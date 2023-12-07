The Fastest Growing Brands In 2023: ChatGPT, Starry, Zelle, Shein, Tesla, Hulu And More

An annual survey reveals the fastest growing brands in the U.S. and includes rankings for fast growth brands amongst different age groups. Likely to no surprise, lists are dominated by the rise of artificial intelligence.
What Happened: Morning Consult ranks the fastest growing brands among U.S. residents, which provides a look at which brands are gaining interest from consumers and could be gaining market share. Similar to the 2022 list of the fastest growing brands, technology leads the way with several foods, beverages and brands followed closely behind.
Here's a look at the Fastest Growing Brands lists overall from Morning Consult and sorted by age demographic, with public traded stock tickers where available.
Fastest Growing Brands, overall:
- ChatGPT
- Starry, a unit of PepsiCo PEP
- Zelle
- Shein
- Twisted Tea, a unit of Boston Beer Company SAM
- Southwest Airlines LUV
- OpenAI
- Facebook, a unit of Meta Platforms META
- Instagram Reels, a unit of Meta Platforms
- Coke Zero Sugar, a unit of Coca-Cola Inc KO
- Jeep, a unit of Stellantis N.V. STLA
- Amazon Pharmacy, a unit of Amazon.com Inc AMZN
- Topgolf, a unit of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp MODG
- Fox Nation, a unit of Fox Corporation FOXFOXA
- E.l.f Beauty Inc ELF
- Keystone Light, a unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP
- YouTube Shorts, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL
- Instagram, a unit of Meta Platforms
- HP Instant Ink, a unit of HP Inc HPQ
- Clinique, a unit of The Estee Lauder Companies EL
Fastest Growing Brands, Gen Z
- Kraft, a unit of The Kraft Heinz Company KHC
- NYX Professional Makeup
- Holland America Line, a unit of Carnival Corporation CCL
- Modelo Especial, distribution rights in the U.S. from Constellation Brands STZ
- ChatGPT
- Clinique
- Keystone Light
- Planet Fitness PLNT
- Google Workspace
- Fox Nation
- Canva
- Dyson
- Pottery Barn, a unit of Williams-Sonoma WSM
- Google Pixel
- Dollar General DG
- Hulu, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS
- Crocs CROX
- YouTube TV
- Victoria's Secret VSCO
- Cadillac, a unit of General Motors Company GM
Fastest Growing Brands, Millenials:
- ChatGPT
- Shein
- Coke Zero Sugar
- Apple TV, a unit of Apple Inc AAPL
- Major League Soccer
- Starry
- HP Instant Ink
- Waze
- Natural Light, a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD
- Kate Spade, a unit of Tapestry Inc TPR
- PayPal Credit, a unit of PayPal Holdings PYPL
- Porsche
- Discovery+, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD
- Amount
- Sport Clips
- Fox
- Tommy Hilfiger, a unit of PVH Corp PVH
- US Cellular USM
Fastest Growing Brands, Gen Xers:
- Zelle
- ChatGPT
- Harley-Davidson HOG
- StubHub
- Jeep
- Booking.com BKNG
- Grubhub
- Twisted Tea
- Hilton HLT
- Starry
- Microsoft Excel
- Nerds Candy
- Ticketmaster, a unit of Live Nation Entertainment LYV
- Instagram Reels
- Apple iMessage
- Ralph Lauren RL
- Sheetz
- Duckhorn Vineyards NAPA
- Tesla Inc TSLA
- Southwest Airlines
Fastest Growing Brands, Baby Boomers:
- Southwest Airlines
- Lipton, joint venture between Pepsi and Unilever UL
- Google Services
- Ruffles
- YouTube Shorts
- Nestle Pure Life Water
- Gain, a unit of Procter & Gamble Company PG
- Zaxby's
- CVS CarePass, a unit of CVS Health Corporation CVS
- Diet Pepsi
- Captain Morgan, a unit of Diageo plc DEO
- Panasonic
- Aquafina
- Ikea
- Best Western
- Zelle
- Haagen-Dazs
- Mayo Clinic
- Google Maps
- Meta
Why It's Important: ChatGPT ranks number one for 2023 and scored a top five ranking among all the age demographics, except for Baby Boomers. Parent company OpenAI also was the seventh fastest growing brand, which comes after Microsoft Corporation MSFT took a $10 billion stake in the company in January.
The Starry beverage from Pepsi makes appearances on several of the lists as does Zelle, which is owned by several large banking companies.
Major League Soccer ranks as a fast growing brand among Millenials, which comes with Apple having the exclusive streaming rights to the soccer league and superstar Lionel Messi joining the league in 2023.
Meta Platforms also performed well on the list with Meta, Facebook and Instagram all taking spots on the lists.
The same could be said for Alphabet with its YouTube and Google brands showing up on multiple lists and seeing strong growth across different age demographics.
Electric vehicle company Tesla also finds its way onto the list of fastest growing brands amongst Gen Xers, ranking 19th. The company was not on any of the top growth brands in last year's poll.
