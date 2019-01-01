QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
OMV AG is an international, integrated oil and gas company that operates in the upstream and downstream segments. The company has exploration and production assets in a multitude of countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Through its upstream business, the company produces oil and gas on assets where it is the main operator or partner in a joint venture. OMV also processes equity and third-party crude in refineries under its downstream business. Additional downstream activities include marketing refined products to commercial customers through an extensive network of gas stations.

OMV Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OMV (OMVKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OMV (OTCPK: OMVKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OMV's (OMVKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OMV.

Q

What is the target price for OMV (OMVKY) stock?

A

The latest price target for OMV (OTCPK: OMVKY) was reported by Berenberg on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OMVKY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OMV (OMVKY)?

A

The stock price for OMV (OTCPK: OMVKY) is $50.25 last updated Today at 8:58:07 PM.

Q

Does OMV (OMVKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 10, 2012.

Q

When is OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) reporting earnings?

A

OMV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OMV (OMVKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OMV.

Q

What sector and industry does OMV (OMVKY) operate in?

A

OMV is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.