ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why KnowBe4 Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 3:16 AM | 9 min read
Why KnowBe4 Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ shares jumped 54.6% to settle at $7.05 on Monday.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares surged 39.4% to close at $3.89 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA gained 33.3% to close at $0.4021.
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 32.5% to close at $2.95 after the company announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
  • KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE gained 28.2% to close at $22.17 after the company confirmed it received a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners Management to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $24 per share.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT gained 28.1% to close at $0.2370.
  • Allakos Inc. ALLK rose 27.5% to settle at $5.84 after the company priced an underwritten offering of roughly 29.88 million shares of common stock at $5.02 per share.
  • Winc, Inc. WBEV gained 26.8% to close at $0.90. Winc, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.32 per share
  • Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA rose 24.8% to close at $0.6862. Tiziana Life Sciences recently announced purchase of 29,318 common shares by Executive Chairman.
  • Marpai, Inc. MRAI gained 22.5% to settle at $1.17.
  • AlerisLife Inc. ALR jumped 19.8% to close at $1.33. AlerisLife announced the appointment of Heather Pereira as Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY jumped 19.5% to close at $24.12.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE gained 17.5% to close at $3.35. Coeur announced agreement to sell Southern Nevada Holdings for upfront cash consideration of $150 million, and deferred cash consideration of $50 million.
  • Sharecare, Inc. SHCR rose 17.4% to settle at $1.96 after the company received three-year Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its lifestyle and disease management interventions.
  • Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT gained 16.7% to close at $1.40.
  • Wix.com Ltd. WIX jumped 15.7% to settle at $85.26 after Starboard Value disclosed a 9% active stake in the company.
  • Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT gained 14.7% to close at $2.11.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC surged 13.3% to settle at $2.04.
  • Secoo Holding Limited SECO rose 13.2% to settle at $0.3972. Aladdin Technology Group recently agreed to invest RMB1.3 million in the company.
  • VEON Ltd. VEON rose 13.1% to close at $0.4071 after dropping 18% on Friday. VEON Group’s consolidated revenue rose 3.1% year-on-year for the first eight months of 2022.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT gained 12.9% to close at $3.51.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU rose 12.7% to settle at $2.39. Celularity recently announced a $40 million common stock offering.
  • 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH gained 12.6% to close at $2.2962.
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK rose 12.5% to settle at $31.01.
  • Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 12.2% to close at $0.2514.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR gained 11.9% to settle at $102.31 as Compass Point upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $100 to $175.
  • Vista Gold Corp. VGZ gained 11.3% to close at $0.54.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM gained 10.7% to close at $1.55. IceCure recently submitted regulatory filing in Vietnam for approval of ProSense.
  • Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT rose 10.3% to settle at $7.17. Schlumberger B.V. disclosed a 15.5% passive stake in Nauticus Robotics.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV gained 7.4% to close at $15.64. XPeng launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP).


Losers

  • Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI shares fell 77.2% to close at $2.00 on Monday after the company announced top-line results from a Phase 2b study of IMC-1 in fibromyalgia, saying the "study did not achieve statistical significance on the prespecified primary efficacy endpoint of change."
  • MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares dipped 64.9% to close at $2.95 on Monday.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA dropped 46.1% to close at $0.3127 after jumping 53% on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics recently filed for public offering of 28.9 million shares of common stock and common stock purchase warrants.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO dropped 37.8% to close at $2.50.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN declined 37% to close at $1.72. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported a 1-for-14 reverse stock split.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX fell 35% to close at $1.02 after the company announced a $15 million registered direct offering.
  • Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 34.8% to settle at $3.50.
  • Sotera Health Company SHC declined 33.3% to close at $9.83.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX fell 28.9% to settle at $5.90.
  • Locafy Limited LCFY dropped 27.4% to settle at $0.4116.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 25% to close at $0.4651.
  • Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL shares declined 24.9% to close at $1.69 after tumbling 45% on Friday. Nexalin Technology priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCTX dipped 23% to settle at $6.17.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY fell 22.7% to close at $3.03. Inozyme Pharma, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.38 per share.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS dropped 22.7% to close at $1.81.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV declined 21.2% to close at $3.01.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 21.1% to $5.49.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH dropped 20.3% to close at $0.1550 after the company announced a share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital for up to $12.3 million.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN fell 19.3% to close at $1.8250.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 19.2% to close at $2.87.
  • Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE fell 19.2% to settle at $3.24.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL fell 19% to close at $0.64.
  • Regis Corporation RGS fell 18.8% to close at $1.04. Regis recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.07 per share.
  • Veru Inc. VERU fell 18.1% to close at $11.69.
  • Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV fell 18% to close at $2.10. Greenwave Technology Solutions said on Sept. 12, 2022, the company terminated employment of Chief Financial Officer Howard Jordan. It hired Ashley Sickles as new CFO.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO fell 17.4% to close at $0.38 after jumping around 50% on Friday.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX dropped 17.4% to close at $1.61.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS declined 17.3% to settle at $6.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tyme Technologies recently announced stockholder approval of the merger agreement.
  • Valneva SE VALN fell 16.7% to close at $13.45. Valneva and IDT Biologika agreed on termination of their COVID-19 collaboration.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA shares fell 15.6% to close at $2.59. Innate Pharma recently reported H1 sales of €45.6 million up from €14.67 million year over year.
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT dropped 15.6% to close at $1.14. Recruiter.com Group filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million, Reuters reported.
  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 15.1% to close at $2.41 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 14.8% to close at $92.00.
  • Akili, Inc. AKLI declined 14% to close at $3.37.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS fell 13.6% to settle at $5.74.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 13.4% to close at $3.24 following a 15% surge on Friday.
  • Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS fell 12.9% to close at $0.88.
  • Axcella Health Inc. AXLA declined 12.5% to close at $2.11.
  • Innovid Corp. CTV declined 11.7% to close at $2.34.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 11.3% to close at $1.97.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 11.2% to close at $6.99.
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN dropped 11% to close at $19.39.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 10.6% to close at $4.58 after CNBC's Jim Cramer recently made bearish comments on the stock.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. LCI fell 9.6% to close at $0.5201 after surging 25% on Friday. Lannett Company recently reported Q4 FY22 sales of $74.2 million, down from $106 million a year ago.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX declined 9.1% to close at $5.51.
  • Moderna, Inc. MRNA dropped 7.1% to close at $127.90. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots to increase production and access for developing countries, Bloomberg reported.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell 7% to close at $57.97. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from Positive to Neutral.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX dropped 6.6% to close at $10.63.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 6.5% to close at $5.93. bluebird bio disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Communications EquipmentEnergyInformation TechnologyMovers From YesterdayOil & Gas Storage & TransportationTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas