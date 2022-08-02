Why Applied DNA Sciences Is Trading Higher By 166%, Here Are 75 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares jumped 284% to $8.00 after jumping 18% on Monday. The company owns 90%+ of AMTD Digital.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN gained 166% to $1.8801 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO jumped 117% to $0.2528.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB rose 56.2% to $75.00 after jumping 187% on Monday.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR rose 51% to $1.92 after surging over 10% on Monday.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY jumped 39% to $2.4900 after the company announced an expansion of its relationship with FedEx. The company has also granted FedEx a warrant to purchase common stock which vests incrementally.
- Locafy Limited LCFY rose 27.4% to $0.50. Locafy recently announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the financial year ended June 30.
- Sientra, Inc. SIEN gained 26.8% to $1.1817.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT jumped 25.6% to $3.48.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 25.5% to $15.63 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 25% to $3.60.
- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT rose 23.8% to $3.43.
- Transocean Ltd. RIG shares rose 23% to $3.96 after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss and announced $321 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship deepwater conqueror.
- L&F Acquisition Corp. LNFA shares climbed 22% to $13.02.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 21.4% to $2.4286 after FF Top Holding and the company executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility up to $600 million.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc MOXC gained 21.3% to $1.2129.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON rose 21% to $1.1505.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD surged 20.2% to $3.99 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 19.5% to $2.25 after dropping around 7% on Monday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX gained 18.3% to $4.83. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced receipt of constructive scientific advice from EMA for QRX003 development in Europe.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM jumped 18% to $1.7200.
- Harsco Corporation HSC gained 15.6% to $5.55 following Q2 earnings.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR rose 15.2% to $22.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR surged 15.1% to $2.06.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST gained 15% to $3.06.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER jumped 14.8% to $28.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and reported gross bookings up 33% year over year.
- Repligen Corporation RGEN surged 14.6% to $243.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND jumped 14.4% to $8.25. Lindblad Expeditions recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST rose 14.3% to $2.0108 after gaining 6% on Monday.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. TA jumped 14.1% to $48.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Root, Inc. ROOT gained 13.3% to $1.19.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX rose 13.1% to $13.40. Virax Biolabs shares jumped 119% on Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 13% to $0.6749 after dipping around 22% on Monday.
- Sunworks, Inc. SUNW gained 13% to $2.4400.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 12.3% to $0.4049 after jumping over 30% on Monday. Performance Shipping recently entered into a time charter contract with Teekay Chartering Limited, with a gross charter rate of $23,000 per day for a period of roughly 24 months.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 11.7% to $15.53 in sympathy with Uber, which reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results and announced that gross booking volume increased year over year.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 11.5% to $22.33 after Elliott Investment Management announced they are now Pinterest's largest investor. The company also reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. CNSL gained 11.4% to $7.38 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings and said its Clio Subsidiary entered an agreement for the sale of its interests in five wireless partnerships to Verizon for $490 million.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK gained 10.7% to $24.51.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI rose 10.6% to $41.73 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also raised its revenue guidance for FY22.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG gained 10.2% to $0.3968 after jumping more than 30% on Monday.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI jumped 9% to $4.9150.
- So-Young International Inc.. SY rose 6.5% to $0.8511.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE rose 5.6% to $1.1409. Cryptyde, Inc. and Argo Energy recently announced Energy Program Development Agreement.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS rose 5% to $0.2678. Conformis entered into a multi-year agreement with Vizient Inc to offer personalized orthopedic implants to Vizient's membership of healthcare facilities.
Losers
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares fell 44.3% to $0.7520 after the company announced a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $4 million. The company is scheduled to report Q2 results on August 9.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares fell 37.1% to $8.17 after jumping 16% on Monday.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT dropped 30.2% to $6.33 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- FAT Brands Inc. FATBB fell 30% to $10.50. The company recently posted a Q2 net loss of $8.2 million or $0.50 per share.
- DZS Inc. DZSI fell 23% to $15.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- FiscalNote Holdings Inc. NOTE shares fell 17.1% to $7.05. FiscalNote completed acquisition of Aicel Technologies.
- Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH dipped 16.8% to $65.82 as the company lowered its FY22 guidance.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX shares declined 16.6% to $2.31. Better Therapeutics recently completed its clinical trial for BT-001, an investigational prescription digital therapeutic that is designed to use nCBT to treat type 2 diabetes.
- TimkenSteel Corporation TMST fell 16.4% to $16.49 after KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dropped 15.7% to $3.2779.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN dipped 14.9% to $0.1363.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE declined 14.6% to $7.34 following Q2 results.
- Titan International, Inc. TWI fell 14.4% to $14.52 following weak quarterly sales.
- Oatly Group AB OTLY dipped 14.4% to $3.3539 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Enhabit, Inc. EHAB dropped 13.9% to $15.47. Enhabit reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in net service revenue.
- Otonomy, Inc. OTIC fell 13.8% to $0.2510. Otonomy recently announced it will discontinue development of OTO-313 after the Phase 2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all timepoints.
- Kopin Corporation KOPN declined 13.7% to $1.63 as the company reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year of $11.9 million, missing the consensus of $12.6 million.
- Celyad Oncology SA CYAD fell 13.7% to $2.1125. Calyad Oncology recently said that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the company's CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b trial after the company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS dropped 13.1% to $29.76 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE fell 11.4% to $43.38 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
- Woodward, Inc. WWD dipped 10.2% to $94.12 after the company issued FY22 guidance below estimates. The company said its Q3 profitability was impacted by labor and material inflation as well as global supply chain and labor disruption.
- Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP fell 10.2% to $53.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Matson, Inc. MATX fell 9.9% to $82.26 following Q2 results.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR dropped 9.1% to $164.66. Avis Budget reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 8.8% to $0.6799 after gaining around 18% on Monday.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA dropped 8.8% to $326.73 after the company issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Arconic Corporation ARNC fell 8.6% to $27.82 as the company lowered its FY22 top-line outlook.
- Sealed Air Corporation SEE fell 8.4% to $56.31 following Q2 results.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC dropped 8.3% to $533.62 after reporting Q2 results.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 5.5% to $5.45. Credit Suisse Group recently reported quarterly losses of 62 cents per share.
