82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 126.5% to settle at $2.65 on Tuesday.

gained 126.5% to settle at $2.65 on Tuesday. Revlon, Inc. REV shares jumped 59.8% to close at $1.87 on Tuesday. Revlon’s stock dropped sharply on Monday after the company is reportedly expected to file for bankruptcy.

shares jumped 59.8% to close at $1.87 on Tuesday. Revlon’s stock dropped sharply on Monday after the company is reportedly expected to file for bankruptcy. ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY surged 53.3% to settle at $0.3494.

surged 53.3% to settle at $0.3494. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 50.4% to close at $0.70.

rose 50.4% to close at $0.70. Symbotic Inc. SYM jumped 40.6% to close at $15.70.

jumped 40.6% to close at $15.70. Qudian Inc. QD gained 37.5% to close at $0.99 after the company announced a share repurchase program of up to $200 million.

gained 37.5% to close at $0.99 after the company announced a share repurchase program of up to $200 million. Cepton, Inc. CPTN shares rose 37.1% to settle at $1.44.

shares rose 37.1% to settle at $1.44. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 36.4% to close at $3.67.

gained 36.4% to close at $3.67. biote Corp. BTMD rose 33.7% to settle at $5.08.

rose 33.7% to settle at $5.08. Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD jumped 31.6% to close at $0.4820. After the closing bell, Fast Radius named Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer.

jumped 31.6% to close at $0.4820. After the closing bell, Fast Radius named Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer. HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB gained 30.8% to close at $2.67.

gained 30.8% to close at $2.67. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL climbed 28.9% to close at $2.23 after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.

climbed 28.9% to close at $2.23 after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX gained 24.5% to close at $16.19 after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $32 to $33.

gained 24.5% to close at $16.19 after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $32 to $33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 24.4% to close at $21.27. JP Morgan, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.

rose 24.4% to close at $21.27. JP Morgan, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24. Belite Bio, Inc BLTE jumped 24% to settle at $28.20.

jumped 24% to settle at $28.20. Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 23.6% to close at $0.8159.

rose 23.6% to close at $0.8159. GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 23.5% to close at $1.42. After the closing bell, Geovax Labs filed prospectus relates to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.

gained 23.5% to close at $1.42. After the closing bell, Geovax Labs filed prospectus relates to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders. Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO rose 23.3% to close at $7.88.

rose 23.3% to close at $7.88. Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 23.2% to close at $0.2479.

gained 23.2% to close at $0.2479. Youdao, Inc. DAO jumped 20.1% to settle at $5.68.

jumped 20.1% to settle at $5.68. iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 19.7% to close at $4.67.

gained 19.7% to close at $4.67. Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM gained 18.4% to close at $0.6150 after the company announced multiple additional purchase orders totaling $6.4 million in initial stocking orders from U.S. and Canadian carriers.

gained 18.4% to close at $0.6150 after the company announced multiple additional purchase orders totaling $6.4 million in initial stocking orders from U.S. and Canadian carriers. BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY surged 17.7% to close at $2.20.

surged 17.7% to close at $2.20. Owlet, Inc. OWLT jumped 17.6% to settle at $2.14.

jumped 17.6% to settle at $2.14. Transphorm, Inc. TGAN jumped 16.9% to settle at $5.26.

jumped 16.9% to settle at $5.26. NIO Inc. NIO gained 16.7% to settle at $18.66. NIO announced it will hold a product launch event on June 15 at 8:00 am ET.

gained 16.7% to settle at $18.66. NIO announced it will hold a product launch event on June 15 at 8:00 am ET. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK rose 16% to close at $1.06. Outlook Therapeutics confirmed status of biologics license application submission for ONS-5010.

rose 16% to close at $1.06. Outlook Therapeutics confirmed status of biologics license application submission for ONS-5010. Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS shares gained 15.7% to close at $0.81 after gaining more than 5% on Monday.

shares gained 15.7% to close at $0.81 after gaining more than 5% on Monday. Prenetics Global Limited PRE jumped 15.5% to settle at $4.02.

jumped 15.5% to settle at $4.02. Continental Resources, Inc. CLR climbed 15.1% to close at $74.22 after the company announced the receipt of a "take private" proposal from the Hamm family.

climbed 15.1% to close at $74.22 after the company announced the receipt of a "take private" proposal from the Hamm family. Titan International, Inc. TWI gained 15.1% to settle at $19.15.

gained 15.1% to settle at $19.15. FedEx Corporation FDX surged 14.4% to close at $229.95 after the company announced actions to enhance stockholder value. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $1.15 per share.

surged 14.4% to close at $229.95 after the company announced actions to enhance stockholder value. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $1.15 per share. Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS rose 14.2% to settle at $1.61.

rose 14.2% to settle at $1.61. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR gained 14% to close at $1.14.

gained 14% to close at $1.14. Oracle Corporation ORCL climbed 10.4% to settle at $70.72 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

climbed 10.4% to settle at $70.72 following better-than-expected quarterly results. Braze, Inc. BRZE gained 9% to close at $32.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

gained 9% to close at $32.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX gained 8.4% to close at $1.81. Entera Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

gained 8.4% to close at $1.81. Entera Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share. SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU gained 8.3% to close at $6.50.

gained 8.3% to close at $6.50. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO rose 5.9% to close at $0.1803 after the company presented data from its DCCR development program at ENDO 2022.

rose 5.9% to close at $0.1803 after the company presented data from its DCCR development program at ENDO 2022. National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE gained 5.6% to close at $26.69. National Vision will replace Renewable Energy Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 16.

Losers Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares fell 34.1% to close at $13.46 on Tuesday. Outset Medical implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the FDA review and clearance of a 510(k).

shares fell 34.1% to close at $13.46 on Tuesday. Outset Medical implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the FDA review and clearance of a 510(k). Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dropped 33.9% to settle at $10.09 after surging more than 15% on Monday.

dropped 33.9% to settle at $10.09 after surging more than 15% on Monday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA fell 31% to close at $0.1390. Calithera Biosciences announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split effective 5 p.m. EDT, June 14, 2022.

fell 31% to close at $0.1390. Calithera Biosciences announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split effective 5 p.m. EDT, June 14, 2022. Eros Media World Plc EMWP dipped 28.3% to close at $2.13.

dipped 28.3% to close at $2.13. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC dropped 28.2% to close at $27.30.

dropped 28.2% to close at $27.30. FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF fell 26.5% to close at $1.72.

fell 26.5% to close at $1.72. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP dropped 23.6% to close at $22.00.

dropped 23.6% to close at $22.00. TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ fell 22.8% to close at $2.19.

fell 22.8% to close at $2.19. Zedge, Inc. ZDGE fell 21.5% to close at $3.77. Zedge reported third-quarter revenue growth of 18.6% year-over-year to $6.2 million.

fell 21.5% to close at $3.77. Zedge reported third-quarter revenue growth of 18.6% year-over-year to $6.2 million. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM dropped 21.1% to close at $3.40.

dropped 21.1% to close at $3.40. Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP fell 20.9% to settle at $0.6227 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

fell 20.9% to settle at $0.6227 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD declined 20.8% to close at $1.03. Applied Blockchain announced expiration of share lock-up.

declined 20.8% to close at $1.03. Applied Blockchain announced expiration of share lock-up. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 20.6% to close at $13.70. Benchmark downgraded AeroClean Technologies from Buy to Hold.

fell 20.6% to close at $13.70. Benchmark downgraded AeroClean Technologies from Buy to Hold. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS dropped 20.1% to close at $1.11.

dropped 20.1% to close at $1.11. Cyren Ltd. CYRN fell 20.1% to settle at $2.15. CYREN recently entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business.

fell 20.1% to settle at $2.15. CYREN recently entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business. Satellogic Inc. SATL dropped 19.9% to close at $3.35.

dropped 19.9% to close at $3.35. Qutoutiao Inc. QTT fell 19.5% to settle at $0.91.

fell 19.5% to settle at $0.91. ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF dropped 19.4% to close at $2.00. ATIF Holdings recently announced an agreement to provide IPO advisory services to Armstrong Logistic Inc. and said it will receive a certain number of equity in Armstrong.

dropped 19.4% to close at $2.00. ATIF Holdings recently announced an agreement to provide IPO advisory services to Armstrong Logistic Inc. and said it will receive a certain number of equity in Armstrong. SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares fell 19% to close at $0.5570 on Tuesday. SeaChange International and Trillerverz, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger signed on December 22, 2021.

shares fell 19% to close at $0.5570 on Tuesday. SeaChange International and Trillerverz, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger signed on December 22, 2021. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 18.6% to close at $1.71.

dropped 18.6% to close at $1.71. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE fell 18.5% to close at $6.27.

fell 18.5% to close at $6.27. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. NVCT dropped 18% to close at $10.22.

dropped 18% to close at $10.22. Oblong Inc. OBLG shares fell 17.7% to close at $0.3081 after jumping over 21% on Monday.

shares fell 17.7% to close at $0.3081 after jumping over 21% on Monday. Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 17.6% to close at $17.89.

fell 17.6% to close at $17.89. REE Automotive Ltd. REE dropped 17.2% to settle at $1.20.

dropped 17.2% to settle at $1.20. Inpixon INPX fell 16.9% to close at $0.1197.

fell 16.9% to close at $0.1197. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 16.7% to close at $2.04.

fell 16.7% to close at $2.04. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust SJT fell 16.5% to settle at $9.87.

fell 16.5% to settle at $9.87. Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG dipped 16.4% to settle at $9.81.

dipped 16.4% to settle at $9.81. GreenBox POS GBOX fell 16.4% to close at $1.63.

fell 16.4% to close at $1.63. EBET, Inc. EBET declined 16.3% to close at $2.77.

declined 16.3% to close at $2.77. New York City REIT, Inc. NYC dropped 16.3% to close at $6.01.

dropped 16.3% to close at $6.01. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 16.2% to settle at $3.58. The company recently announced FDA advisory committee backing of blood disorder gene therapy.

fell 16.2% to settle at $3.58. The company recently announced FDA advisory committee backing of blood disorder gene therapy. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares dropped 16.1% to settle at $5.09.

shares dropped 16.1% to settle at $5.09. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR declined 16% to close at $1.79.

declined 16% to close at $1.79. Forafric Global PLC AFRI fell 15.8% to close at $8.40.

fell 15.8% to close at $8.40. Molecular Data Inc. MKD dipped 15.8% to close at $0.5139.

dipped 15.8% to close at $0.5139. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 10.9% to close at $2.86. Neptune Wellness named Raymond Silcock as Chief Financial Officer.

fell 10.9% to close at $2.86. Neptune Wellness named Raymond Silcock as Chief Financial Officer. Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH fell 8.9% to close at $13.29. B. Riley Securities downgraded Legacy Housing from Buy to Neutral and announced a $16 price target.

fell 8.9% to close at $13.29. B. Riley Securities downgraded Legacy Housing from Buy to Neutral and announced a $16 price target. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA dropped 8.8% to close at $0.3081.

dropped 8.8% to close at $0.3081. Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 8.5% to close at $1.03. Cyngn recently announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to demonstrate autonomous mobile robots powered by the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform at the Hannover Messe Expo.

fell 8.5% to close at $1.03. Cyngn recently announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to demonstrate autonomous mobile robots powered by the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform at the Hannover Messe Expo. Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW shares fell 6.7% to close at $10.37 after dropping around 5% on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.