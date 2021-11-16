Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, VirTra had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. VirTra closed at $8.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Urban Outfitters earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Urban Outfitters shows a 52-week-high of $42.10 and a 52-week-low of $24.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.90.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.37 and a 52-week-low of $121.09. At the end of the last trading period, Axon Enterprise closed at $167.41.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Idacorp earned $1.93 in the third quarter, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.21 and a 52-week-low of $85.30. Idacorp closed at $104.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Workday showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.78 and a 52-week-low of $204.86. At the end of the last trading period, Workday closed at $295.60.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Allegiant Travel showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $4.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegiant Travel shows a 52-week-high of $271.29 and a 52-week-low of $144.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $188.23.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Tricida earned $0.61 in the third quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. At the end of the last trading period, Tricida closed at $6.35.
Downgrades
- For CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, CyrusOne had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.63 and a 52-week-low of $61.64. CyrusOne closed at $89.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cross Research, the prior rating for Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Desktop Metal showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.94 and a 52-week-low of $6.70. At the end of the last trading period, Desktop Metal closed at $8.02.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) from Buy to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Warner Music Group showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.31. Warner Music Group closed at $45.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Wendy's had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Wendy's shows a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $18.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.94.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for The Beachbody Co Inc (NYSE:BODY) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Beachbody earned $0.13 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.48. At the end of the last trading period, Beachbody closed at $4.62.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LABP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Landos Biopharma's EPS was $0.32. The current stock performance of Landos Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.01.
- According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Talkspace earned $0.01 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.27 and a 52-week-low of $3.32. At the end of the last trading period, Talkspace closed at $3.39.
- For Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Casper Sleep showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.18. Casper Sleep closed at $6.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Lithium Americas showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lithium Americas shows a 52-week-high of $36.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.56.
- For Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Oatly Group earned $0.07. The current stock performance of Oatly Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.36.
- For Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Poshmark's EPS was $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.08. At the end of the last trading period, Poshmark closed at $20.77.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Old Dominion Freight Line earned $2.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $361.60 and a 52-week-low of $189.45. At the end of the last trading period, Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $359.68.
- For Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. The current stock performance of Southwest Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $42.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.13.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Robinhood Markets had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. Robinhood Markets closed at $34.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Avis Budget Gr showed an EPS of $10.74, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avis Budget Gr shows a 52-week-high of $545.11 and a 52-week-low of $34.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $273.91.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Spire had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.95 and a 52-week-low of $59.29. At the end of the last trading period, Spire closed at $63.61.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY). The price target seems to have been set at $310.00 for Workday. Workday earned $1.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Workday shows a 52-week-high of $300.78 and a 52-week-low of $204.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $295.60.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS). The price target seems to have been set at $410.00 for Zscaler. Zscaler earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.45 and a 52-week-low of $127.00. Zscaler closed at $345.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Minerva Surgical. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.62.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) with an Outperform rating. Vivid Seats earned $44050.00 in the third quarter. At the end of the last trading period, Vivid Seats closed at $13.20.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aris Water Solutions is set to $18.00. In the third quarter, Aris Water Solutions showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the end of the last trading period, Aris Water Solutions closed at $13.74.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Xponential Fitness. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Xponential Fitness's EPS was $0.31.At the end of the last trading period, Xponential Fitness closed at $23.10.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Check Point Software is set to $100.00. For the third quarter, Check Point Software had an EPS of $1.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.26 and a 52-week-low of $109.07. Check Point Software closed at $116.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ZoomInfo Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $75.55 and a 52-week-low of $37.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.50.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Xilio Therapeutics is set to $31.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.20.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARIS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aris Water Solutions is set to $17.00. Aris Water Solutions earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.74.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Callaway Golf. Callaway Golf earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.75 and a 52-week-low of $16.63. At the end of the last trading period, Callaway Golf closed at $29.78.
- With an Overweight rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP). The price target seems to have been set at $111.00 for Canadian Pacific Railway. For the third quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current stock performance of Canadian Pacific Railway shows a 52-week-high of $404.43 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.96.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $455.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Snowflake's EPS was $0.04. The current stock performance of Snowflake shows a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $393.70.
- With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Teradata. Teradata earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teradata shows a 52-week-high of $59.58 and a 52-week-low of $19.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.11.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ServiceNow is set to $850.00. For the third quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $1.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The current stock performance of ServiceNow shows a 52-week-high of $707.60 and a 52-week-low of $448.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $682.57.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $700.00. Adobe earned $3.11 in the third quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $677.76 and a 52-week-low of $420.78. Adobe closed at $659.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cloudflare is set to $205.00. For the third quarter, Cloudflare had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $218.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Cloudflare closed at $206.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Confluent is set to $115.00. In the third quarter, Confluent earned $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.97 and a 52-week-low of $37.71. Confluent closed at $80.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for UiPath. In the second quarter, UiPath showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $47.20. UiPath closed at $53.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VMware is set to $175.00. For the second quarter, VMware had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.00 and a 52-week-low of $123.76. At the end of the last trading period, VMware closed at $124.66.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Palantir Technologies. In the third quarter, Palantir Technologies showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.49. At the end of the last trading period, Palantir Technologies closed at $23.41.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK). The price target seems to have been set at $225.00 for Splunk. In the second quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Splunk shows a 52-week-high of $207.41 and a 52-week-low of $110.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.38.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK). The price target seems to have been set at $450.00 for Autodesk. For the second quarter, Autodesk had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $344.39 and a 52-week-low of $246.86. At the end of the last trading period, Autodesk closed at $326.39.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL). The price target seems to have been set at $269.00 for PayPal Holdings. In the third quarter, PayPal Holdings showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $183.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $212.54.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on P10 Inc (NYSE:PX). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for P10. P10 earned $0.15 in the third quarter. At the end of the last trading period, P10 closed at $13.99.
