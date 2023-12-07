The Fastest Growing Brands In 2023: ChatGPT, Starry, Zelle, Shein, Tesla, Hulu And More

An annual survey reveals the fastest growing brands in the U.S. and includes rankings for fast growth brands amongst different age groups. Likely to no surprise, lists are dominated by the rise of artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Morning Consult ranks the fastest growing brands among U.S. residents, which provides a look at which brands are gaining interest from consumers and could be gaining market share. Similar to the 2022 list of the fastest growing brands, technology leads the way with several foods, beverages and brands followed closely behind.

Here's a look at the Fastest Growing Brands lists overall from Morning Consult and sorted by age demographic, with public traded stock tickers where available.

Fastest Growing Brands, overall:

  1. ChatGPT
  2. Starry, a unit of PepsiCo PEP
  3. Zelle
  4. Shein
  5. Twisted Tea, a unit of Boston Beer Company SAM
  6. Southwest Airlines LUV
  7. OpenAI
  8. Facebook, a unit of Meta Platforms META
  9. Instagram Reels, a unit of Meta Platforms
  10. Coke Zero Sugar, a unit of Coca-Cola Inc KO
  11. Jeep, a unit of Stellantis N.V. STLA
  12. Amazon Pharmacy, a unit of Amazon.com Inc AMZN
  13. Topgolf, a unit of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp MODG
  14. Fox Nation, a unit of Fox Corporation FOXFOXA
  15. E.l.f Beauty Inc ELF
  16. Keystone Light, a unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP
  17. YouTube Shorts, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL
  18. Instagram, a unit of Meta Platforms
  19. HP Instant Ink, a unit of HP Inc HPQ
  20. Clinique, a unit of The Estee Lauder Companies EL

Fastest Growing Brands, Gen Z

  1. Kraft, a unit of The Kraft Heinz Company KHC
  2. NYX Professional Makeup
  3. Holland America Line, a unit of Carnival Corporation CCL
  4. Modelo Especial, distribution rights in the U.S. from Constellation Brands STZ
  5. ChatGPT
  6. Clinique
  7. Keystone Light
  8. Planet Fitness PLNT
  9. Google Workspace
  10. Fox Nation
  11. Canva
  12. Dyson
  13. Pottery Barn, a unit of Williams-Sonoma WSM
  14. Google Pixel
  15. Dollar General DG
  16. Hulu, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS
  17. Crocs CROX
  18. YouTube TV
  19. Victoria's Secret VSCO
  20. Cadillac, a unit of General Motors Company GM
Fastest Growing Brands, Millenials:

  1. ChatGPT
  2. Shein
  3. Coke Zero Sugar
  4. Twitter
  5. Apple TV, a unit of Apple Inc AAPL
  6. Facebook
  7. Major League Soccer
  8. Starry
  9. HP Instant Ink
  10. Waze
  11. Natural Light, a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD
  12. Kate Spade, a unit of Tapestry Inc TPR
  13. PayPal Credit, a unit of PayPal Holdings PYPL
  14. Porsche
  15. Discovery+, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD
  16. Amount
  17. Sport Clips
  18. Fox
  19. Tommy Hilfiger, a unit of PVH Corp PVH
  20. US Cellular USM

Fastest Growing Brands, Gen Xers:

  1. Zelle
  2. ChatGPT
  3. Harley-Davidson HOG
  4. StubHub
  5. Jeep
  6. Booking.com BKNG
  7. Grubhub
  8. Twisted Tea
  9. Hilton HLT
  10. Starry
  11. Microsoft Excel
  12. Nerds Candy
  13. Ticketmaster, a unit of Live Nation Entertainment LYV
  14. Instagram Reels
  15. Apple iMessage
  16. Ralph Lauren RL
  17. Sheetz
  18. Duckhorn Vineyards NAPA
  19. Tesla Inc TSLA
  20. Southwest Airlines

Fastest Growing Brands, Baby Boomers:

  1. Southwest Airlines
  2. Lipton, joint venture between Pepsi and Unilever UL
  3. Google Services
  4. Ruffles
  5. YouTube Shorts
  6. Nestle Pure Life Water
  7. Gain, a unit of Procter & Gamble Company PG
  8. Zaxby's
  9. CVS CarePass, a unit of CVS Health Corporation CVS
  10. Diet Pepsi
  11. Captain Morgan, a unit of Diageo plc DEO
  12. Panasonic
  13. Aquafina
  14. Ikea
  15. Best Western
  16. Zelle
  17. Haagen-Dazs
  18. Mayo Clinic
  19. Google Maps
  20. Meta

Why It's Important: ChatGPT ranks number one for 2023 and scored a top five ranking among all the age demographics, except for Baby Boomers. Parent company OpenAI also was the seventh fastest growing brand, which comes after Microsoft Corporation MSFT took a $10 billion stake in the company in January.

The Starry beverage from Pepsi makes appearances on several of the lists as does Zelle, which is owned by several large banking companies.

Major League Soccer ranks as a fast growing brand among Millenials, which comes with Apple having the exclusive streaming rights to the soccer league and superstar Lionel Messi joining the league in 2023.

Meta Platforms also performed well on the list with Meta, Facebook and Instagram all taking spots on the lists.

The same could be said for Alphabet with its YouTube and Google brands showing up on multiple lists and seeing strong growth across different age demographics.

Electric vehicle company Tesla also finds its way onto the list of fastest growing brands amongst Gen Xers, ranking 19th. The company was not on any of the top growth brands in last year's poll.

Read Next: Over Half Of Americans Think Artificial Intelligence Could Spread Misinformation For 2024 Election Results: Do Trump Or Biden Supporters See AI As Bigger Risk?

