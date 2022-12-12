The Fastest-Growing Brands In 2022: How Crocs, Apple, Zelle And More Stack Up Across Boomers, Gen Z, Gen X, Millennials

A new poll highlighted the fastest-growing brands based on awareness. The poll results were sorted by age demographic, which could help show which brands are bound to be popular in the future.

Here’s a look at the results.

What Happened: A new poll from Morning Consult showed the fastest-growing brands and companies based on user responses. The results were also broken down by age demographic and showed Crocs Inc CROX, shoes known for having holes in them, was gaining in popularity.

Fastest Growing Brands in 2022, overall:

1. Meta Platforms META

2. Crocs

3. Beats by Dre, owned by Apple Inc AAPL

4. SToK Cold Brew, owned by Danone DANOY

5. Milwaukee Tool, owned by Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. TTNDY

6. Zelle, owned by several of the largest banks

7. Adobe Inc ADBE

8. Great Value Cream Cheese, owned by Walmart Inc WMT

9. Gatorade Fit, owned by PepsiCo PEP

10. Office Depot, owned by ODP Corp ODP

11. Chobani

12. T-Mobile TMUS

13. Celsius Fitness Drinks CELH

14. Google Sheets, owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL

15. Major League Baseball

The Morning Consult also ranks the fastest-growing companies by age demographic, with the results shared below.

Gen Z:

1. Roku Inc ROKU

2. Grand Theft Auto, video game from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO

3. Beats by Dre

4. Ghost Energy

5. Discord

6. T-Mobile

7. Breeze Airways

8. Gaylord Hotels, a unit of Marriott International Inc MAR

9. Google Sheets

10. Capsule Pharmacy

11. JW Marriott Hotels

12. Hinge, dating app from Match Group Inc MTCH

13. Homes & Villas by Marriott

14. Samsung Galaxy Watch

15. Heinz, owned by Kraft Heinz Co KHC

Millennials:

1. SToK Cold Brew

2. Gatorade Fit

3. DiGiorno Pizza, owned by Nestle ADR NSRGY

4. Dewalt, owned by Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK

5. Captain Morgan Rum, owned by Diageo plc DEO

6. WD-40 Company WDFC

7. Frito-Lay

8. Celsius

9. Live Nation LYV

10. Kraft Barbecue Sauce

11. Meta

12. Perrier

13. Michelob Ultra, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA BUD

14. Magnum Ice Cream, owned by Unilever plc UL

15. Crocs

Gen X:

1. Shein

2. Meta

3. Boost Mobile, owned by Dish Network Corp DISH

4. Doritos

5. Bacardi

6. Google Docs

7. AutoZone Inc AZO

8. Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT

9. Milwaukee Tool

10. Google Sheets

11. Zelle

12. Microsoft Excel, owned by Microsoft Corp MSFT

13. California Pizza Kitchen

14. Crocs

15. JM Smuckers Co SJM

Baby Boomers:

1. T-Mobile

2. Meta

3. Booking.com, owned by Booking Holdings Inc BKNG

4. Microsoft Outlook

5. Great Value Cream Cheese

6. Dr. Pepper, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc KDP

7. Chobani

8. Office Depot

9. Apple

10. Xfinity, owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA

11. YouTube Shorts

12. Coca-Cola Co KO

13. Cheerios, owned by General Mills, Inc. GIS

14. Crocs

15. Yoplait

Why It’s Important: The poll from Morning Consult provided a look at which companies were growing the fastest in brand awareness and how different age demographics showed support for different brands.

One company that stood out on the list was Crocs. Morning Consult said Crocs was the fastest-growing brand for each generation, except for Gen Z. The shoe appeared in the top 20 for millennials in back-to-back years. The report cited partnerships with brands and celebrities along with a strong reach on social media helping elevate the shoe brand.

The inclusion of Great Value Cream Cheese on the list could signal how shoppers were looking for cheaper options at the store. The Great Value brand is available exclusively at Walmart stores. While some shoppers won’t substitute knockoff brands when it comes to staples such as toilet paper, Kleenex and other consumer goods, it appeared they don’t care who made their cream cheese.

Meta Platforms, owner of Instagram and Facebook, ranked as the fastest-growing company overall and included in the top 15 on all lists except Gen Z. This showed the company continued to generate a large base of users with Instagram continuing to grow. The lack of inclusion on the Gen Z list could signal trouble ahead with competition from TikTok and other platforms looming.

Google Sheets and Google Docs included on several of the lists could signal an end to the dominance that Microsoft had for years with its Office products.

