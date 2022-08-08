Why CinCor Pharma Is Trading Higher By 63%, Here Are 79 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares jumped 132% to $11.12 after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL surged 110% to $203.80 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC gained 62.9% to $38.20 after the company's Phase 2 study for the treatment of hypertension met its primary endpoint.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares climbed 62.1% to $227.50 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ gained 44% to $1.43 after the company highlighted its SteraMist as a disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA gained 41% to $1.8850 after the company was awarded $3 million in Taiwan projects.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 40% to $1.05 after climbing over 27% on Friday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY jumped 35.8% to $11.08 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN gained 32.5% to $0.2279. Aileron Therapeutics recently outlined strategy to strengthen Phase 1b clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated breast cancer.
- CyberOptics Corporation CYBE jumped 29% to $53.01 after Nordson said it would acquire the CyberOptics for $54 per share.
- Professional Holding Corp. PFHD gained 28.8% to $29.84 after Seacoast announced an agreement to acquire the company in a transaction valued at $488.6 million.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP climbed 26.7% to $12.86 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU gained 26.8% to $7.24. Lulu's Fashion Lounge recently issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Aptinyx Inc. APTX jumped 22.2% to $0.6293. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ gained 22% to $2.9925.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI surged 20% to $5.53 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Volta Inc. VLTA rose 19.9% to $2.7594.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX gained 19.5% to $7.44 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX gained 19% to $1.03.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN jumped 17.6% to $3.5050 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT gained 16.7% to $1.5413.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares rose 16.3% to $6.15. Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares dropped over 62% on Friday after the company priced a $16.8 million public offering.
- Cybin Inc. CYBN surged 16% to $0.8336.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE gained 15% to $38.39.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC jumped 15% to $25.58 on continued volatility. The company recently reported Q2 earnings and the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 15% to $34.07.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX jumped 14.6% to $8.10.
- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 14.5% to $22.77. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA gained 13.5% to $2.6108.
- HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 13.3% to $0.2350.
- Beam Global BEEM shares rose 13.1% to $17.43. Beam Global is expected to report its Q2 financial results on Friday August 12, 2022.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 13% to $144.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF gained 13% to $16.72.
- Wayfair Inc. W gained 13% to $70.42. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $65.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC jumped 11.9% to $27.23.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH gained 11.6% to $4.34. 1847 Holdings reported closing of $6 million public offering of common shares.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN climbed 11.6% to $27.51 in sympathy with competitor Monday.com which reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and full year guidance.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH gained 11.1% to $9.94.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR rose 11.1% to $113.17 amid positive commentary from analysts at JP Morgan and Guggenheim.
- Nuvei Corporation NVEI gained 11% to $41.67.
- GameStop Corp. GME gained 11% to $44.31 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR shares gained 11% to $1.3650. Eargo is expected to release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the closing bell on August 8, 2022.
- PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN jumped 10.9% to $37.86.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 10.9% to $36.85. Sunrun, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY rose 9.9% to $1.44 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- WeWork Inc. WE gained 9.8% to $5.17. WeWork recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- RingCentral, Inc. RNG jumped 9.2% to $52.18 after MKM Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $80 price target.
- CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ shares rose 9.2% to $0.6550 after climbing more than 11% on Friday.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD rose 8.4% to $4.8650. Diebold Nixdorf recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 8.3% to $41.47. Barclays maintained Beyond Meat with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $25 to $30.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS jumped 8.2% to $10.53.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 7.6% to $100.10 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares rose 7.3% to $3.8625 after jumping over 64% on Friday.
- Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 7.1% to $40.04. Stifel maintained Zillow with a Hold and lowered the price target from $40 to $37.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC rose 6.4% to $1.83. NeuroOne Medical is expected to host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter on August 11, 2022.
- Cue Health Inc. HLTH rose 6.3% to $4.59 after surging around 17% on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA jumped 5.2% to $909.66 amid strength in EV stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The company also announced a three-for-one stock split.
Losers
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA shares dipped 33.4% to $23.78 after the company announced Q2 results and provided an update on clinical development programs.
- uniQure N.V. QURE fell 32.7% to $17.19 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 23.4% to $0.8499 after the company priced its $3.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 21.8% to $563.71 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 16% to $3.9299 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 15.2% to $7.60 after gaining 12% on Friday.
- Information Services Group, Inc. III dropped 15% to $6.51 after the company posted weak Q2 sales and issued downbeat Q3 sales outlook.
- Equillium, Inc. EQ dipped 14% to $2.32.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR fell 13.9% to $0.4650. Marker Therapeutics shares jumped around 64% on Friday after the FDA on Thursday announced clearance to the company's Investigational New Drug application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dropped 13.5% to $19.69.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR fell 12.2% to $10.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued weak guidance.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU dropped 11.3% to $23.82.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 10.2% to $18.51. WeTrade shares gained around 13% on Friday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.
- BioNTech SE BNTX fell 10.1% to $164.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX dropped 10% to $12.38.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU fell 9.3% to $2.55.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN dropped 9.1% to $79.49 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 7.8% to $3.45 after tumbling over 25% on Friday.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA dropped 7.5% to $175.71 after the company issued preliminary Q2 revenue guidance below estimates. The company cited weaker gaming revenue.
- Missfresh Limited MF shares fell 6.8% to $0.1719 after climbing around 6% on Friday.
- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida SBCF dipped 5.6% to $34.70 after the company announced an agreement to acquire Professional Holding Corp.
- The Carlyle Group Inc. CG fell 5% to $35.76 after the company said it would search for a new CEO amid the current CEO's employment agreement coming to an end.
