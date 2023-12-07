The Fastest Growing Brands In 2023: ChatGPT, Starry, Zelle, Shein, Tesla, Hulu And More

Loading... Loading...

An annual survey reveals the fastest growing brands in the U.S. and includes rankings for fast growth brands amongst different age groups. Likely to no surprise, lists are dominated by the rise of artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Morning Consult ranks the fastest growing brands among U.S. residents, which provides a look at which brands are gaining interest from consumers and could be gaining market share. Similar to the 2022 list of the fastest growing brands, technology leads the way with several foods, beverages and brands followed closely behind.

Here's a look at the Fastest Growing Brands lists overall from Morning Consult and sorted by age demographic, with public traded stock tickers where available.

Fastest Growing Brands, overall:

ChatGPT Starry, a unit of PepsiCo PEP Zelle Shein Twisted Tea, a unit of Boston Beer Company SAM Southwest Airlines LUV OpenAI Facebook, a unit of Meta Platforms META Instagram Reels, a unit of Meta Platforms Coke Zero Sugar, a unit of Coca-Cola Inc KO Jeep, a unit of Stellantis N.V. STLA Amazon Pharmacy, a unit of Amazon.com Inc AMZN Topgolf, a unit of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp MODG Fox Nation, a unit of Fox Corporation FOX FOXA E.l.f Beauty Inc ELF Keystone Light, a unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP YouTube Shorts, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Instagram, a unit of Meta Platforms HP Instant Ink, a unit of HP Inc HPQ Clinique, a unit of The Estee Lauder Companies EL

Fastest Growing Brands, Gen Z

Kraft, a unit of The Kraft Heinz Company KHC NYX Professional Makeup Holland America Line, a unit of Carnival Corporation CCL Modelo Especial, distribution rights in the U.S. from Constellation Brands STZ ChatGPT Clinique Keystone Light Planet Fitness PLNT Google Workspace Fox Nation Canva Dyson Pottery Barn, a unit of Williams-Sonoma WSM Google Pixel Dollar General DG Hulu, a unit of The Walt Disney Company DIS Crocs CROX YouTube TV Victoria's Secret VSCO Cadillac, a unit of General Motors Company GM

Fastest Growing Brands, Millenials:

ChatGPT Shein Coke Zero Sugar Twitter Apple TV, a unit of Apple Inc AAPL Facebook Major League Soccer Starry HP Instant Ink Waze Natural Light, a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD Kate Spade, a unit of Tapestry Inc TPR PayPal Credit, a unit of PayPal Holdings PYPL Porsche Discovery+, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD Amount Sport Clips Fox Tommy Hilfiger, a unit of PVH Corp PVH US Cellular USM

Fastest Growing Brands, Gen Xers:

Zelle ChatGPT Harley-Davidson HOG StubHub Jeep Booking.com BKNG Grubhub Twisted Tea Hilton HLT Starry Microsoft Excel Nerds Candy Ticketmaster, a unit of Live Nation Entertainment LYV Instagram Reels Apple iMessage Ralph Lauren RL Sheetz Duckhorn Vineyards NAPA Tesla Inc TSLA Southwest Airlines

Fastest Growing Brands, Baby Boomers:

Southwest Airlines Lipton, joint venture between Pepsi and Unilever UL Google Services Ruffles YouTube Shorts Nestle Pure Life Water Gain, a unit of Procter & Gamble Company PG Zaxby's CVS CarePass, a unit of CVS Health Corporation CVS Diet Pepsi Captain Morgan, a unit of Diageo plc DEO Panasonic Aquafina Ikea Best Western Zelle Haagen-Dazs Mayo Clinic Google Maps Meta

Why It's Important: ChatGPT ranks number one for 2023 and scored a top five ranking among all the age demographics, except for Baby Boomers. Parent company OpenAI also was the seventh fastest growing brand, which comes after Microsoft Corporation MSFT took a $10 billion stake in the company in January.

The Starry beverage from Pepsi makes appearances on several of the lists as does Zelle, which is owned by several large banking companies.

Major League Soccer ranks as a fast growing brand among Millenials, which comes with Apple having the exclusive streaming rights to the soccer league and superstar Lionel Messi joining the league in 2023.

Meta Platforms also performed well on the list with Meta, Facebook and Instagram all taking spots on the lists.

The same could be said for Alphabet with its YouTube and Google brands showing up on multiple lists and seeing strong growth across different age demographics.

Electric vehicle company Tesla also finds its way onto the list of fastest growing brands amongst Gen Xers, ranking 19th. The company was not on any of the top growth brands in last year's poll.

