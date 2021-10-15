fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 15, 2021 10:15 am
Upgrades

  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, WEC Energy Gr showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.85 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. WEC Energy Gr closed at $89.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Limelight Networks showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Limelight Networks closed at $2.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, BP had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.66 and a 52-week-low of $14.74. At the end of the last trading period, BP closed at $29.45.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for AngioDynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, AngioDynamics had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.17. At the end of the last trading period, AngioDynamics closed at $25.76.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Range Resources showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Range Resources shows a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.98.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Moderna had an EPS of $6.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $497.49 and a 52-week-low of $65.49. Moderna closed at $331.88 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Kosmos Energy had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.96 and a 52-week-low of $0.97. At the end of the last trading period, Kosmos Energy closed at $3.55.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Broadcom had an EPS of $6.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $510.70 and a 52-week-low of $344.42. At the end of the last trading period, Broadcom closed at $497.60.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Allegheny Technologies showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegheny Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.10.
  • For Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Flowserve earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $27.58. At the end of the last trading period, Flowserve closed at $35.60.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Squarespace earned $3.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Squarespace closed at $36.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • For Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Speculative Buy to Hold. Turquoise Hill Resources earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $7.49. At the end of the last trading period, Turquoise Hill Resources closed at $15.43.
  • Alliance Global Partners downgraded the previous rating for Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Perficient showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Perficient shows a 52-week-high of $130.86 and a 52-week-low of $37.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $129.88.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, U.S. Bancorp had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.57. U.S. Bancorp closed at $60.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Morgan Stanley showed an EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.95 and a 52-week-low of $46.55. Morgan Stanley closed at $101.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Telefonica had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Telefonica shows a 52-week-high of $5.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.57.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Zurn Water Solutions Corp (NYSE:ZWS) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. At the end of the last trading period, Zurn Water Solutions closed at $36.68.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:DCT) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Duck Creek Technologies showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.40 and a 52-week-low of $33.91. Duck Creek Technologies closed at $46.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Western Digital earned $2.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Western Digital shows a 52-week-high of $78.19 and a 52-week-low of $36.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.55.

Initiations

  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arbe Robotics is set to $20.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.36.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Hold rating. The price target for Shoals Technologies Gr is set to $34.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr's EPS was $0.09. The current stock performance of Shoals Technologies Gr shows a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $20.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.16.
  • With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Bloom Energy. For the second quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.37. At the end of the last trading period, Bloom Energy closed at $21.83.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Ballard Power Systems is set to $18.00. In the second quarter, Ballard Power Systems showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. At the end of the last trading period, Ballard Power Systems closed at $15.69.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kirkland's is set to $30.00. For the second quarter, Kirkland's had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.45 and a 52-week-low of $8.68. Kirkland's closed at $22.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) with an Overweight rating. For the second quarter, ASML Holding had an EPS of $3.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. The current stock performance of ASML Holding shows a 52-week-high of $895.93 and a 52-week-low of $357.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $778.29.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Hostess Brands. Hostess Brands earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. At the end of the last trading period, Hostess Brands closed at $18.25.
  • With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Nerdy. Nerdy earned $0.16 in the second quarter. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.02.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set to $50.00. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $23.65. Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $38.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Array Technologies. Array Technologies earned $0.07 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. Array Technologies closed at $20.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC). The price target seems to have been set at $500.00 for Generac Hldgs. For the second quarter, Generac Hldgs had an EPS of $2.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $466.92 and a 52-week-low of $198.85. Generac Hldgs closed at $433.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Riot Blockchain. For the second quarter, Riot Blockchain had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.12.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marathon Digital Holdings is set to $65.00. Marathon Digital Holdings earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. At the end of the last trading period, Marathon Digital Holdings closed at $43.59.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Applied Materials is set to $130.00. In the third quarter, Applied Materials showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Applied Materials shows a 52-week-high of $146.00 and a 52-week-low of $56.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.07.
  • With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX). The price target seems to have been set at $600.00 for Lam Research. For the fourth quarter, Lam Research had an EPS of $8.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.78. The current stock performance of Lam Research shows a 52-week-high of $673.80 and a 52-week-low of $333.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $567.93.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK). The price target seems to have been set at $338.00 for Autodesk. In the second quarter, Autodesk showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.39 and a 52-week-low of $233.32. Autodesk closed at $289.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Aspen Technology. For the fourth quarter, Aspen Technology had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $169.22 and a 52-week-low of $108.15. Aspen Technology closed at $167.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER). The price target seems to have been set at $137.00 for Teradyne. For the second quarter, Teradyne had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The current stock performance of Teradyne shows a 52-week-high of $147.90 and a 52-week-low of $84.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.72.
  • With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC). The price target seems to have been set at $338.00 for KLA. For the fourth quarter, KLA had an EPS of $4.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $374.60 and a 52-week-low of $190.21. At the end of the last trading period, KLA closed at $329.78.

