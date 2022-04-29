Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Weyerhaeuser WY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Magna International MGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.

• MISTRAS Group MG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TC Energy TRP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Professional Holding PFHD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $19.54 million.

• nVent Electric NVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $625.66 million.

• Chart Industries GTLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $354.90 million.

• TAL Education TAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• W.P. Carey WPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $337.71 million.

• Virtus Investment VRTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.90 per share on revenue of $226.65 million.

• Barnes Gr B is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $306.63 million.

• Imperial Oil IMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion.

• Phillips 66 PSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $36.61 billion.

• Charter Communications CHTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.47 per share on revenue of $13.21 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries LYB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $12.51 billion.

• Carter's CRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $751.21 million.

• BBVA BBVA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Banco Santander Chile BSAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $689.82 million.

• Chevron CVX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $47.94 billion.

• IES Hldgs IESC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AbbVie ABBV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $13.63 billion.

• ArcBest ARCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Aon AON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding AB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $883.55 million.

• Honeywell Intl HON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion.

• Exxon Mobil XOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $92.70 billion.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion.

• Cowen COWN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $313.99 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares ABTX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $58.37 million.

• Sensient Technologies SXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $355.32 million.

• Civeo CVEO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $142.24 million.

• Syneos Health SYNH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive CL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• Newell Brands NWL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Bloomin Brands BLMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $92.56 million.

• Twin Disc TWIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.60 million.

• Provident Finl Services PFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $93.90 million.

• WisdomTree Inv WETF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $78.74 million.

• Balchem BCPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $207.69 million.

• US Silica Holdings SLCA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $297.45 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $758.21 million.

• Piper Sandler PIPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $326.34 million.

• iRadimed IRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.21 million.

• Cboe Global Markets CBOE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $413.04 million.

• Wipro WIT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Lantheus Holdings LNTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $165.29 million.

• Newmark Group NMRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $646.97 million.

• AstraZeneca AZN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $10.99 billion.

• NatWest Group NWG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Itau Corpbanca ITCB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Banco De Chile BCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $822.96 million.

• DAVIDsTEA DTEA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kaspien Holdings KSPN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

