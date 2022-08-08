ñol

Why CinCor Pharma Is Trading Higher By 63%, Here Are 79 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 8, 2022 12:49 PM | 9 min read

Gainers

  • Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares jumped 132% to $11.12 after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
  • Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL surged 110% to $203.80 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
  • CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC gained 62.9% to $38.20 after the company's Phase 2 study for the treatment of hypertension met its primary endpoint.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares climbed 62.1% to $227.50 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ gained 44% to $1.43 after the company highlighted its SteraMist as a disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA gained 41% to $1.8850 after the company was awarded $3 million in Taiwan projects.
  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 40% to $1.05 after climbing over 27% on Friday.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY jumped 35.8% to $11.08 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN gained 32.5% to $0.2279. Aileron Therapeutics recently outlined strategy to strengthen Phase 1b clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated breast cancer.
  • CyberOptics Corporation CYBE jumped 29% to $53.01 after Nordson said it would acquire the CyberOptics for $54 per share.
  • Professional Holding Corp. PFHD gained 28.8% to $29.84 after Seacoast announced an agreement to acquire the company in a transaction valued at $488.6 million.
  • TOP Financial Group Limited TOP climbed 26.7% to $12.86 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
  • Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU gained 26.8% to $7.24. Lulu's Fashion Lounge recently issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Aptinyx Inc. APTX jumped 22.2% to $0.6293. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ gained 22% to $2.9925.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI surged 20% to $5.53 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Volta Inc. VLTA rose 19.9% to $2.7594.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX gained 19.5% to $7.44 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX gained 19% to $1.03.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN jumped 17.6% to $3.5050 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT gained 16.7% to $1.5413.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares rose 16.3% to $6.15. Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares dropped over 62% on Friday after the company priced a $16.8 million public offering.
  • Cybin Inc. CYBN surged 16% to $0.8336.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE gained 15% to $38.39.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC jumped 15% to $25.58 on continued volatility. The company recently reported Q2 earnings and the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 15% to $34.07.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX jumped 14.6% to $8.10.
  • Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 14.5% to $22.77. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA gained 13.5% to $2.6108.
  • HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 13.3% to $0.2350.
  • Beam Global BEEM shares rose 13.1% to $17.43. Beam Global is expected to report its Q2 financial results on Friday August 12, 2022.
  • monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 13% to $144.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF gained 13% to $16.72.
  • Wayfair Inc. W gained 13% to $70.42. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $65.
  • PureTech Health plc PRTC jumped 11.9% to $27.23.
  • 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH gained 11.6% to $4.34. 1847 Holdings reported closing of $6 million public offering of common shares.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN climbed 11.6% to $27.51 in sympathy with competitor Monday.com which reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and full year guidance.
  • Farfetch Limited FTCH gained 11.1% to $9.94.
  • First Solar, Inc. FSLR rose 11.1% to $113.17 amid positive commentary from analysts at JP Morgan and Guggenheim.
  • Nuvei Corporation NVEI gained 11% to $41.67.
  • GameStop Corp. GME gained 11% to $44.31 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR shares gained 11% to $1.3650. Eargo is expected to release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the closing bell on August 8, 2022.
  • PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN jumped 10.9% to $37.86.
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 10.9% to $36.85. Sunrun, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY rose 9.9% to $1.44 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • WeWork Inc. WE gained 9.8% to $5.17. WeWork recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • RingCentral, Inc. RNG jumped 9.2% to $52.18 after MKM Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $80 price target.
  • CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ shares rose 9.2% to $0.6550 after climbing more than 11% on Friday.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD rose 8.4% to $4.8650. Diebold Nixdorf recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 8.3% to $41.47. Barclays maintained Beyond Meat with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $25 to $30.
  • The Gap, Inc. GPS jumped 8.2% to $10.53.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 7.6% to $100.10 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares rose 7.3% to $3.8625 after jumping over 64% on Friday.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 7.1% to $40.04. Stifel maintained Zillow with a Hold and lowered the price target from $40 to $37.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC rose 6.4% to $1.83. NeuroOne Medical is expected to host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter on August 11, 2022.
  • Cue Health Inc. HLTH rose 6.3% to $4.59 after surging around 17% on Friday.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA jumped 5.2% to $909.66 amid strength in EV stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The company also announced a three-for-one stock split.


Losers

  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA shares dipped 33.4% to $23.78 after the company announced Q2 results and provided an update on clinical development programs.
  • uniQure N.V. QURE fell 32.7% to $17.19 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.
  • NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 23.4% to $0.8499 after the company priced its $3.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 21.8% to $563.71 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 16% to $3.9299 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 15.2% to $7.60 after gaining 12% on Friday.
  • Information Services Group, Inc. III dropped 15% to $6.51 after the company posted weak Q2 sales and issued downbeat Q3 sales outlook.
  • Equillium, Inc. EQ dipped 14% to $2.32.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR fell 13.9% to $0.4650. Marker Therapeutics shares jumped around 64% on Friday after the FDA on Thursday announced clearance to the company's Investigational New Drug application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dropped 13.5% to $19.69.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR fell 12.2% to $10.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued weak guidance.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU dropped 11.3% to $23.82.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 10.2% to $18.51. WeTrade shares gained around 13% on Friday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.
  • BioNTech SE BNTX fell 10.1% to $164.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX dropped 10% to $12.38.
  • Leju Holdings Limited LEJU fell 9.3% to $2.55.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN dropped 9.1% to $79.49 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 7.8% to $3.45 after tumbling over 25% on Friday.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA dropped 7.5% to $175.71 after the company issued preliminary Q2 revenue guidance below estimates. The company cited weaker gaming revenue.
  • Missfresh Limited MF shares fell 6.8% to $0.1719 after climbing around 6% on Friday.
  • Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida SBCF dipped 5.6% to $34.70 after the company announced an agreement to acquire Professional Holding Corp.
  • The Carlyle Group Inc. CG fell 5% to $35.76 after the company said it would search for a new CEO amid the current CEO's employment agreement coming to an end.

