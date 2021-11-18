 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 5:01am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $32.05 billion.

• Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $33.91 billion.

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $839.38 million.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $313.79 million.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $271.29 million.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $380.50 million.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $213.92 million.

• Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $35.38 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $70.80 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $394.90 million.

• ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.36 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $171.52 million.

• Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $292.16 million.

• AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $329.14 million.

• Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ault Global Holdings (AMEX:DPW) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $753.48 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $201.18 million.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $326.90 million.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.34 billion.

• Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.69 million.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $109.40 million.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $352.90 million.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $241.16 million.

• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $605.22 million.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $350.45 million.

• Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $591.34 million.

• Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $93.02 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $165.14 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $393.53 million.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

