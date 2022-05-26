Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• American Woodmark AMWD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $493.20 million.

• Evogene EVGN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alibaba Group Holding BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $29.94 billion.

• Dorian LPG LPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $77.43 million.

• MINISO Group Holding MNSO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $376.73 million.

• Titan Machinery TITN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $408.25 million.

• Dollar Tree DLTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion.

• Dollar Gen DG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion.

• Movado Group MOV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $144.00 million.

• Medtronic MDT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion.

• iQIYI IQ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Baidu BIDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• Destination XL Group DXLG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $115.15 million.

• Golar LNG GLNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $115.31 million.

• Fusion Fuel Green HTOO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Thermon Group Holdings THR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $92.13 million.

• Hamilton Lane HLNE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $100.89 million.

• CNFinance Hldgs CNF is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Baozun BZUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $279.25 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank CM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $5.28 billion.

• RBC Bearings ROLL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $349.79 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $98.29 million.

• Royal Bank of Canada RY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $9.41 billion.

• Brady BRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $333.03 million.

• Jack In The Box JACK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $340.81 million.

• Chindata Group Holdings CD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $128.54 million.

• MiX Telematics MIXT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Genesco GCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $521.05 million.

• Macy's M is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

• Burlington Stores BURL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Manchester United MANU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CorVel CRVL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kuke Music Holding KUKE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Buckle BKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $306.71 million.

• Senstar Tech SNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PropertyGuru Group PGRU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Costco Wholesale COST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $51.76 billion.

• Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $147.01 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $381.18 million.

• VMware VMW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Marvell Tech MRVL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Zscaler ZS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $271.38 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $954.87 million.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $213.03 million.

• Domo DOMO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $74.10 million.

• Lizhi LIZI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.61 million.

• Silvercorp Metals SVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.02 million.

• Sumo Logic SUMO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• StepStone Group STEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $164.36 million.

• 23andMe Holding ME is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $102.79 million.

• Farfetch FTCH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $561.86 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares LGF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $928.68 million.

• Dell Technologies DELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $25.12 billion.

• Cavco Indus CVCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $435.50 million.

• Gap GPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Workday WDAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Autodesk ADSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Ulta Beauty ULTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.45 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Fanhua FANH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

