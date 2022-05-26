Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• American Woodmark AMWD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $493.20 million.
• Evogene EVGN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Alibaba Group Holding BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $29.94 billion.
• Dorian LPG LPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $77.43 million.
• MINISO Group Holding MNSO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $376.73 million.
• Titan Machinery TITN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $408.25 million.
• Dollar Tree DLTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion.
• Dollar Gen DG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion.
• Movado Group MOV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $144.00 million.
• Medtronic MDT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion.
• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion.
• iQIYI IQ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Baidu BIDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.
• Destination XL Group DXLG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $115.15 million.
• Golar LNG GLNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $115.31 million.
• Fusion Fuel Green HTOO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Thermon Group Holdings THR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $92.13 million.
• Hamilton Lane HLNE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $100.89 million.
• CNFinance Hldgs CNF is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Baozun BZUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $279.25 million.
• Canadian Imperial Bank CM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $5.28 billion.
• RBC Bearings ROLL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $349.79 million.
• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $98.29 million.
• Royal Bank of Canada RY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $9.41 billion.
• Brady BRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $333.03 million.
• Jack In The Box JACK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $340.81 million.
• Chindata Group Holdings CD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $128.54 million.
• MiX Telematics MIXT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Genesco GCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $521.05 million.
• Macy's M is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
• Burlington Stores BURL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
• Manchester United MANU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CorVel CRVL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Kuke Music Holding KUKE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Buckle BKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $306.71 million.
• Senstar Tech SNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• PropertyGuru Group PGRU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Costco Wholesale COST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $51.76 billion.
• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $147.01 million.
• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $381.18 million.
• VMware VMW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
• Marvell Tech MRVL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• Zscaler ZS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $271.38 million.
• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $954.87 million.
• Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $213.03 million.
• Domo DOMO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $74.10 million.
• Lizhi LIZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.61 million.
• Silvercorp Metals SVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.02 million.
• Sumo Logic SUMO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.
• StepStone Group STEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $164.36 million.
• 23andMe Holding ME is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $102.79 million.
• Farfetch FTCH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $561.86 million.
• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares LGF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $928.68 million.
• Dell Technologies DELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $25.12 billion.
• Cavco Indus CVCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $435.50 million.
• Gap GPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
• Workday WDAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• Autodesk ADSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Ulta Beauty ULTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.45 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
• Fanhua FANH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
