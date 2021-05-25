Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
Upgrades
- For Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN), Macquarie upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Appian had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Appian shows a 52-week-high of $260.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.09.
- For Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Canopy Gwth showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.50 and a 52-week-low of $13.83. Canopy Gwth closed at $22.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.92. At the end of the last trading period, Delek US Hldgs closed at $20.94.
- For Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Frontline had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Frontline shows a 52-week-high of $9.42 and a 52-week-low of $5.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.90.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, DHT Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.62 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. At the end of the last trading period, DHT Holdings closed at $6.21.
- For Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL), DNB Markets upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Tellurian earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. Tellurian closed at $2.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- For XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. XP earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.94 and a 52-week-low of $27.78. XP closed at $39.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. OGE Energy earned $0.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.24 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. At the end of the last trading period, OGE Energy closed at $33.91.
- Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) from Neutral to Outperform. Shake Shack earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shake Shack shows a 52-week-high of $138.38 and a 52-week-low of $47.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.59.
Downgrades
- For NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. NL Industries earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NL Industries shows a 52-week-high of $8.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.60.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.12. Intercept Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Strongbridge Biopharma showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.63 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. Strongbridge Biopharma closed at $2.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cimarex Energy closed at $66.14.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Kansas City Southern had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. The current stock performance of Kansas City Southern shows a 52-week-high of $315.39 and a 52-week-low of $140.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $292.83.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) from Overweight to Neutral. Cimarex Energy earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Cimarex Energy closed at $66.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Portland General Electric showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.60 and a 52-week-low of $31.96. At the end of the last trading period, Portland General Electric closed at $49.19.
- For Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Domino's Pizza earned $3.00 in the first quarter, compared to $3.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $447.50 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Domino's Pizza closed at $420.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Viking Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Viking Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $10.09 and a 52-week-low of $5.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.87.
- For 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. 89bio earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.36 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. At the end of the last trading period, 89bio closed at $19.40.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Schrodinger. Schrodinger earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $46.27. At the end of the last trading period, Schrodinger closed at $65.36.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Exact Sciences is set to $115.00. For the first quarter, Exact Sciences had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $159.54 and a 52-week-low of $70.75. Exact Sciences closed at $109.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Vaccitech PLC (NASDAQ:VACC), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. Vaccitech closed at $14.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $600.00. Adobe earned $3.14 in the first quarter, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adobe shows a 52-week-high of $536.88 and a 52-week-low of $361.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $497.83.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Guardant Health is set to $145.00. In the first quarter, Guardant Health showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.07 and a 52-week-low of $74.31. Guardant Health closed at $123.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Invitae. Invitae earned $0.63 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.59 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. Invitae closed at $28.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Natera. Natera earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.19 and a 52-week-low of $39.21. At the end of the last trading period, Natera closed at $86.42.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). The price target seems to have been set at $371.00 for Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global earned $3.05 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $208.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $225.30.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Vaccitech PLC (NASDAQ:VACC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vaccitech is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of Vaccitech shows a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.32.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is set to $24.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $27.85 and a 52-week-low of $13.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.69.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Teledyne Technologies is set to $504.00. For the first quarter, Teledyne Technologies had an EPS of $3.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $457.79 and a 52-week-low of $289.19. At the end of the last trading period, Teledyne Technologies closed at $410.67.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA). The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for Okta. Okta earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Okta shows a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $166.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $242.56.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM). The price target seems to have been set at $500.00 for DexCom. DexCom earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $456.23 and a 52-week-low of $305.63. DexCom closed at $355.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX). The price target seems to have been set at $93.00 for Baxter Intl. For the first quarter, Baxter Intl had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.58 and a 52-week-low of $74.79. Baxter Intl closed at $82.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Becton, Dickinson. For the second quarter, Becton, Dickinson had an EPS of $3.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $284.97 and a 52-week-low of $219.50. At the end of the last trading period, Becton, Dickinson closed at $243.72.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT). The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Medtronic. Medtronic earned $1.29 in the third quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medtronic shows a 52-week-high of $132.30 and a 52-week-low of $87.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.10.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Abbott Laboratories is set to $150.00. For the third quarter, Abbott Laboratories had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.54 and a 52-week-low of $86.16. At the end of the last trading period, Abbott Laboratories closed at $117.29.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Boston Scientific is set to $51.00. For the first quarter, Boston Scientific had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.63 and a 52-week-low of $32.99. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Scientific closed at $42.80.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Edwards Lifesciences. Edwards Lifesciences earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.18 and a 52-week-low of $66.23. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $95.45.
- With an Underweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK). The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for Stryker. Stryker earned $1.93 in the first quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.04 and a 52-week-low of $171.75. At the end of the last trading period, Stryker closed at $257.15.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is set to $90.00. Tandem Diabetes Care earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tandem Diabetes Care shows a 52-week-high of $123.74 and a 52-week-low of $75.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.03.
- With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM). The price target seems to have been set at $1340.00 for Boston Beer Co. Boston Beer Co earned $5.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1349.98 and a 52-week-low of $498.29. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Beer Co closed at $1052.36.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Constellation Brands is set to $305.00. In the fourth quarter, Constellation Brands showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $2.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Constellation Brands shows a 52-week-high of $244.75 and a 52-week-low of $160.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $236.48.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Molson Coors Beverage is set to $74.00. Molson Coors Beverage earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.11 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. Molson Coors Beverage closed at $57.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is set to $210.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.71 in the first quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $112.00. At the end of the last trading period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $167.86.
