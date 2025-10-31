Tech stocks edged higher Friday, rebounding from Thursday's 1.5% drop in the Nasdaq 100 as upbeat earnings from mega-cap giants kept the rally momentum alive.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) surged more than 10% after reporting blowout results, with AWS revenue jumping 20% year over year to $33 billion. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded broadly flat as optimism over iPhone 17 sales was tempered by weaker demand in China.

All major U.S. indexes are on pace to close October in the green: the S&P 500 is up over 2.5%, the Nasdaq 100 nearly 5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average about 2.5%. For both the S&P 500 and the Dow, October marks a sixth consecutive month of gains — the longest streaks since August 2021 and January 2018, respectively.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose almost 1% after announcing plans to supply more than 260,000 Blackwell AI chips to South Korea's government and companies including Samsung and Hyundai, bolstering their smart factory and AI initiatives.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) topped the S&P 500 leaderboard after posting stronger-than-expected earnings and raising guidance, while Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) climbed 3.5% — its best session since April — following news of a 10-for-1 stock split effective Nov. 17.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar index extended its advance for a third straight session as traders pared back expectations for a December Fed rate cut. Fed funds futures now price in a 63% probability of a 25-basis-point move at the Dec. 10 meeting.

Gold fell 1% to $3,980 and silver dropped 0.7% to $48.57. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies rebounded after four days of declines, buoyed by upbeat earnings from Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) and MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR), up 6.5% and 7.7%, respectively. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained 1.1% to trade above $109,000.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price Chg % Nasdaq 100 25,865.27 +0.5% S&P 500 6,833.47 +0.2% Dow Jones 47,466.22 -0.1 % Russell 2000 2,458.79 -0.2% Updated by 12:50 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) inched 0.1% higher to $625.99.

(NYSE:VOO) inched 0.1% higher to $625.99. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) slipped 0.1% to $474.51.

(NYSE:DIA) slipped 0.1% to $474.51. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.4% to $628.52.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.4% to $628.52. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) edged 0.1% lower to $244.47.

(NYSE:IWM) edged 0.1% lower to $244.47. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) outperformed, up 2.5%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) lagged, down 0.9%.

Friday’s Movers On Earnings Reports

Apple Inc. up 0.2%

up 0.2% Amazon.com, Inc. up 10.4%

up 10.4% Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) down 0.2%

down 0.2% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) down 4.7%

down 4.7% Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) up 3.1%

up 3.1% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) up 0.1%

up 0.1% Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) down 3.0%

down 3.0% Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) up 7.1%

up 7.1% Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) down 4.9%

down 4.9% Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) flat (-0.1%)

flat (-0.1%) Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) down 1.3%

down 1.3% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) down 5.1%

down 5.1% Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) down 1.2%

down 1.2% Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) down 0.5%

down 0.5% Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) up 3.7%

up 3.7% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) up 0.1%

up 0.1% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) up 2.7%

up 2.7% Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) down 0.3%

down 0.3% Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) down 10.9%

down 10.9% Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) up 5.0%

up 5.0% ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) down 2.5%

down 2.5% Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) flat (-0.1%)

flat (-0.1%) Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) down 1.8%

down 1.8% VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) up 0.6%

up 0.6% Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) down 3.1%

down 3.1% LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) up 11.1%

up 11.1% First Solar, Inc. up 12.9%

up 12.9% DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) down 13.6%

down 13.6% Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) up 17.5%

up 17.5% GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) up 4.1%

up 4.1% Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) up 1.8%

up 1.8% Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) down 3.3%

down 3.3% MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) down 4.4%

down 4.4% Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) down 5.4%

down 5.4% Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) up 3.3%

up 3.3% Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) down 4.7%

