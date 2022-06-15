82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 126.5% to settle at $2.65 on Tuesday.
- Revlon, Inc. REV shares jumped 59.8% to close at $1.87 on Tuesday. Revlon’s stock dropped sharply on Monday after the company is reportedly expected to file for bankruptcy.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY surged 53.3% to settle at $0.3494.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 50.4% to close at $0.70.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM jumped 40.6% to close at $15.70.
- Qudian Inc. QD gained 37.5% to close at $0.99 after the company announced a share repurchase program of up to $200 million.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN shares rose 37.1% to settle at $1.44.
- Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 36.4% to close at $3.67.
- biote Corp. BTMD rose 33.7% to settle at $5.08.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD jumped 31.6% to close at $0.4820. After the closing bell, Fast Radius named Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer.
- HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB gained 30.8% to close at $2.67.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL climbed 28.9% to close at $2.23 after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX gained 24.5% to close at $16.19 after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $32 to $33.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 24.4% to close at $21.27. JP Morgan, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE jumped 24% to settle at $28.20.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 23.6% to close at $0.8159.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 23.5% to close at $1.42. After the closing bell, Geovax Labs filed prospectus relates to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO rose 23.3% to close at $7.88.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 23.2% to close at $0.2479.
- Youdao, Inc. DAO jumped 20.1% to settle at $5.68.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 19.7% to close at $4.67.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM gained 18.4% to close at $0.6150 after the company announced multiple additional purchase orders totaling $6.4 million in initial stocking orders from U.S. and Canadian carriers.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY surged 17.7% to close at $2.20.
- Owlet, Inc. OWLT jumped 17.6% to settle at $2.14.
- Transphorm, Inc. TGAN jumped 16.9% to settle at $5.26.
- NIO Inc. NIO gained 16.7% to settle at $18.66. NIO announced it will hold a product launch event on June 15 at 8:00 am ET.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK rose 16% to close at $1.06. Outlook Therapeutics confirmed status of biologics license application submission for ONS-5010.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS shares gained 15.7% to close at $0.81 after gaining more than 5% on Monday.
- Prenetics Global Limited PRE jumped 15.5% to settle at $4.02.
- Continental Resources, Inc. CLR climbed 15.1% to close at $74.22 after the company announced the receipt of a "take private" proposal from the Hamm family.
- Titan International, Inc. TWI gained 15.1% to settle at $19.15.
- FedEx Corporation FDX surged 14.4% to close at $229.95 after the company announced actions to enhance stockholder value. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $1.15 per share.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS rose 14.2% to settle at $1.61.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR gained 14% to close at $1.14.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL climbed 10.4% to settle at $70.72 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Braze, Inc. BRZE gained 9% to close at $32.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX gained 8.4% to close at $1.81. Entera Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.
- SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU gained 8.3% to close at $6.50.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO rose 5.9% to close at $0.1803 after the company presented data from its DCCR development program at ENDO 2022.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE gained 5.6% to close at $26.69. National Vision will replace Renewable Energy Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 16.
Losers
- Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares fell 34.1% to close at $13.46 on Tuesday. Outset Medical implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the FDA review and clearance of a 510(k).
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dropped 33.9% to settle at $10.09 after surging more than 15% on Monday.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA fell 31% to close at $0.1390. Calithera Biosciences announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split effective 5 p.m. EDT, June 14, 2022.
- Eros Media World Plc EMWP dipped 28.3% to close at $2.13.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC dropped 28.2% to close at $27.30.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF fell 26.5% to close at $1.72.
- Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP dropped 23.6% to close at $22.00.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ fell 22.8% to close at $2.19.
- Zedge, Inc. ZDGE fell 21.5% to close at $3.77. Zedge reported third-quarter revenue growth of 18.6% year-over-year to $6.2 million.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM dropped 21.1% to close at $3.40.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP fell 20.9% to settle at $0.6227 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD declined 20.8% to close at $1.03. Applied Blockchain announced expiration of share lock-up.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 20.6% to close at $13.70. Benchmark downgraded AeroClean Technologies from Buy to Hold.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS dropped 20.1% to close at $1.11.
- Cyren Ltd. CYRN fell 20.1% to settle at $2.15. CYREN recently entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business.
- Satellogic Inc. SATL dropped 19.9% to close at $3.35.
- Qutoutiao Inc. QTT fell 19.5% to settle at $0.91.
- ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF dropped 19.4% to close at $2.00. ATIF Holdings recently announced an agreement to provide IPO advisory services to Armstrong Logistic Inc. and said it will receive a certain number of equity in Armstrong.
- SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares fell 19% to close at $0.5570 on Tuesday. SeaChange International and Trillerverz, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger signed on December 22, 2021.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 18.6% to close at $1.71.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE fell 18.5% to close at $6.27.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. NVCT dropped 18% to close at $10.22.
- Oblong Inc. OBLG shares fell 17.7% to close at $0.3081 after jumping over 21% on Monday.
- Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 17.6% to close at $17.89.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE dropped 17.2% to settle at $1.20.
- Inpixon INPX fell 16.9% to close at $0.1197.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 16.7% to close at $2.04.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust SJT fell 16.5% to settle at $9.87.
- Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG dipped 16.4% to settle at $9.81.
- GreenBox POS GBOX fell 16.4% to close at $1.63.
- EBET, Inc. EBET declined 16.3% to close at $2.77.
- New York City REIT, Inc. NYC dropped 16.3% to close at $6.01.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 16.2% to settle at $3.58. The company recently announced FDA advisory committee backing of blood disorder gene therapy.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares dropped 16.1% to settle at $5.09.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR declined 16% to close at $1.79.
- Forafric Global PLC AFRI fell 15.8% to close at $8.40.
- Molecular Data Inc. MKD dipped 15.8% to close at $0.5139.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 10.9% to close at $2.86. Neptune Wellness named Raymond Silcock as Chief Financial Officer.
- Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH fell 8.9% to close at $13.29. B. Riley Securities downgraded Legacy Housing from Buy to Neutral and announced a $16 price target.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA dropped 8.8% to close at $0.3081.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 8.5% to close at $1.03. Cyngn recently announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to demonstrate autonomous mobile robots powered by the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform at the Hannover Messe Expo.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW shares fell 6.7% to close at $10.37 after dropping around 5% on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Movers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas