Parfums Inc IPAR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Inter Parfums is set to $102.00. For the second quarter, Inter Parfums had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.35 and a 52-week-low of $64.52. At the end of the last trading period, Inter Parfums closed at $78.30.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Progress Software Corp PRGS. The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Progress Software. For the second quarter, Progress Software had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.77 and a 52-week-low of $41.68. At the end of the last trading period, Progress Software closed at $46.67.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast PLC WALD. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Waldencast. The current stock performance of Waldencast shows a 52-week-high of $10.89 and a 52-week-low of $6.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.60.

