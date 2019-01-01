OMV AG is an international, integrated oil and gas company that operates in the upstream and downstream segments. The company has exploration and production assets in a multitude of countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Through its upstream business, the company produces oil and gas on assets where it is the main operator or partner in a joint venture. OMV also processes equity and third-party crude in refineries under its downstream business. Additional downstream activities include marketing refined products to commercial customers through an extensive network of gas stations.