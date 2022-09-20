Why KnowBe4 Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ shares jumped 54.6% to settle at $7.05 on Monday.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares surged 39.4% to close at $3.89 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA gained 33.3% to close at $0.4021.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 32.5% to close at $2.95 after the company announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
- KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE gained 28.2% to close at $22.17 after the company confirmed it received a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners Management to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $24 per share.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT gained 28.1% to close at $0.2370.
- Allakos Inc. ALLK rose 27.5% to settle at $5.84 after the company priced an underwritten offering of roughly 29.88 million shares of common stock at $5.02 per share.
- Winc, Inc. WBEV gained 26.8% to close at $0.90. Winc, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.32 per share
- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA rose 24.8% to close at $0.6862. Tiziana Life Sciences recently announced purchase of 29,318 common shares by Executive Chairman.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI gained 22.5% to settle at $1.17.
- AlerisLife Inc. ALR jumped 19.8% to close at $1.33. AlerisLife announced the appointment of Heather Pereira as Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY jumped 19.5% to close at $24.12.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE gained 17.5% to close at $3.35. Coeur announced agreement to sell Southern Nevada Holdings for upfront cash consideration of $150 million, and deferred cash consideration of $50 million.
- Sharecare, Inc. SHCR rose 17.4% to settle at $1.96 after the company received three-year Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its lifestyle and disease management interventions.
- Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT gained 16.7% to close at $1.40.
- Wix.com Ltd. WIX jumped 15.7% to settle at $85.26 after Starboard Value disclosed a 9% active stake in the company.
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT gained 14.7% to close at $2.11.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC surged 13.3% to settle at $2.04.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO rose 13.2% to settle at $0.3972. Aladdin Technology Group recently agreed to invest RMB1.3 million in the company.
- VEON Ltd. VEON rose 13.1% to close at $0.4071 after dropping 18% on Friday. VEON Group’s consolidated revenue rose 3.1% year-on-year for the first eight months of 2022.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT gained 12.9% to close at $3.51.
- Celularity Inc. CELU rose 12.7% to settle at $2.39. Celularity recently announced a $40 million common stock offering.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH gained 12.6% to close at $2.2962.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK rose 12.5% to settle at $31.01.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 12.2% to close at $0.2514.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR gained 11.9% to settle at $102.31 as Compass Point upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $100 to $175.
- Vista Gold Corp. VGZ gained 11.3% to close at $0.54.
- IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM gained 10.7% to close at $1.55. IceCure recently submitted regulatory filing in Vietnam for approval of ProSense.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT rose 10.3% to settle at $7.17. Schlumberger B.V. disclosed a 15.5% passive stake in Nauticus Robotics.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV gained 7.4% to close at $15.64. XPeng launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP).
Losers
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI shares fell 77.2% to close at $2.00 on Monday after the company announced top-line results from a Phase 2b study of IMC-1 in fibromyalgia, saying the "study did not achieve statistical significance on the prespecified primary efficacy endpoint of change."
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares dipped 64.9% to close at $2.95 on Monday.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA dropped 46.1% to close at $0.3127 after jumping 53% on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics recently filed for public offering of 28.9 million shares of common stock and common stock purchase warrants.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO dropped 37.8% to close at $2.50.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN declined 37% to close at $1.72. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported a 1-for-14 reverse stock split.
- BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX fell 35% to close at $1.02 after the company announced a $15 million registered direct offering.
- Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 34.8% to settle at $3.50.
- Sotera Health Company SHC declined 33.3% to close at $9.83.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX fell 28.9% to settle at $5.90.
- Locafy Limited LCFY dropped 27.4% to settle at $0.4116.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 25% to close at $0.4651.
- Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL shares declined 24.9% to close at $1.69 after tumbling 45% on Friday. Nexalin Technology priced its IPO at $4.15 per share.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCTX dipped 23% to settle at $6.17.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY fell 22.7% to close at $3.03. Inozyme Pharma, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.38 per share.
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS dropped 22.7% to close at $1.81.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV declined 21.2% to close at $3.01.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 21.1% to $5.49.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH dropped 20.3% to close at $0.1550 after the company announced a share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital for up to $12.3 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN fell 19.3% to close at $1.8250.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE dropped 19.2% to close at $2.87.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE fell 19.2% to settle at $3.24.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL fell 19% to close at $0.64.
- Regis Corporation RGS fell 18.8% to close at $1.04. Regis recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 18.1% to close at $11.69.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV fell 18% to close at $2.10. Greenwave Technology Solutions said on Sept. 12, 2022, the company terminated employment of Chief Financial Officer Howard Jordan. It hired Ashley Sickles as new CFO.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO fell 17.4% to close at $0.38 after jumping around 50% on Friday.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX dropped 17.4% to close at $1.61.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS declined 17.3% to settle at $6.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals and Tyme Technologies recently announced stockholder approval of the merger agreement.
- Valneva SE VALN fell 16.7% to close at $13.45. Valneva and IDT Biologika agreed on termination of their COVID-19 collaboration.
- Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA shares fell 15.6% to close at $2.59. Innate Pharma recently reported H1 sales of €45.6 million up from €14.67 million year over year.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT dropped 15.6% to close at $1.14. Recruiter.com Group filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million, Reuters reported.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 15.1% to close at $2.41 amid post-IPO volatility.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 14.8% to close at $92.00.
- Akili, Inc. AKLI declined 14% to close at $3.37.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS fell 13.6% to settle at $5.74.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 13.4% to close at $3.24 following a 15% surge on Friday.
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS fell 12.9% to close at $0.88.
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA declined 12.5% to close at $2.11.
- Innovid Corp. CTV declined 11.7% to close at $2.34.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 11.3% to close at $1.97.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 11.2% to close at $6.99.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN dropped 11% to close at $19.39.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 10.6% to close at $4.58 after CNBC's Jim Cramer recently made bearish comments on the stock.
- Lannett Company, Inc. LCI fell 9.6% to close at $0.5201 after surging 25% on Friday. Lannett Company recently reported Q4 FY22 sales of $74.2 million, down from $106 million a year ago.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX declined 9.1% to close at $5.51.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA dropped 7.1% to close at $127.90. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots to increase production and access for developing countries, Bloomberg reported.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell 7% to close at $57.97. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from Positive to Neutral.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX dropped 6.6% to close at $10.63.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 6.5% to close at $5.93. bluebird bio disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease.
