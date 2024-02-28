Why Bumble Shares Are Trading Lower By 12%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Bumble Inc. BMBL fell sharply during Wednesday’s session following weak quarterly results.

Bumble reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $273.64 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $275.29 million.

Bumble shares dipped 11.6% to $11.65 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Vivani Medical, Inc. VANI shares jumped 289% to $3.93 after the company announced preclinical data on weight loss effects for NPM-115 and disclosed that semaglutide is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in NPM-139.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL climbed 190% to $2.4598. Adial Pharmaceuticals secured new US patent covering lead product for alcohol use disorder.

climbed 190% to $2.4598. Adial Pharmaceuticals secured new US patent covering lead product for alcohol use disorder. vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT gained 112% to $17.65 after the company announced a $51 million private placement from healthcare-focused institutional investors and the JDRF T1D Fund.

gained 112% to $17.65 after the company announced a $51 million private placement from healthcare-focused institutional investors and the JDRF T1D Fund. Bit Brother Limited BETS shares rose 63.7% to $4.0750.

shares rose 63.7% to $4.0750. Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND climbed 45% to $10.90 as the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.

climbed 45% to $10.90 as the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL gained 43.6% to $6.06 after the company announced its Psi-GAD1 trial met its primary endpoint.

gained 43.6% to $6.06 after the company announced its Psi-GAD1 trial met its primary endpoint. Bandwidth Inc. BAND surged 43.3% to $17.41 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

surged 43.3% to $17.41 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates. Imunon, Inc. IMNN climbed 38% to $0.98.

climbed 38% to $0.98. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT surged 36% to $7.59 after the company announced FDA acceptance and priority review of the NDA for govorestat for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia. The company also announced a $100 million private placement.

surged 36% to $7.59 after the company announced FDA acceptance and priority review of the NDA for govorestat for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia. The company also announced a $100 million private placement. Movella Holdings Inc. MVLA gained 33.5% to $0.33.

gained 33.5% to $0.33. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST gained 31.5% to $8.81 following strong quarterly sales.

gained 31.5% to $8.81 following strong quarterly sales. AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE rose 31.3% to $1.05. AirNet announced changes in senior management team.

rose 31.3% to $1.05. AirNet announced changes in senior management team. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY rose 29.9% to $1.9350. Polestar secured $1 billion external funding.

rose 29.9% to $1.9350. Polestar secured $1 billion external funding. Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT gained 27.7% to $11.31 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 27.7% to $11.31 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX jumped 27.2% to $17.69 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

jumped 27.2% to $17.69 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA rose 22% to $1.71 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

rose 22% to $1.71 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. B&G Foods, Inc. BGS gained 21.4% to $11.41 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance.

gained 21.4% to $11.41 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance. Flywire Corporation FLYW gained 20% to $29.40 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

Flywire Corporation FLYW gained 20% to $29.40 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

climbed 17.6% to $28.84 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO surged 17.3% to $26.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 net sales guidance.

surged 17.3% to $26.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 net sales guidance. J-Long Group Limited JL gained 17.2% to $18.90.

gained 17.2% to $18.90. Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV rose 16% to $20.28 as the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

rose 16% to $20.28 as the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT gained 15.9% to $0.3549.

gained 15.9% to $0.3549. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH gained 15.3% to $14.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

gained 15.3% to $14.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares jumped 15% to $6.96 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

shares jumped 15% to $6.96 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares jumped 14.3% to $0.27.

shares jumped 14.3% to $0.27. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR rose 13.6% to $24.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter FY23 results.

rose 13.6% to $24.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter FY23 results. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS gained 12.4% to $19.49 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

gained 12.4% to $19.49 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR climbed 10.9% to $967.01.

climbed 10.9% to $967.01. Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS rose 10.5% to $145.33 after the company reported mixed fourth quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

rose 10.5% to $145.33 after the company reported mixed fourth quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO gained 9.8% to $94.11 following fourth quarter financial results.

gained 9.8% to $94.11 following fourth quarter financial results. eBay Inc. EBAY rose 8.4% to $48.15 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.

rose 8.4% to $48.15 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results. ADT Inc. ADT climbed 7.2% to $7.00 following upbeat earnings.

climbed 7.2% to $7.00 following upbeat earnings. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP gained 7.1% to $69.32 fourth quarter financial results.

Losers

Oragenics, Inc. OGEN shares fell 43.3% to $1.39. Oragenics priced its public offering 1.4 million common shares at $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $2.1 million.

shares fell 43.3% to $1.39. Oragenics priced its public offering 1.4 million common shares at $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $2.1 million. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS fell 40.2% to $1.39 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 40.2% to $1.39 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE fell 36.8% to $0.0379.

fell 36.8% to $0.0379. Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN fell 34.8% to $2.5880 after the company reported results of PL9643 MELODY-1 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with dry eye disease.

fell 34.8% to $2.5880 after the company reported results of PL9643 MELODY-1 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with dry eye disease. Inogen, Inc. INGN dipped 31.2% to $6.43 following weak results.

dipped 31.2% to $6.43 following weak results. Eventbrite, Inc. EB fell 30.2% to $5.81 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 30.2% to $5.81 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Solarmax Technology Inc. SMXT shares fell 27.5% to $5.81. SolarMax Technology announced pricing of initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq.

shares fell 27.5% to $5.81. SolarMax Technology announced pricing of initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq. Novavax, Inc. NVAX dipped 27% to $4.4000 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

dipped 27% to $4.4000 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares declined 26.1% to $16.04 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

shares declined 26.1% to $16.04 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT fell 24% to $0.4099 after jumping 57% on Tuesday.

fell 24% to $0.4099 after jumping 57% on Tuesday. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA dipped 21.9% to $1.53.

dipped 21.9% to $1.53. Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD fell 21.8% to $1.00.

fell 21.8% to $1.00. 3D Systems Corporation DDD fell 21.6% to $4.10 following weak fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 21.6% to $4.10 following weak fourth-quarter financial results. Nerdy, Inc. NRDY fell 21% to $2.4099 following fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 21% to $2.4099 following fourth-quarter financial results. Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR shares dipped 20.7% to $1.3310 after posting a fourth-quarter loss.

shares dipped 20.7% to $1.3310 after posting a fourth-quarter loss. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC fell 17.5% to $5.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter GAAP EPS results.

fell 17.5% to $5.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter GAAP EPS results. Progyny, Inc. PGNY fell 17.2% to $33.79 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 17.2% to $33.79 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM dipped 17.1% to $306.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

dipped 17.1% to $306.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO fell 15.6% to $4.69 after the company issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

fell 15.6% to $4.69 after the company issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. Concentrix Corporation CNXC fell 15.3% to $70.25.

fell 15.3% to $70.25. Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN shares declined 15% to $40.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

shares declined 15% to $40.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. HY fell 14.1% to $60.20 following fourth-quarter results.

fell 14.1% to $60.20 following fourth-quarter results. The E.W. Scripps Company SSP fell 12.2% to $4.1050 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 12.2% to $4.1050 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR dipped 10% to $2.25 following downbeat quarterly results.

dipped 10% to $2.25 following downbeat quarterly results. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX shares fell 9.1% to $14.10 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

shares fell 9.1% to $14.10 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Baidu, Inc. BIDU fell 7.1% to $104.42 after the company reported financial Q4 results.

fell 7.1% to $104.42 after the company reported financial Q4 results. Macy's, Inc. M fell 4.8% to $18.99.

