Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 1, 2021
Upgrades
- For Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Chatham Lodging showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $6.59. At the end of the last trading period, Chatham Lodging closed at $12.00.
- For Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Farmer Bros showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.08 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. At the end of the last trading period, Farmer Bros closed at $7.40.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was changed from Underperform to Peer Perform. For the third quarter, Apple had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.49 and a 52-week-low of $103.10. Apple closed at $151.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Canadian National Railway earned $1.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.64 and a 52-week-low of $98.69. Canadian National Railway closed at $117.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Schrodinger earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $46.27. At the end of the last trading period, Schrodinger closed at $59.69.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, PPL showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $25.47. PPL closed at $29.35 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Canadian National Railway showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.64 and a 52-week-low of $98.69. Canadian National Railway closed at $117.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Kansas City Southern showed an EPS of $2.06, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $315.39 and a 52-week-low of $171.82. At the end of the last trading period, Kansas City Southern closed at $280.67.
- Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Reading Intl showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Reading Intl shows a 52-week-high of $7.64 and a 52-week-low of $2.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.14.
- According to Macquarie, the prior rating for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. AMC Entertainment earned $0.71 in the second quarter, compared to $5.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AMC Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $72.62 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.13.
- According to Rosenblatt, the prior rating for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Facebook earned $3.61 in the second quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $382.76 and a 52-week-low of $244.13. At the end of the last trading period, Facebook closed at $379.38.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. DTE Energy earned $1.70 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DTE Energy shows a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $109.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.34.
- For American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK), HSBC downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. American Water Works Co earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $185.24 and a 52-week-low of $131.01. At the end of the last trading period, American Water Works Co closed at $182.25.
Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Americold Realty Trust is set to $38.00. Americold Realty Trust earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Americold Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $40.85 and a 52-week-low of $32.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.74.
- With an Underweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB). The price target seems to have been set at $225.00 for AvalonBay Communities. In the second quarter, AvalonBay Communities showed an EPS of $1.98, compared to $2.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AvalonBay Communities shows a 52-week-high of $232.72 and a 52-week-low of $131.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $229.58.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Boston Properties is set to $134.00. Boston Properties earned $1.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.24 and a 52-week-low of $69.69. Boston Properties closed at $112.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Brixmor Property Group is set to $30.00. Brixmor Property Group earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Brixmor Property Group shows a 52-week-high of $24.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.45.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Duke Realty. For the second quarter, Duke Realty had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.59 and a 52-week-low of $35.37. At the end of the last trading period, Duke Realty closed at $52.51.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Equity Lifestyle Props is set to $92.00. For the second quarter, Equity Lifestyle Props had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Equity Lifestyle Props shows a 52-week-high of $85.22 and a 52-week-low of $57.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.07.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Essex Property Trust is set to $335.00. In the second quarter, Essex Property Trust showed an EPS of $3.04, compared to $3.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Essex Property Trust shows a 52-week-high of $336.75 and a 52-week-low of $186.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $330.74.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for First Industrial Realty. First Industrial Realty earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Industrial Realty shows a 52-week-high of $56.69 and a 52-week-low of $38.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.99.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Invitation Homes. Invitation Homes earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. At the end of the last trading period, Invitation Homes closed at $41.18.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for American Homes 4 Rent. For the second quarter, American Homes 4 Rent had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.61 and a 52-week-low of $26.96. At the end of the last trading period, American Homes 4 Rent closed at $41.94.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kimco Realty is set to $27.00. For the second quarter, Kimco Realty had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.45 and a 52-week-low of $10.04. At the end of the last trading period, Kimco Realty closed at $21.79.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD). The price target seems to have been set at $159.00 for Prologis. In the second quarter, Prologis showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.03 and a 52-week-low of $93.08. Prologis closed at $134.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Organon is set to $43.00. In the second quarter, Organon earned $1.72. The current stock performance of Organon shows a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.89.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE:ACIC). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Atlas Crest Investment. The current stock performance of Atlas Crest Investment shows a 52-week-high of $18.60 and a 52-week-low of $9.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.00.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc (NASDAQ:GLSI). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Greenwich LifeSciences. Greenwich LifeSciences earned $0.05 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Greenwich LifeSciences shows a 52-week-high of $158.07 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.02.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Chart Industries is set to $226.00. In the second quarter, Chart Industries showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.70 and a 52-week-low of $62.12. At the end of the last trading period, Chart Industries closed at $188.38.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ:PTVE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pactiv Evergreen is set to $15.00. In the second quarter, Pactiv Evergreen earned $0.04. The current stock performance of Pactiv Evergreen shows a 52-week-high of $19.61 and a 52-week-low of $10.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.75.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Deluxe. Deluxe earned $1.25 in the second quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.38 and a 52-week-low of $20.89. At the end of the last trading period, Deluxe closed at $38.35.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Verint Systems is set to $75.00. In the first quarter, Verint Systems showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verint Systems shows a 52-week-high of $77.70 and a 52-week-low of $41.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.64.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Corteva. In the second quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.98 and a 52-week-low of $27.18. At the end of the last trading period, Corteva closed at $43.97.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Northwest Bancorp is set to $20.00. For the fourth quarter, First Northwest Bancorp had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of First Northwest Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $19.25 and a 52-week-low of $9.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.84.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $34.00. In the second quarter, Plug Power showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $10.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.06.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set to $50.00. In the second quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $18.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.20.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $62.00. Sunrun earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $37.42. Sunrun closed at $44.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Underperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Ballard Power Systems. For the second quarter, Ballard Power Systems had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Ballard Power Systems shows a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $12.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.80.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Bloom Energy is set to $25.00. For the second quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.37. At the end of the last trading period, Bloom Energy closed at $21.42.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for First Solar. First Solar earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $59.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.00.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) with an Outperform rating. SolarEdge Technologies earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $178.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.78.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) with an Outperform rating. For the second quarter, Enphase Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $58.67. Enphase Energy closed at $173.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Marketwise. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Marketwise's EPS was $0.02. Marketwise closed at $9.02 at the end of the last trading period.
