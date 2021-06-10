 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was changed from Hold to Buy. Zoom Video Communications earned $1.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $202.93. Zoom Video Communications closed at $333.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $2.06, compared to $4.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.67. At the end of the last trading period, Sherwin-Williams closed at $276.96.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, PubMatic earned $0.09. The current stock performance of PubMatic shows a 52-week-high of $76.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.13.
  • According to William Blair, the prior rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. NetApp earned $1.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NetApp shows a 52-week-high of $82.28 and a 52-week-low of $39.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.01.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Wingstop earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.87 and a 52-week-low of $112.47. Wingstop closed at $146.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Telefonica showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.58 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. At the end of the last trading period, Telefonica closed at $4.90.
  • For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's EPS was $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $20.72. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $20.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Community Health Systems had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The current stock performance of Community Health Systems shows a 52-week-high of $16.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.32.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. United Parcel Service earned $2.77 in the first quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.59 and a 52-week-low of $99.59. At the end of the last trading period, United Parcel Service closed at $201.06.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. Marathon Oil earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.16 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. At the end of the last trading period, Marathon Oil closed at $13.36.
  • For Pennant Group Inc (NASDAQ:PNTG), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Pennant Group earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.56 and a 52-week-low of $19.80. At the end of the last trading period, Pennant Group closed at $36.17.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, F5 Networks had an EPS of $2.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $216.15 and a 52-week-low of $116.79. At the end of the last trading period, F5 Networks closed at $187.74.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, CME Group had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $221.82 and a 52-week-low of $146.89. CME Group closed at $215.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $35.46.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. SM Energy earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SM Energy shows a 52-week-high of $24.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.68.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Callon Petroleum showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Callon Petroleum closed at $50.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Anthem had an EPS of $7.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $406.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.10. At the end of the last trading period, Anthem closed at $385.96.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Nielsen Holdings showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nielsen Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.84.
  • For Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. Universal Health Services earned $2.44 in the first quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.51 and a 52-week-low of $86.67. Universal Health Services closed at $159.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR), MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Matador Resources had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.29. At the end of the last trading period, Matador Resources closed at $33.47.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) from Outperform to Perform. Fastly earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.47. At the end of the last trading period, Fastly closed at $54.69.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Clover Health Investments's EPS was $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. Clover Health Investments closed at $16.92 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • For Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Organon shows a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.45.
  • With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for IM Cannabis. The current stock performance of IM Cannabis shows a 52-week-high of $11.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.83.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (AMEX:NBA) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Beginnings Acq is set to $20.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.66. New Beginnings Acq closed at $10.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on The Original BARK Co (NYSE:BARK). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Original BARK. The current stock performance of Original BARK shows a 52-week-high of $175.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.00.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for FTC Solar is set to $15.00. FTC Solar earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. FTC Solar closed at $10.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on The Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for The Middleby is set to $195.00. For the first quarter, The Middleby had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.20 and a 52-week-low of $70.50. At the end of the last trading period, The Middleby closed at $169.40.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SFT). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies earned $0.55 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Shift Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $12.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.42.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axsome Therapeutics is set to $112.00. For the first quarter, Axsome Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.05. At the end of the last trading period, Axsome Therapeutics closed at $63.50.
  • With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $19.20. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $26.13.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Myomo is set to $36.50. In the first quarter, Myomo showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $2.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Myomo shows a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.19.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Agios Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Agios Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agios Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $60.71 and a 52-week-low of $32.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.90.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) with an Outperform rating. For the second quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $327.89 and a 52-week-low of $229.17. Air Products & Chemicals closed at $297.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) with an Outperform rating. For the first quarter, Celanese had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.00 and a 52-week-low of $81.63. Celanese closed at $162.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) with an Outperform rating. For the first quarter, Chemours had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.40. At the end of the last trading period, Chemours closed at $37.88.
  • For Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. Dow earned $1.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $37.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.84.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) with an Outperform rating. For the first quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.47 and a 52-week-low of $65.86. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $126.74.
  • For Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the first quarter, Element Solutions had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.27 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. At the end of the last trading period, Element Solutions closed at $23.80.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) with an Outperform rating. In the first quarter, Entegris showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.41 and a 52-week-low of $56.16. At the end of the last trading period, Entegris closed at $113.80.
  • For Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Huntsman had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.35 and a 52-week-low of $16.73. At the end of the last trading period, Huntsman closed at $27.23.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) with a Peer Perform rating. In the first quarter, Linde showed an EPS of $2.49, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $305.71 and a 52-week-low of $197.26. Linde closed at $290.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. For the first quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $3.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. The current stock performance of LyondellBasell Industries shows a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $60.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.05.
  • For Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Rogers earned $1.92 in the first quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $206.13 and a 52-week-low of $95.69. Rogers closed at $192.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Hawaiian Holdings. For the first quarter, Hawaiian Holdings had an EPS of $3.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Hawaiian Holdings closed at $29.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Allegiant Travel is set to $230.00. For the first quarter, Allegiant Travel had an EPS of $3.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.29 and a 52-week-low of $99.27. At the end of the last trading period, Allegiant Travel closed at $214.54.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for JetBlue Airways is set to $21.00. In the first quarter, JetBlue Airways showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.83.
  • With a Neutral rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for United Airlines Holdings. In the first quarter, United Airlines Holdings showed an EPS of $7.50, compared to $2.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Airlines Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $63.70 and a 52-week-low of $29.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.23.
  • With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Spirit Airlines. In the first quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $2.48, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. Spirit Airlines closed at $34.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Delta Air Lines is set to $59.00. Delta Air Lines earned $3.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $24.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.52.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Airlines Group is set to $29.00. For the first quarter, American Airlines Group had an EPS of $4.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.63. At the end of the last trading period, American Airlines Group closed at $23.85.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Southwest Airlines is set to $74.00. For the first quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Southwest Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $30.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.42.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alaska Air Gr is set to $81.00. In the first quarter, Alaska Air Gr showed an EPS of $3.51, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.25 and a 52-week-low of $33.00. At the end of the last trading period, Alaska Air Gr closed at $65.62.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

